Amada : Notice of Resolutions of the 81th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders （273KB）

June 26, 2019
To our shareholders
Tsutomu Isobe
President (Representative Director)
AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
200, Ishida, Isehara-shi, Kanagawa, Japan
Notice of Resolutions of
the 81st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
This is to inform you that the following agenda items were reported and resolved by the 81st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 26, 2019.
Matters Reported:
Report on the Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements, and Reports by the Independent Auditors and the Audit & Supervisory Board regarding the Results of the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 81st Fiscal Term (from April 1, 2018 through March 31, 2019)
The above was reported.
Report on the Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 81st Fiscal Term (from April 1, 2018 through March 31, 2019)
The above was reported.
Matters Resolved:
First Item
Distribution of retained earnings
The matter was approved as proposed. The year-end dividend was determined to be 25 yen per
share, and the documents on the dividends were sent to shareholders on June 26, 2019.
Second Item
Election of eight (8) Directors
The matter was approved as proposed. Mitsuo Okamoto, Tsutomu Isobe, Kotaro Shibata,
