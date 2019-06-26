Amada : Notice of Resolutions of the 81th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders （273KB）

June 26, 2019

To our shareholders

Tsutomu Isobe

President (Representative Director)

AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

200, Ishida, Isehara-shi, Kanagawa, Japan

Notice of Resolutions of

the 81st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

This is to inform you that the following agenda items were reported and resolved by the 81st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 26, 2019.

Matters Reported:

Report on the

Report on the Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements, and Reports by the Independent Auditors and the Audit & Supervisory Board regarding the Results of the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 81st Fiscal Term (from April 1, 2018 through March 31, 2019)

Matters Resolved:

First Item Distribution of retained earnings

The matter was approved as proposed. The year-end dividend was determined to be 25 yen per

share, and the documents on the dividends were sent to shareholders on June 26, 2019.

Second Item Election of eight (8) Directors

The matter was approved as proposed. Mitsuo Okamoto, Tsutomu Isobe, Kotaro Shibata,

Hidekazu Kudo, Kazuhiko Miwa, Michiyoshi Mazuka, Toshitake Chino and Hidekazu Miyoshi

have been re-elected and reappointed as Directors.

Michiyoshi Mazuka, Toshitake Chino and Hidekazu Miyoshi are Outside Directors as

prescribed in Article 2, Item 15 of the Companies Act.

Third Item Election of two (2) Audit & Supervisory Board Members

The matter was approved as proposed. Takaya Shigeta and Akira Takenouchi have been re-

elected and reappointed as Audit & Supervisory Board Members.

Akira Takenouchi is an Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member as prescribed in Article 2,

Item 16 of the Companies Act.

Fourth Item Election of one (1) Alternate Audit & Supervisory Board Member

The matter was approved as proposed. To prepare for the case where the number of Audit &

Supervisory Board Members of the Company falls short of such number as is required by law

or regulation, Makoto Murata has been elected as an Alternate Audit & Supervisory Board

Member.