Amada : Summary Report on the Consolidated Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 （275KB）
11/08/2019 | 02:00am EST
Note: This English translation is solely for reference purposes and not a legally definitive translation of the original Japanese text. In the event a difference arises regarding the meaning herein, the original Japanese version will prevail as the official authoritative version.
November 7, 2019
Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019
Note: Revision to consolidated financial forecasts most recently announced: Yes
In the first quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company finalized a provisional accounting treatment related to business combinations.
The figures in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, reflect the finalization of the provisional accounting treatment. Therefore, comparisons with the previous term are also done using the finalized figures.
4. Other Items
Changes in the scope of consolidation for significant subsidiaries during the six months ended September 30, 2019: None (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in change in the scope of consolidation)
Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates:
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Number of shares issued (common stock)
Number of shares issued at end of period (including treasury shares)
As of September 30, 2019
368,115,217 shares
As of March 31, 2019
368,115,217 shares
2)
Number of treasury shares at end of period
As of September 30, 2019
11,504,627 shares
As of March 31, 2019
11,503,611 shares
3)
Average number of shares during period
Six months ended September 30, 2019
356,610,956 shares
Six months ended September 30, 2018
365,808,545 shares
*These quarterly consolidated financial results are outside the scope of the quarterly review procedures by a certified public accountant or an auditing firm. The consolidated financial forecasts mentioned in this document and otherforward-lookingstatements are based on information available to and on certain reasonable assumptions by the Company as of today. Accordingly, actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts herein due to various factors.
Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes
Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Millions of yen; amounts less than one million yen are truncated.)
Period
As of March 31, 2019
As of September 30, 2019
Item
(Assets)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
56,295
56,199
Trade and other receivables
140,965
130,010
Inventories
100,391
108,830
Other financial assets
19,939
12,762
Other current assets
9,571
8,647
Total current assets
327,164
316,450
Non-current assets:
Property, plant and equipment
130,914
145,666
Goodwill
4,811
4,705
Intangible assets
14,623
14,723
Investments accounted for using equity method
1,638
1,755
Other financial assets
65,734
63,348
Deferred tax assets
13,953
14,662
Other non-current assets
9,021
10,141
Total non-current assets
240,697
255,002
Total asset
567,861
571,453
(Millions of yen; amounts less than one million yen are truncated.)
Period
As of March 31, 2019
As of September 30, 2019
Item
(Liabilities and Equity)
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Trade and other payables
65,917
59,271
Borrowings
5,366
14,144
Income taxes payable
7,918
5,178
Other financial liabilities
931
3,002
Provisions
1,900
1,751
Other current liabilities
23,961
23,105
Total current liabilities
105,997
106,452
Non-current assets:
Borrowings
4,556
4,412
Other financial liabilities
2,907
10,331
Retirement benefit liability
2,855
2,760
Provisions
6
6
Deferred tax liabilities
2,198
2,456
Other non-current liabilities
4,060
3,741
Total non-current liabilities
16,584
23,709
Total liabilities
122,581
130,162
Equity
Share capital
54,768
54,768
Capital surplus
153,119
153,119
Retained earnings
243,596
248,025
Treasury shares
(11,608)
(11,609)
Other components of equity
1,555
(6,745)
Total equity attributable to owners of parent
441,431
437,558
Non-controlling interests
3,848
3,732
Total equity
445,280
441,291
Total liabilities and equity
567,861
571,453
Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
Six months ended September 30, 2018 and 2019
(Millions of yen; amounts less than one million yen are truncated.)
Period
Six months ended
Six months ended
Item
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
Revenue
154,584
154,940
Cost of sales
(86,327)
(87,505)
Gross profit
68,257
67,434
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(48,240)
(48,883)
Other income
797
940
Other expenses
(470)
(329)
Operating profit
20,343
19,162
Finance income
3,518
1,607
Finance costs
(730)
(1,511)
Share of profit of investments accounted for using equity method
166
237
Profit before tax
23,299
19,495
Income tax expense
(6,894)
(6,006)
Profit
16,404
13,488
Profit attributable to:
Owners of parent
16,246
13,344
Non-controlling interests
157
144
Profit
16,404
13,488
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share
44.41
37.42
Diluted earnings per share
44.41
37.42
Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Six months ended September 30, 2018 and 2019
(Millions of yen; amounts less than one million yen are truncated.)
Period
Six months ended
Six months ended
Item
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
Profit
16,404
13,488
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Equity financial assets measured at fair value through other
17
(521)
comprehensive income
Total of items
17
(521)
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
2,512
(7,876)
Debt financial assets measured at fair value through other
(17)
21
comprehensive income
Share of other comprehensive income of investments
7
(56)
accounted for using equity method
Total of items
2,502
(7,912)
Total other comprehensive income
2,520
(8,434)
Comprehensive income
18,924
5,054
Comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of parent
18,728
5,043
Non-controlling interests
196
11
Comprehensive income
18,924
5,054
Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
Six months ended September 30, 2018 (from April 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018)
(Millions of yen; amounts less than one million yen are truncated.)
Equity attributable to owners of parent
Other components of equity
Financial
Share of
assets
other
measured
Exchange
comprehensi
Non-
Total
Share
Capital
Retained
Treasury
at fair
differences
ve income
controlling
Total
equity
value
on
of
interests
capital
surplus
earnings
shares
Total
through
translation
investments
other
of foreign
accounted
comprehe
operations
for using
nsive
equity
income
method
Balance at April 1, 2018
54,768
163,217
224,850
(11,695)
529
2,351
70
2,950
434,091
3,615
437,707
Profit
－
－
16,246
－
－
－
－
－
16,246
157
16,404
Other comprehensive income
－
－
－
－
0
2,473
7
2,481
2,481
38
2,520
Comprehensive income
－
－
16,246
－
0
2,473
7
2,481
18,728
196
18,924
Dividends
－
－
(8,047)
－
－
－
－
－
(8,047)
(158)
(8,206)
Purchase of treasury shares
－
－
－
(2)
－
－
－
－
(2)
－
(2)
Disposal of treasury shares
(including through the exercise of
－
0
－
0
－
－
－
－
0
－
0
share options)
Total transactions with owners
－
0
(8,047)
(1)
－
－
－
－
(8,049)
(158)
(8,207)
Balance at September 30, 2018
54,768
163,217
233,049
(11,697)
529
4,824
77
5,432
444,770
3,654
448,424
Six months ended September 30, 2019 (from April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)
(Millions of yen; amounts less than one million yen are truncated.)
Equity attributable to owners of parent
Other components of equity
Financial
Share of
assets
other
Non-
measured
Exchange
comprehensi
Total
Share
Capital
Retained
Treasury
at fair
differences
ve income
controlling
Total
equity
value
on
of
interests
capital
surplus
earnings
shares
Total
through
translation
investments
other
of foreign
accounted
comprehe
operations
for using
nsive
equity
income
method
Balance at April 1, 2019
54,768
153,119
243,596
(11,608)
651
888
15
1,555
441,431
3,848
445,280
Profit
－
－
13,344
－
－
－
－
－
13,344
144
13,488
Other comprehensive income
－
－
－
－
(500)
(7,743)
(56)
(8,300)
(8,300)
(133)
(8,434)
Comprehensive income
－
－
13,344
－
(500)
(7,743)
(56)
(8,300)
5,043
11
5,054
Dividends
－
－
(8,915)
－
－
－
－
－
(8,915)
(127)
(9,042)
Purchase of treasury shares
－
－
－
(1)
－
－
－
－
(1)
－
(1)
Disposal of treasury shares
(including through the exercise of
－
0
－
0
－
－
－
－
0
－
0
share options)
Total transactions with owners
－
0
(8,915)
(1)
－
－
－
－
(8,916)
(127)
(9,043)
Balance at September 30, 2019
54,768
153,119
248,025
(11,609)
150
(6,855)
(41)
(6,745)
437,558
3,732
441,291
Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Six months ended September 30, 2018 and 2019
(Millions of yen; amounts less than one million yen are truncated.)
Period
Six months ended
Six months ended
Item
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before tax
23,299
19,495
Depreciation and amortization
5,986
7,915
Finance income and finance costs
(2,788)
(1,416)
Share of profit of investments accounted for using equity method
(166)
(237)
Loss (gain) on sales and retirement of fixed assets
164
19
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(9,036)
(11,068)
Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables
2,118
8,201
Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables
145
(7,675)
Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability
(547)
(658)
Increase (decrease) in provisions
(65)
(90)
Other
(3,602)
2,601
Subtotal
15,506
17,088
Interest received
508
453
Dividends received
191
105
Interest paid
(49)
(54)
Income taxes paid
(7,953)
(9,658)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
8,203
7,933
Cash flows from investing activities
Net decrease (increase) in time deposits
(139)
5,755
Purchase of securities
(1,000)
－
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
3,600
2,800
Purchase of investment securities
(5,803)
(2,254)
Proceeds from sale of investment securities
801
2,624
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(8,534)
(11,133)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
237
118
Purchase of intangible assets
(2,083)
(2,277)
Payments from purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in
(3,371)
－
change in scope of consolidation
Other
8
(401)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(16,284)
(4,768)
Cash flows from financing activities
Repayments of short-term borrowings
(308)
(143)
Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings
3,517
10,200
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
1,144
－
Repayments of long-term borrowings
(119)
(1,112)
Repayments of lease liabilities
(57)
(1,232)
Payments for purchase of treasury shares
(2)
(1)
Dividends paid
(8,033)
(8,900)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(158)
(127)
Other
0
0
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(4,015)
(1,317)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
56
(1,942)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(12,040)
(95)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
80,464
56,295
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
68,424
56,199
Segment Information
Six months ended September 30, 2018 (from April 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018)
Millions of yen; amounts less than one million yen are truncated.)
Metalworking
Metal Machine
Other
Total
Reconciliations
Consolidated
Machinery
Tools
Revenue
Revenue from external customers
127,273
26,770
541
154,584
－
154,584
Intersegment revenue
3
4
－
8
(8)
－
Total
127,277
26,774
541
154,593
(8)
154,584
Segment profit
16,300
3,828
214
20,343
－
20,343
Finance income
3,518
Finance costs
(730)
Share of profit of investments
166
accounted for using equity method
Profit before tax
23,299
Notes:
The "Other" classification refers to businesses not included within reportable segments. It principally comprises real estate leasing.
Segment profit is adjusted from operating profit.
Six months ended September 30, 2019 (from April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)
Millions of yen; amounts less than one million yen are truncated.)
Metalworking
Metal Machine
Other
Total
Reconciliations
Consolidated
Machinery
Tools
Revenue
Revenue from external customers
122,603
31,730
605
154,940
－
154,940
Intersegment revenue
2
2
－
5
(5)
－
Total
122,606
31,733
605
154,945
(5)
154,940
Segment profit
14,787
3,983
391
19,162
－
19,162
Finance income
1,607
Finance costs
(1,511)
Share of profit of investments
237
accounted for using equity method
Profit before tax
19,495
Notes:
The "Other" classification refers to businesses not included within reportable segments. It principally comprises real estate leasing.
Segment profit is adjusted from operating profit.
Supplementary Information
Status of Orders Received and Sales (Consolidated)
1. Orders Received
(Millions of yen; amounts less than one million yen are truncated.)
Period
Six months ended September 30, 2018
Six months ended September 30, 2019
Orders received
Balance of outstanding
Orders received
Balance of outstanding
orders
orders
Divisions
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
%
%
%
%
Sheet Metal Division
117,805
72.0
65,935
77.0
110,237
70.9
58,318
71.7
Micro Welding Division
15,694
9.6
6,539
7.6
14,032
9.0
9,103
11.2
Cutting Division
19,695
12.0
5,843
6.8
18,015
11.6
4,251
5.2
Stamping Presses Division
5,611
3.4
3,506
4.1
9,984
6.4
7,588
9.3
Grinding Division
4,310
2.7
3,849
4.5
2,552
1.7
2,111
2.6
Others
537
0.3
－
－
603
0.4
－
－
Total
163,654
100.0
85,674
100.0
155,425
100.0
81,372
100.0
2. Sales Results
(Millions of yen; amounts less than one million yen are truncated.)
Period
Six months ended September 30, 2018
Six months ended September 30, 2019
Divisions
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
%
%
Sheet Metal Division
112,512
72.8
108,887
70.3
Micro Welding Division
14,760
9.5
13,716
8.8
Cutting Division
18,362
11.9
18,721
12.1
Stamping Presses Division
4,927
3.2
9,452
6.1
Grinding Division
3,480
2.2
3,556
2.3
Others
541
0.4
605
0.4
Total
154,584
100.0
154,940
100.0
Note: For "Status of Orders Received and Sales," amounts exclude consumption tax.
Status of Sales revenue to Customers by Geographic Region
(Millions of yen; amounts less than one million yen are truncated.)
Period
Six months ended September 30, 2018
Six months ended September 30, 2019
Percentage change
Regions
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
%
%
%
Japan
66,364
42.9
72,722
46.9
9.6
Overseas
88,220
57.1
82,217
53.1
(6.8)
North America
29,933
19.4
31,860
20.6
6.4
Europe
29,298
19.0
26,515
17.1
(9.5)
Asia and other regions
28,988
18.7
23,842
15.4
(17.8)
Total
154,584
100.0
154,940
100.0
0.2
Note: This table presents sales to customers by geographic region.
