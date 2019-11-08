Amada : Summary Report on the Consolidated Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 （275KB）

Note: This English translation is solely for reference purposes and not a legally definitive translation of the original Japanese text. In the event a difference arises regarding the meaning herein, the original Japanese version will prevail as the official authoritative version.

November 7, 2019

Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019

(IFRS)

AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Listed on the First Section of the TSE

Stock Code: 6113

(URL https://www.amadaholdings.co.jp) Representative: Tsutomu Isobe, President

Contact: Hidekazu Kudo, Director and Executive General Manager of Financial Division TEL: +81-463-96-1111

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report: November 8, 2019

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: December 5, 2019

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results briefing: Yes (for investment analysts and institutional investors)

(Amounts less than one million yen are truncated.) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 (from April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019) (1) Operating Results (Cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year increase (decrease). Revenue Operating profit Profit before tax Profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % yen yen yen yen yen Six months ended September 30, 2019 154,940 0.2 19,162 (5.8) 19,495 (16.3) 13,488 (17.8) 13,344 (17.9) Six months ended September 30, 2018 154,584 12.9 20,343 14.2 23,299 16.7 16,404 20.0 16,246 20.1 Note: Comprehensive income: Six months ended September 30, 2019: ¥5,054 millions (73.3) % Six months ended September 30, 2018: ¥18,924 millions (3.1) % Basic earnings per Diluted earnings per share share Yen Yen Six months ended September 30, 2019 37.42 37.42 Six months ended September 30, 2018 44.41 44.41

(2) Financial Position

Equity attributable to Ratio of equity Total assets Total equity attributable to owners owners of parent of parent Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of September 30, 2019 571,453 441,291 437,558 76.6 As of March 31, 2019 567,861 445,280 441,431 77.7

Note: In the first quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company finalized a provisional accounting treatment related to business combinations.

The figures in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, reflect the finalization of the provisional accounting treatment.

2. Dividends

Dividends per share First Second Third Fiscal year- Total quarter quarter quarter end Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 － 21.00 － 25.00 46.00 Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 － 24.00 Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 (Forecast) － 24.00 48.00 Notes: Revision to dividend forecasts most recently announced: None 3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) Percentages indicate year-on-year increase (decrease) Revenue Operating profit Profit attributable to Basic earnings per owners of parent share Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % Yen yen yen yen Fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (Forecast) 335,000 (0.9) 47,000 4.1 33,500 0.6 93.94

Note: Revision to consolidated financial forecasts most recently announced: Yes

In the first quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company finalized a provisional accounting treatment related to business combinations.

The figures in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, reflect the finalization of the provisional accounting treatment. Therefore, comparisons with the previous term are also done using the finalized figures.