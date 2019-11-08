Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Amada Holdings Co., Ltd.    6113   JP3122800000

AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(6113)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Amada : Summary Report on the Consolidated Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 （275KB）

0
11/08/2019 | 02:00am EST

Note: This English translation is solely for reference purposes and not a legally definitive translation of the original Japanese text. In the event a difference arises regarding the meaning herein, the original Japanese version will prevail as the official authoritative version.

November 7, 2019

Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019

(IFRS)

AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Listed on the First Section of the TSE

Stock Code: 6113

(URL https://www.amadaholdings.co.jp) Representative: Tsutomu Isobe, President

Contact: Hidekazu Kudo, Director and Executive General Manager of Financial Division TEL: +81-463-96-1111

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report: November 8, 2019

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: December 5, 2019

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results briefing: Yes (for investment analysts and institutional investors)

(Amounts less than one million yen are truncated.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 (from April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)

(1) Operating Results (Cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year increase (decrease).

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Six months ended September 30, 2019

154,940

0.2

19,162

(5.8)

19,495

(16.3)

13,488

(17.8)

13,344

(17.9)

Six months ended September 30, 2018

154,584

12.9

20,343

14.2

23,299

16.7

16,404

20.0

16,246

20.1

Note: Comprehensive income:

Six months ended September 30, 2019:

¥5,054 millions

(73.3) %

Six months ended September 30, 2018:

¥18,924 millions

(3.1) %

Basic earnings per

Diluted earnings per

share

share

Yen

Yen

Six months ended September 30, 2019

37.42

37.42

Six months ended September 30, 2018

44.41

44.41

(2) Financial Position

Equity attributable to

Ratio of equity

Total assets

Total equity

attributable to owners

owners of parent

of parent

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of September 30, 2019

571,453

441,291

437,558

76.6

As of March 31, 2019

567,861

445,280

441,431

77.7

Note: In the first quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company finalized a provisional accounting treatment related to business combinations.

The figures in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, reflect the finalization of the provisional accounting treatment.

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

First

Second

Third

Fiscal year-

Total

quarter

quarter

quarter

end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019

21.00

25.00

46.00

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

24.00

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 (Forecast)

24.00

48.00

Notes: Revision to dividend forecasts most recently announced: None

3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

Percentages indicate year-on-year increase (decrease)

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings per

owners of parent

share

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Yen

yen

yen

yen

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (Forecast)

335,000

(0.9)

47,000

4.1

33,500

0.6

93.94

Note: Revision to consolidated financial forecasts most recently announced: Yes

In the first quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company finalized a provisional accounting treatment related to business combinations.

The figures in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, reflect the finalization of the provisional accounting treatment. Therefore, comparisons with the previous term are also done using the finalized figures.

4. Other Items

  1. Changes in the scope of consolidation for significant subsidiaries during the six months ended September 30, 2019: None (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in change in the scope of consolidation)
  2. Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates:
  1. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: Yes
  2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
  3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
  1. Number of shares issued (common stock)
  1. Number of shares issued at end of period (including treasury shares)

As of September 30, 2019

368,115,217 shares

As of March 31, 2019

368,115,217 shares

2)

Number of treasury shares at end of period

As of September 30, 2019

11,504,627 shares

As of March 31, 2019

11,503,611 shares

3)

Average number of shares during period

Six months ended September 30, 2019

356,610,956 shares

Six months ended September 30, 2018

365,808,545 shares

*These quarterly consolidated financial results are outside the scope of the quarterly review procedures by a certified public accountant or an auditing firm. The consolidated financial forecasts mentioned in this document and other forward-lookingstatements are based on information available to and on certain reasonable assumptions by the Company as of today. Accordingly, actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts herein due to various factors.

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Millions of yen; amounts less than one million yen are truncated.)

Period

As of March 31, 2019

As of September 30, 2019

Item

(Assets)

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

56,295

56,199

Trade and other receivables

140,965

130,010

Inventories

100,391

108,830

Other financial assets

19,939

12,762

Other current assets

9,571

8,647

Total current assets

327,164

316,450

Non-current assets:

Property, plant and equipment

130,914

145,666

Goodwill

4,811

4,705

Intangible assets

14,623

14,723

Investments accounted for using equity method

1,638

1,755

Other financial assets

65,734

63,348

Deferred tax assets

13,953

14,662

Other non-current assets

9,021

10,141

Total non-current assets

240,697

255,002

Total asset

567,861

571,453

(Millions of yen; amounts less than one million yen are truncated.)

Period

As of March 31, 2019

As of September 30, 2019

Item

(Liabilities and Equity)

Liabilities

Current liabilities:

Trade and other payables

65,917

59,271

Borrowings

5,366

14,144

Income taxes payable

7,918

5,178

Other financial liabilities

931

3,002

Provisions

1,900

1,751

Other current liabilities

23,961

23,105

Total current liabilities

105,997

106,452

Non-current assets:

Borrowings

4,556

4,412

Other financial liabilities

2,907

10,331

Retirement benefit liability

2,855

2,760

Provisions

6

6

Deferred tax liabilities

2,198

2,456

Other non-current liabilities

4,060

3,741

Total non-current liabilities

16,584

23,709

Total liabilities

122,581

130,162

Equity

Share capital

54,768

54,768

Capital surplus

153,119

153,119

Retained earnings

243,596

248,025

Treasury shares

(11,608)

(11,609)

Other components of equity

1,555

(6,745)

Total equity attributable to owners of parent

441,431

437,558

Non-controlling interests

3,848

3,732

Total equity

445,280

441,291

Total liabilities and equity

567,861

571,453

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

Six months ended September 30, 2018 and 2019

(Millions of yen; amounts less than one million yen are truncated.)

Period

Six months ended

Six months ended

Item

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Revenue

154,584

154,940

Cost of sales

(86,327)

(87,505)

Gross profit

68,257

67,434

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(48,240)

(48,883)

Other income

797

940

Other expenses

(470)

(329)

Operating profit

20,343

19,162

Finance income

3,518

1,607

Finance costs

(730)

(1,511)

Share of profit of investments accounted for using equity method

166

237

Profit before tax

23,299

19,495

Income tax expense

(6,894)

(6,006)

Profit

16,404

13,488

Profit attributable to:

Owners of parent

16,246

13,344

Non-controlling interests

157

144

Profit

16,404

13,488

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share

44.41

37.42

Diluted earnings per share

44.41

37.42

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Six months ended September 30, 2018 and 2019

(Millions of yen; amounts less than one million yen are truncated.)

Period

Six months ended

Six months ended

Item

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Profit

16,404

13,488

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Equity financial assets measured at fair value through other

17

(521)

comprehensive income

Total of items

17

(521)

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

2,512

(7,876)

Debt financial assets measured at fair value through other

(17)

21

comprehensive income

Share of other comprehensive income of investments

7

(56)

accounted for using equity method

Total of items

2,502

(7,912)

Total other comprehensive income

2,520

(8,434)

Comprehensive income

18,924

5,054

Comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of parent

18,728

5,043

Non-controlling interests

196

11

Comprehensive income

18,924

5,054

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

Six months ended September 30, 2018 (from April 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018)

(Millions of yen; amounts less than one million yen are truncated.)

Equity attributable to owners of parent

Other components of equity

Financial

Share of

assets

other

measured

Exchange

comprehensi

Non-

Total

Share

Capital

Retained

Treasury

at fair

differences

ve income

controlling

Total

equity

value

on

of

interests

capital

surplus

earnings

shares

Total

through

translation

investments

other

of foreign

accounted

comprehe

operations

for using

nsive

equity

income

method

Balance at April 1, 2018

54,768

163,217

224,850

(11,695)

529

2,351

70

2,950

434,091

3,615

437,707

Profit

16,246

16,246

157

16,404

Other comprehensive income

0

2,473

7

2,481

2,481

38

2,520

Comprehensive income

16,246

0

2,473

7

2,481

18,728

196

18,924

Dividends

(8,047)

(8,047)

(158)

(8,206)

Purchase of treasury shares

(2)

(2)

(2)

Disposal of treasury shares

(including through the exercise of

0

0

0

0

share options)

Total transactions with owners

0

(8,047)

(1)

(8,049)

(158)

(8,207)

Balance at September 30, 2018

54,768

163,217

233,049

(11,697)

529

4,824

77

5,432

444,770

3,654

448,424

Six months ended September 30, 2019 (from April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)

(Millions of yen; amounts less than one million yen are truncated.)

Equity attributable to owners of parent

Other components of equity

Financial

Share of

assets

other

Non-

measured

Exchange

comprehensi

Total

Share

Capital

Retained

Treasury

at fair

differences

ve income

controlling

Total

equity

value

on

of

interests

capital

surplus

earnings

shares

Total

through

translation

investments

other

of foreign

accounted

comprehe

operations

for using

nsive

equity

income

method

Balance at April 1, 2019

54,768

153,119

243,596

(11,608)

651

888

15

1,555

441,431

3,848

445,280

Profit

13,344

13,344

144

13,488

Other comprehensive income

(500)

(7,743)

(56)

(8,300)

(8,300)

(133)

(8,434)

Comprehensive income

13,344

(500)

(7,743)

(56)

(8,300)

5,043

11

5,054

Dividends

(8,915)

(8,915)

(127)

(9,042)

Purchase of treasury shares

(1)

(1)

(1)

Disposal of treasury shares

(including through the exercise of

0

0

0

0

share options)

Total transactions with owners

0

(8,915)

(1)

(8,916)

(127)

(9,043)

Balance at September 30, 2019

54,768

153,119

248,025

(11,609)

150

(6,855)

(41)

(6,745)

437,558

3,732

441,291

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Six months ended September 30, 2018 and 2019

(Millions of yen; amounts less than one million yen are truncated.)

Period

Six months ended

Six months ended

Item

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before tax

23,299

19,495

Depreciation and amortization

5,986

7,915

Finance income and finance costs

(2,788)

(1,416)

Share of profit of investments accounted for using equity method

(166)

(237)

Loss (gain) on sales and retirement of fixed assets

164

19

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(9,036)

(11,068)

Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables

2,118

8,201

Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables

145

(7,675)

Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability

(547)

(658)

Increase (decrease) in provisions

(65)

(90)

Other

(3,602)

2,601

Subtotal

15,506

17,088

Interest received

508

453

Dividends received

191

105

Interest paid

(49)

(54)

Income taxes paid

(7,953)

(9,658)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

8,203

7,933

Cash flows from investing activities

Net decrease (increase) in time deposits

(139)

5,755

Purchase of securities

(1,000)

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

3,600

2,800

Purchase of investment securities

(5,803)

(2,254)

Proceeds from sale of investment securities

801

2,624

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(8,534)

(11,133)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

237

118

Purchase of intangible assets

(2,083)

(2,277)

Payments from purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in

(3,371)

change in scope of consolidation

Other

8

(401)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(16,284)

(4,768)

Cash flows from financing activities

Repayments of short-term borrowings

(308)

(143)

Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings

3,517

10,200

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

1,144

Repayments of long-term borrowings

(119)

(1,112)

Repayments of lease liabilities

(57)

(1,232)

Payments for purchase of treasury shares

(2)

(1)

Dividends paid

(8,033)

(8,900)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(158)

(127)

Other

0

0

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(4,015)

(1,317)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

56

(1,942)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(12,040)

(95)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

80,464

56,295

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

68,424

56,199

Segment Information

Six months ended September 30, 2018 (from April 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018)

Millions of yen; amounts less than one million yen are truncated.)

Metalworking

Metal Machine

Other

Total

Reconciliations

Consolidated

Machinery

Tools

Revenue

Revenue from external customers

127,273

26,770

541

154,584

154,584

Intersegment revenue

3

4

8

(8)

Total

127,277

26,774

541

154,593

(8)

154,584

Segment profit

16,300

3,828

214

20,343

20,343

Finance income

3,518

Finance costs

(730)

Share of profit of investments

166

accounted for using equity method

Profit before tax

23,299

Notes:

  1. The "Other" classification refers to businesses not included within reportable segments. It principally comprises real estate leasing.
  2. Segment profit is adjusted from operating profit.

Six months ended September 30, 2019 (from April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)

Millions of yen; amounts less than one million yen are truncated.)

Metalworking

Metal Machine

Other

Total

Reconciliations

Consolidated

Machinery

Tools

Revenue

Revenue from external customers

122,603

31,730

605

154,940

154,940

Intersegment revenue

2

2

5

(5)

Total

122,606

31,733

605

154,945

(5)

154,940

Segment profit

14,787

3,983

391

19,162

19,162

Finance income

1,607

Finance costs

(1,511)

Share of profit of investments

237

accounted for using equity method

Profit before tax

19,495

Notes:

  1. The "Other" classification refers to businesses not included within reportable segments. It principally comprises real estate leasing.
  2. Segment profit is adjusted from operating profit.

Supplementary Information

Status of Orders Received and Sales (Consolidated)

1. Orders Received

(Millions of yen; amounts less than one million yen are truncated.)

Period

Six months ended September 30, 2018

Six months ended September 30, 2019

Orders received

Balance of outstanding

Orders received

Balance of outstanding

orders

orders

Divisions

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

%

%

%

%

Sheet Metal Division

117,805

72.0

65,935

77.0

110,237

70.9

58,318

71.7

Micro Welding Division

15,694

9.6

6,539

7.6

14,032

9.0

9,103

11.2

Cutting Division

19,695

12.0

5,843

6.8

18,015

11.6

4,251

5.2

Stamping Presses Division

5,611

3.4

3,506

4.1

9,984

6.4

7,588

9.3

Grinding Division

4,310

2.7

3,849

4.5

2,552

1.7

2,111

2.6

Others

537

0.3

603

0.4

Total

163,654

100.0

85,674

100.0

155,425

100.0

81,372

100.0

2. Sales Results

(Millions of yen; amounts less than one million yen are truncated.)

Period

Six months ended September 30, 2018

Six months ended September 30, 2019

Divisions

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

%

%

Sheet Metal Division

112,512

72.8

108,887

70.3

Micro Welding Division

14,760

9.5

13,716

8.8

Cutting Division

18,362

11.9

18,721

12.1

Stamping Presses Division

4,927

3.2

9,452

6.1

Grinding Division

3,480

2.2

3,556

2.3

Others

541

0.4

605

0.4

Total

154,584

100.0

154,940

100.0

Note: For "Status of Orders Received and Sales," amounts exclude consumption tax.

Status of Sales revenue to Customers by Geographic Region

(Millions of yen; amounts less than one million yen are truncated.)

Period

Six months ended September 30, 2018

Six months ended September 30, 2019

Percentage change

Regions

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

%

%

%

Japan

66,364

42.9

72,722

46.9

9.6

Overseas

88,220

57.1

82,217

53.1

(6.8)

North America

29,933

19.4

31,860

20.6

6.4

Europe

29,298

19.0

26,515

17.1

(9.5)

Asia and other regions

28,988

18.7

23,842

15.4

(17.8)

Total

154,584

100.0

154,940

100.0

0.2

Note: This table presents sales to customers by geographic region.

Disclaimer

Amada Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 06:59:02 UTC
