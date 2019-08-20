Amada : Summary Report on the Consolidated Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 （158KB）
Note: This English translation is solely for reference purposes and not a legally definitive translation of the original Japanese text. In the event a difference arises regarding the meaning herein, the original Japanese version will prevail as the official authoritative version.
August 9, 2019
Consolidated Financial Results for the Theree Months Ended June 30, 2019
Note: Revision to consolidated financial forecasts most recently announced: None
In the first quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company finalized a provisional accounting treatment related to business combinations.
The figures in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, reflect the finalization of the provisional accounting treatment. Therefore, comparisons with the previous term are also done using the finalized figures.
4. Other Items
Changes in the scope of consolidation for significant subsidiaries during the theree months ended June 30, 2019: None (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in change in the scope of consolidation)
Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates:
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Number of shares issued (common stock)
Number of shares issued at end of period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2019
368,115,217 shares
As of March 31, 2019
368,115,217 shares
2)
Number of treasury shares at end of period
11,504,073 shares
As of June 30, 2019
As of March 31, 2019
11,503,611 shares
3)
Average number of shares during period
356,611,257 shares
Three months ended June 30, 2019
Three months ended June 30, 2018
365,808,855 shares
*These quarterly consolidated financial results are outside the scope of the quarterly review procedures by a certified public accountant or an auditing firm. The consolidated financial forecasts mentioned in this document and otherforward-lookingstatements are based on information available to and on certain reasonable assumptions by the Company as of today. Accordingly, actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts herein due to various factors.
Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes
Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Millions of yen; amounts less than one million yen are truncated.)
Period
As of March 31, 2019
As of June 30, 2019
Item
(Assets)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
56,295
51,651
Trade and other receivables
140,965
123,526
Inventories
100,391
113,330
Other financial assets
19,939
15,889
Other current assets
9,571
10,317
Total current assets
327,164
314,715
Non-current assets:
Property, plant and equipment
130,914
142,756
Goodwill
4,811
4,710
Intangible assets
14,623
14,491
Investments accounted for using equity method
1,638
1,785
Other financial assets
65,734
63,813
Deferred tax assets
13,953
14,729
Other non-current assets
9,021
9,327
Total non-current assets
240,697
251,615
Total asset
567,861
566,331
(Millions of yen; amounts less than one million yen are truncated.)
Item
Period
As of March 31, 2019
As of June 30, 2019
(Liabilities and Equity)
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Trade and other payables
65,917
64,528
Borrowings
5,366
9,719
Income taxes payable
7,918
3,151
Other financial liabilities
931
5,616
Provisions
1,900
1,825
Other current liabilities
23,961
23,105
Total current liabilities
105,997
107,946
Non-current assets:
Borrowings
4,556
4,415
Other financial liabilities
2,907
10,645
Retirement benefit liability
2,855
2,813
Provisions
6
6
Deferred tax liabilities
2,198
2,318
Other non-current liabilities
4,060
3,850
Total non-current liabilities
16,584
24,050
Total liabilities
122,581
131,996
Equity
Share capital
54,768
54,768
Capital surplus
153,119
153,119
Retained earnings
243,596
238,337
Treasury shares
(11,608)
(11,608)
Other components of equity
1,555
(4,091)
Total equity attributable to owners of parent
441,431
430,524
Non-controlling interests
3,848
3,809
Total equity
445,280
434,334
Total liabilities and equity
567,861
566,331
Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
Theree months ended June 30, 2018 and 2019
(Millions of yen; amounts less than one million yen are truncated.)
Period
Theree months ended
Theree months ended
Item
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
Revenue
67,327
64,870
Cost of sales
(37,849)
(36,143)
Gross profit
29,478
28,726
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(23,614)
(24,472)
Other income
562
688
Other expenses
(392)
(211)
Operating profit
6,034
4,731
Finance income
970
892
Finance costs
(239)
(817)
Share of profit of investments accounted for using equity method
115
180
Profit before tax
6,881
4,986
Income tax expense
(1,966)
(1,266)
Profit
4,914
3,719
Profit attributable to:
Owners of parent
4,846
3,655
Non-controlling interests
68
63
Profit
4,914
3,719
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share
13.25
10.25
Diluted earnings per share
13.25
10.25
