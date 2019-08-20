Log in
AMADA HOLDINGS CO LTD

(6113)
Amada : Summary Report on the Consolidated Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 （158KB）

08/20/2019 | 12:12am EDT

Note: This English translation is solely for reference purposes and not a legally definitive translation of the original Japanese text. In the event a difference arises regarding the meaning herein, the original Japanese version will prevail as the official authoritative version.

August 9, 2019

Consolidated Financial Results for the Theree Months Ended June 30, 2019

(IFRS)

AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Listed on the First Section of the TSE

Stock Code: 6113

(URL https://www.amadaholdings.co.jp) Representative: Tsutomu Isobe, President

Contact: Hidekazu Kudo, Director and Executive General Manager of Financial Division TEL: +81-463-96-1111

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report: August 9, 2019

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results briefing: Yes (for investment analysts and institutional investors)

(Amounts less than one million yen are truncated.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Theree Months Ended June 30, 2019 (from April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019)

(1) Operating Results (Cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year increase (decrease).

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Three months ended June 30, 2019

64,870

(3.7)

4,731

(21.6)

4,986

(27.5)

3,719

(24.3)

3,655

(24.6)

Three months ended June 30, 2018

67,327

16.5

6,034

38.0

6,881

17.0

4,914

21.4

4,846

21.2

Note: Comprehensive income:

Three months ended June 30, 2019:

¥(2,029) millions

%

Three months ended June 30, 2018:

¥4,356 millions

(37.5) %

Basic earnings per

Diluted earnings per

share

share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended June 30, 2019

10.25

10.25

Three months ended June 30, 2018

13.25

13.25

(2) Financial Position

Equity attributable to

Ratio of equity

Total assets

Total equity

attributable to owners

owners of parent

of parent

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of June 30, 2019

566,331

434,334

430,524

76.0

As of March 31, 2019

567,861

445,280

441,431

77.7

Note: In the first quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company finalized a provisional accounting treatment related to business combinations.

The figures in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, reflect the finalization of the provisional accounting treatment.

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

First

Second

Third

Fiscal year-

Total

quarter

quarter

quarter

end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019

21.00

25.00

46.00

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 (Forecast)

24.00

24.00

48.00

Notes: Revision to dividend forecasts most recently

announced:

None

3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

Percentages indicate year-on-year increase (decrease)

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings per

owners of parent

share

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Yen

yen

yen

yen

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (Forecast)

350,000

3.5

47,000

4.1

33,500

0.6

93.94

Note: Revision to consolidated financial forecasts most recently announced: None

In the first quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company finalized a provisional accounting treatment related to business combinations.

The figures in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, reflect the finalization of the provisional accounting treatment. Therefore, comparisons with the previous term are also done using the finalized figures.

4. Other Items

  1. Changes in the scope of consolidation for significant subsidiaries during the theree months ended June 30, 2019: None (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in change in the scope of consolidation)
  2. Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates:
  1. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: Yes
  2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
  3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
  1. Number of shares issued (common stock)
  1. Number of shares issued at end of period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2019

368,115,217 shares

As of March 31, 2019

368,115,217 shares

2)

Number of treasury shares at end of period

11,504,073 shares

As of June 30, 2019

As of March 31, 2019

11,503,611 shares

3)

Average number of shares during period

356,611,257 shares

Three months ended June 30, 2019

Three months ended June 30, 2018

365,808,855 shares

*These quarterly consolidated financial results are outside the scope of the quarterly review procedures by a certified public accountant or an auditing firm. The consolidated financial forecasts mentioned in this document and other forward-lookingstatements are based on information available to and on certain reasonable assumptions by the Company as of today. Accordingly, actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts herein due to various factors.

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Millions of yen; amounts less than one million yen are truncated.)

Period

As of March 31, 2019

As of June 30, 2019

Item

(Assets)

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

56,295

51,651

Trade and other receivables

140,965

123,526

Inventories

100,391

113,330

Other financial assets

19,939

15,889

Other current assets

9,571

10,317

Total current assets

327,164

314,715

Non-current assets:

Property, plant and equipment

130,914

142,756

Goodwill

4,811

4,710

Intangible assets

14,623

14,491

Investments accounted for using equity method

1,638

1,785

Other financial assets

65,734

63,813

Deferred tax assets

13,953

14,729

Other non-current assets

9,021

9,327

Total non-current assets

240,697

251,615

Total asset

567,861

566,331

(Millions of yen; amounts less than one million yen are truncated.)

Item

Period

As of March 31, 2019

As of June 30, 2019

(Liabilities and Equity)

Liabilities

Current liabilities:

Trade and other payables

65,917

64,528

Borrowings

5,366

9,719

Income taxes payable

7,918

3,151

Other financial liabilities

931

5,616

Provisions

1,900

1,825

Other current liabilities

23,961

23,105

Total current liabilities

105,997

107,946

Non-current assets:

Borrowings

4,556

4,415

Other financial liabilities

2,907

10,645

Retirement benefit liability

2,855

2,813

Provisions

6

6

Deferred tax liabilities

2,198

2,318

Other non-current liabilities

4,060

3,850

Total non-current liabilities

16,584

24,050

Total liabilities

122,581

131,996

Equity

Share capital

54,768

54,768

Capital surplus

153,119

153,119

Retained earnings

243,596

238,337

Treasury shares

(11,608)

(11,608)

Other components of equity

1,555

(4,091)

Total equity attributable to owners of parent

441,431

430,524

Non-controlling interests

3,848

3,809

Total equity

445,280

434,334

Total liabilities and equity

567,861

566,331

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

Theree months ended June 30, 2018 and 2019

(Millions of yen; amounts less than one million yen are truncated.)

Period

Theree months ended

Theree months ended

Item

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

Revenue

67,327

64,870

Cost of sales

(37,849)

(36,143)

Gross profit

29,478

28,726

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(23,614)

(24,472)

Other income

562

688

Other expenses

(392)

(211)

Operating profit

6,034

4,731

Finance income

970

892

Finance costs

(239)

(817)

Share of profit of investments accounted for using equity method

115

180

Profit before tax

6,881

4,986

Income tax expense

(1,966)

(1,266)

Profit

4,914

3,719

Profit attributable to:

Owners of parent

4,846

3,655

Non-controlling interests

68

63

Profit

4,914

3,719

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share

13.25

10.25

Diluted earnings per share

13.25

10.25

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Amada Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 337 B
EBIT 2020 45 143 M
Net income 2020 33 057 M
Finance 2020 57 943 M
Yield 2020 4,67%
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,92x
EV / Sales2021 0,88x
Capitalization 369 B
