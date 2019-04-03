Log in
Amadeus FiRe AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04/03/2019 | 02:05am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Amadeus FiRe AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Amadeus FiRe AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03.04.2019 / 08:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Amadeus FiRe AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2018:

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 27, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 27, 2019 German: https://www.amadeus-fire.de/investor-relations/berichte/ English: https://www.amadeus-fire.de/1/investor-relations/berichte/


03.04.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Amadeus FiRe AG
Hanauer Landstraße 160
60314 Frankfurt
Germany
Internet: www.amadeus-fire.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

794555  03.04.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=794555&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
