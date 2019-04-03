Log in
Xetra  >  Amadeus FiRe AG

Amadeus FiRe AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

04/03/2019

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Amadeus FiRe AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
03.04.2019 / 08:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Amadeus FiRe AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: October 24, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: October 24, 2019 German: https://www.amadeus-fire.de/investor-relations/berichte/ English: https://www.amadeus-fire.de/1/investor-relations/berichte/


03.04.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Amadeus FiRe AG
Hanauer Landstraße 160
60314 Frankfurt
Germany
Internet: www.amadeus-fire.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

794553  03.04.2019 

© EQS 2019
