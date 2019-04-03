DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Amadeus FiRe AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Amadeus FiRe AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



03.04.2019 / 08:00

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Amadeus FiRe AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: October 24, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: October 24, 2019 German: https://www.amadeus-fire.de/investor-relations/berichte/ English: https://www.amadeus-fire.de/1/investor-relations/berichte/

03.04.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

