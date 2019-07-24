DGAP-Ad-hoc: Amadeus FiRe AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Half Year Results

Amadeus FiRe AG: Raising the earnings forecast for 2019 and outlook to the Half-Year Financial Report



24-Jul-2019 / 16:29 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad-Hoc Announcement



Amadeus FiRe AG:

Raising the earnings forecast for 2019 and outlook to the Half-Year Financial Report

Frankfurt/Main 24 July 2019. In the first six months of fiscal year 2019 the Amadeus FiRe Group achieved consolidated revenue of EUR 110.9 million; an increase of 13.4 percent. All individual services contributed to the revenue growth:

Temporary staffing + 13.6% Permanent placement + 12.8% Interim/project management + 28.8% Training & education + 6.4%

The number of billable days in the reporting period was one day less than in the prior-year period. This had a negative impact of EUR 0.6 million on revenue, gross profit and pre tax earnings. This effect will be countered and ultimately neutralised by an extra billable day in the third quarter.

In the first half year 2019 the gross profit of the Amadeus FiRe Group climbed by 13.6 percent to EUR 51.7 million. The gross profit margin improved by 0.1 percentage points to 46.6 percent. Given the lack of one working day and the strong growth seen by the temporary staffing service, which has comparatively lower margins, this is a good improvement.

Selling and administrative expenses increased by 12.6 percent to EUR 34.3 million. This development is largely due to higher personnel expenses. The ongoing expansion of the sales organisation continued successfully. The expansion concerns both existing locations of the Amadeus FiRe Group and a new opening of a branch in Nuremberg.

EBITA climbed by 15.7 percent to EUR 17.6 million. The EBITA margin improved by 0.4 percentage points to 15.9 percent.

Net income for the first half of 2019 amounted to EUR 12.1 million, bettering the figure for the previous year by 15.4 percent. Earnings per share, based on the net profit for the period attributable to the ordinary shareholders of the parent company, rose by 30 cents to EUR 2.23.

Amadeus FiRe AG's Management Board raises its earnings forecast for the 2019 financial year. Earnings generated in the first half of the year so far have exceeded original expectations. All personnel services have made a contribution to increasing gross profit more clearly than planned. In contrast, selling and administrative expenses rose in line with expectations. Thus, the personnel requirements have been created to be able to continue to develop the services of the Amadeus FiRe Group in a positive way.

So far, EBITA growth of around 5% was forecasted for the 2019 financial year. At EUR 17.6 million, the EBITA of the Amadeus FiRe Group for the first half of the year was 15.7 percent above the prior-year figure. For the second half of the year, the Management Board expects a fundamentally unchanged supply and demand market situation.

On this basis, the Management Board now expects to be able to expand the previous year's EBITA by more than 10 percent for the fiscal year 2019.

The complete Half-Year Financial Report 2019 will be available on the homepage of the Amadeus FiRe AG as of tomorrow (25 July 2019).

Amadeus FiRe AG

Jan H. Wessling

Investor Relations

Tel: +49 (69) 96 876-180

Investor-Relations@Amadeus-FiRe.de