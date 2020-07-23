Amadeus FiRe : Half-yearly Financial Report 2020 0 07/23/2020 | 02:06am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields RECRUITING SERVICES QUALIFICATION. PROSPECTS. SUCCESS. Amadeus FiRe AG Unaudited Half-Year Financial Report 2020 01.01. - 30.06.2020 Your partner for specialised human resource services & training www.amadeus-fire.de Amadeus FiRe AG - Unaudited Half-Year Financial Report - 2020 Unaudited Amadeus FiRe Group financial summary Amounts in EUR k 01.01.-30.06.2020 01.01.-30.06.2019 Divergency in percent Revenue 137,433 110,906 23.9% Gross profit 65,282 51,711 26.2% in percent 47.5% 46.6% EBITDA 25,802 20,860 23.7% in percent 18.8% 18.8% EBITA-pre* 17,387 17,585 -1.1% in percent 12.7% 15.9% EBIT 12,435 17,585 -29.3% in percent 9.0% 15.9% Profit before income taxes 10,686 17,466 -38.8% in percent 7.8% 15.7% Profit after income taxes 7,116 12,053 -41.0% in percent 5.2% 10.9% Profit attributable to minority interest disclosed under liablities -151 -357 -57.7% Profit for the period 6,965 11,696 -40.4% in percent 5.1% 10.5% - Attributable to non-controlling interests 65 99 -34.3% - Attributable to equity holders of the parent 6,900 11,597 -40.5% Net cash from operating activities 24,792 11,899 108.4% Net cash from operating activities per share 4.77 2.29 108.4% Earnings per share 1.33 2.23 -40.4% Average number of shares 5,198,237 5,198,237 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 Balance sheet total 334,992 321,935 4.1% Stockholders' equity 57,924 50,959 13.7% Equity ratio 17.3% 15.8% Cash and cash equivalents 33,342 20,465 62.9% 30.06.2020 30.06.2019 Number of employees (active) 3,139 3,059 2.6% thereof temporary staff 2,151 2,467 -12.8% Per-capita revenue 43.8 36.3 20.8% Per-capita profit 2.2 3.8 -42.0% *) Profit from operations before goodwill amortization and amortization of intangible assets from purchase price allocation (EBITA-pre) The latest financial reports as well as the testified annual report are available at www.amadeus-fire.de/en/investor-relations/berichte. 2 Amadeus FiRe AG - Unaudited Half-Year Financial Report - 2020 Unaudited Half-Year Financial Report 2020 (01.01.2020 - 30.06.2020) Economic environment The outbreak of COVID-19 has pushed the German economy into a deep recession and the general business climate is marked by high levels of uncertainty. Revenue and orders in Germany plunged in the first quarter despite the fact that economic output was not significantly affected in January and February. Gross domestic product (GDP) declined by 1.9% against the previous year in Q1. In the same period, the 27 Member States of the European Union reported a downturn of 2.7%. This puts Germany 0.8 percentage points above the EU. The country's performance in the first quarter of 2020 primarily reflects domestic momentum. In comparison to the previous year, private consumer spending fell by 2.2%, after adjusting for inflation, and investment in equipment decreased by a significant 9.2%. Public spending rose by 2.2% and construction investment climbed by 4.8%. There was no momentum from abroad and so exports fell by 3.2%. Imports also declined by 1.7% year on year, adjusted for inflation. As exports decreased by more than imports, the trade balance was responsible for a 0.9 percentage point downturn in gross domestic product. The ifo Business Climate Index, which tracks companies' expectations for the German economy, was around 96 points in the first two months of 2020. The spread of COVID-19 at the end of the first quarter initially caused the Business Climate Index to fall to 86.0 points in March before plummeting to a record low of 74.3 in April. In May, the index then rose to 79.7 points, eventually climbing to 86.2 in June. The ifo Business Cycle Clock, which illustrates the cyclical relationship between the business climate and business expectations using a four- quadrant diagram (upturn, boom, downturn, recession), has been in the "recession quadrant" since April. This was last seen during the financial crisis in 2009. Thanks to a significant improvement in business expectations in May and June, the Business Cycle Clock is now at least approaching the "upturn quadrant" again. The ongoing pandemic has worsened the situation on the German labour market. According to information from the German Federal Employment Agency, 44.71 million people were in work in May 2020, 1.2% fewer than in same month of the previous year. The number of people in work declined year on year in April 2020 for the first time since March 2010. By contrast, according to the latest figures published by the German Federal Employment Agency, the number of jobs paying social insurance contributions rose by 0.1% to 33.41 million in April 2020. Unemployment, adjusted for seasonality, began to rise sharply in April 2020 and stood at 6.4% in June 2020. It is estimated that the effects of COVID-19 account for 1.4% of the unemployment rate. The option of using short-time work funds in the short term and related government subsidies helped avoid a far greater effect on the labour market. 3 Amadeus FiRe AG - Unaudited Half-Year Financial Report - 2020 Industry development The market for temporary staffing has been massively affected by COVID-19. Temporary staffing allows companies to respond flexibly to a changing demand situation. Following this, the lower average workload in Germany results in cancellations of current temporary staffing assignments and a decline in demand. This explains why economic changes can be seen in the development of the temporary staffing market early on in the cycle. According to the German Federal Employment Agency's trend projection, the number of jobs paying social insurance contributions in the temporary employment field was around 10% lower than the previous year's figures in the months from January to March 2020. This represents a continuation of the market downturn that set in in March 2018. The downturn is expected to have gained strength again since April 2020 as a result of the pandemic. As part of the wage agreement in the temporary work sector in force until the end of 2022, collectively agreed wages for temporary staff rose by 1.9 percent in the west and 3.0 percent in the east on 1 April 2020. The ifo employment barometer, an indicator for companies' future staff planning, clearly shows that companies have drastically cut back on hiring. In the first half of 2020, the indicator fell to a record low of 86.3 points in April, 1.0% below the lowest value recorded in the 2008/2009 financial crisis. The index then went on to recover over the next two months, reaching 92.3 points in June. The BA-X jobs index from the German Federal Employment Agency, which signals demand for labour, tumbled by 20.2% year on year in the second quarter on account of the Coronavirus crisis. The index came to 91 points in June, a level last seen in October 2014. Business performance and result of operations The Amadeus FiRe Group generated consolidated revenue of EUR 137,433 thousand in the first half of the 2020 financial year, an increase of 23.9% on the same period of the previous year (EUR 110,906 thousand). This upturn primarily reflects the acquisition of Comcave Holding GmbH as at 19 December 2019. In organic terms, revenue fell by 4.0%. Overall, only Interim/Project Management and new business from Comcave generated revenue growth. Individual services accounted for the following revenue: Amounts in EUR k Jan - June 2020 Jan - June 2019 Change in percent Temporary staffing 69,929 73,241 -4.5% Permanent placement 17,681 20,113 -12.1% Interim/project management 9,377 6,131 52.9% Personnel services segment 96,987 99,485 -2.5% Training - organic 9,486 11,421 -16.9% Training - Comcave 30,960 - - Training segment 40,446 11,421 254.1% Total 137,433 110,906 23.9% All businesses initially made a good start to the new financial year. Starting in March, the Coronavirus crisis then had a significant impact on operations. With demand collapsing in all services at the start of the Coronavirus crisis, revenue and earnings performance in Q2 remained at a level considered satisfactory by the Management Board. In the opinion of the Management Board, expectations of a very weak second quarter were - at least partially - averted. 4 Amadeus FiRe AG - Unaudited Half-Year Financial Report - 2020 The number of billable days in the reporting period was one day more than in the prior-year period. This had a positive impact of EUR 0.5 million on revenue, gross profit and earnings before taxes. Later in the year, this will be reinforced by two extra billable days in the fourth quarter. The Amadeus FiRe Group's gross profit climbed by 26.2% to EUR 65,282 thousand in the first six months of 2020 (previous year: EUR 51,711 thousand). Adjusted to take account of Comcave, gross profit decreased by 6.9%. The gross profit margin improved by 0.9 percentage points to 47.5% (previous year: 46.6%). Selling and administrative expenses increased by 54.3% to EUR 52,870 thousand (previous year: EUR 34,256 thousand). Adjusted for Comcave, the increase amounted to EUR 0.9 million or 2.6 percent. Non- recurring expenses in connection with the Comcave transaction of EUR 0.7 million are included in the first half year. Additional expenses in connection with a structural improvement of IT infrastructure and applications have an effect of EUR 0.8 million. Despite the successful expansion phase with a corresponding increase in the number of employees that started last year and went on until the beginning of the current year, overall staff costs for sales and administrative personnel in the period under review were significantly reduced year on year under short-time work schemes. EBITA fell by 29.3% to EUR 12,435 thousand (previous year: EUR 17,585 thousand). Most of this can be attributed to the amortisation of intangible assets from purchase price allocation in the amount of EUR 4,952 thousand (previous year: EUR 0 thousand). Adjusted for this amortisation, comparable EBITA-pre was EUR 17,387 thousand, 1.1% lower than in the previous year. The adjusted EBITA pre margin deteriorated by 3.2 percentage points to 12.7% in the reporting period (previous year: 15.9%). Interest expenses increased to EUR 1.8 million in connection with the Comcave Holding GmbH acquisition and the associated bridging loan (previous year: EUR 0.1 million). Net profit for the period after tax amounted to EUR 7,116 thousand in the first half of 2020, 41.0% lower than in the previous year (EUR 12,053 thousand). EUR 151 thousand of this (previous year: EUR 357 thousand) relates to non-controlling interests reported under liabilities. Earnings per share, based on the net profit for the period attributable to the ordinary shareholders of the parent company, declined by 90 cents to EUR 1.33 (previous year: EUR 2.23). 5 Amadeus FiRe AG - Unaudited Half-Year Financial Report - 2020 Segment development Segment Temporary Staffing, Permanent Placement, Interim/Project Management In the Personnel Services segment, demand for all services has decreased considerably since the middle of March. On account of the sharp deterioration in the business climate, the Group has enrolled most of the sales organisation in the Personnel Services segment in short-time work schemes from 14 April 2020. Working hours were increased again from 1 July 2020 in response to slightly better demand, although short-term work has still not been completely discontinued. Revenue in the Personnel Services segment decreased by 2.5% to EUR 96,987 thousand in the first half of 2020 (previous year: EUR 99,485 thousand). Revenue rose in the first quarter but this was followed by a 15.8% downturn in Q2. Temporary Staffing revenue saw a 4.5% decline as against the same period of the previous year (previous year: up +13.6%). The additional billable day in the reporting period had a positive effect on revenue, gross profit and earnings before taxes of around EUR 0.5 million. The number of temporary staffing assignments, which was still higher than in the previous year until mid-March, has since been falling continuously. COVID-19 caused order terms to be shortened and orders to be cancelled and the lack of demand meant that new companies could not be found for all temporary staff to work in. Nevertheless, the situation increasingly stabilised throughout the second quarter. With temporary staffing assignments already down about 15% year on year at the end of the quarter in April, shortly after the outbreak of the pandemic, the order backlog of Temporary Staffing service after the quarterly transition from June to July was a good 25% lower than in the previous year. Since 1 April, Amadeus FiRe has been using short-time work for the temporary staff. For all external employees not actively working for a customer, working hours have been reduced by 100%. A positive note is that many temporary staff could continue working for their respective customer businesses from home and that these assignments could continue to run unaltered. Average hourly rates increased by +5.7% in the first half of 2020 (previous year: up +3.8%). The upturn reflects higher wages earned by Amadeus FiRe's temporary staff. The Permanent Placement service was also affected by the immediate and abrupt slump in demand in March. At EUR 17,681 thousand in the first half of the reporting period, revenue was 12.1% lower than the figure for the same period of the previous year (previous year: EUR 20,113 thousand). Business volume contracted due to the decline in new enquiries and additional difficulties in arranging the interviews necessary to make a decision as a result of the lockdown. At around 22% in the second quarter, however, this was less severe than management had expected in light of the Coronavirus crisis. Despite more difficult business conditions and a slow-down in momentum in Q2, the Interim & Project Management service boosted revenue considerably in the first half of 2020. Revenue was up 52.9% year-on-year at EUR 9,377 thousand (previous year: EUR 6,131 thousand). The positive effect of measures implemented in previous years, which stepped up regional focus, created this encouraging business performance in the first half of the year. Finally, the result in the Personnel Services segment fell by 23.2% to EUR 12,424 thousand in the first half of 2020 (previous year: EUR 16,186 thousand). 6 Amadeus FiRe AG - Unaudited Half-Year Financial Report - 2020 Segment Training & Education Revenue in the Training & Education segment amounted to EUR 40,446 thousand in the first half of 2020, a rise of 254.1% on the previous year (EUR 11,421 thousand). Adjusted for Comcave, organic revenue declined by 17.0%. This reflects the decline in revenue in the training offered by the companies of Steuer-Fachschule Dr. Endriss. The effects of the Coronavirus crisis likewise demanded a response in the Training & Education segment in March. Most of the training offered by the companies of Steuer-Fachschule Dr. Endriss takes place in presence lessons. This aspect of educational operations had to be temporarily shut down entirely from the beginning of the COVID- 19 crisis in mid-March until restrictions began to be lifted in mid-May. Digital alternatives were quickly found for many products during this period, but short seminar events in particular were cancelled without substitution. The impact of the crisis on earnings in the first half year was around EUR 0.9 million, with a smaller share attributable only to a postponement of the start dates of long-running courses such as those for tax advisers or accountants. Some of these resumed in mid-May. The companies of Comcave Holding GmbH, added at the end of 2019, generated revenue of EUR 30,960 thousand in the first half year 2020. Comcave College is particularly active in the field of state-subsidised training for unemployed persons. For years, Comcave has also specialised in telelearning, i.e. live teaching led by lecturers that can be attended from any location. Immediately after the outbreak of the crisis, Comcave was thus able to enable 100 percent of its customers to participate in training from home and so there was no business interruption. The escalating situation on the labour market with unemployment and short-time work represents an improvement in the demand situation for Comcave Holding GmbH's business model, in which the people affected by the crisis can take the opportunity offered by Comcave for subsidised training. In the short term, however, this presented disadvantages for Comcave's business. Initially, demand for training products cooled off for several weeks. This was aggravated by the fact that those interested in subsidised training found it more difficult to access authorities, who had to deal with a particularly high workload in light of rising unemployment, the need to process short-term work applications and temporary closures due to the pandemic. For this market, this ultimately affected the number of training vouchers that could be issued, which in turn reduced the number of new bookings since mid-March. This acute demand and processing situation has already significantly stabilised and should return entirely to normal again in the next few months. Segment earnings declined by 99.2% to EUR 11 thousand (previous year: EUR 1,399 thousand). This steep decline is a direct result of the acquisition of Comcave Holding GmbH and the related amortisation of intangible assets from purchase price allocation in the amount of EUR 4,952 thousand. Adjusted for this amortisation, segment earnings rose by EUR 3,564 thousand (254.8%) to EUR 4,963 thousand in the reporting period. Organic business performance adjusted to take account of Comcave decreased by 57.5% to EUR 594 thousand. 7 Amadeus FiRe AG - Unaudited Half-Year Financial Report - 2020 Net assets and financial position The cash flow from operating activities picked up by EUR 12,893 thousand to EUR 24,792 thousand in the first half of 2020 (previous year: EUR 11,899 thousand). Operating earnings before changes in working capital initially rose, primarily due to the EUR 10,091 thousand increase in impairment and write-downs on fixed assets due to the acquisition of Comcave Holding GmbH. Working capital continued to generate positive effects. Cash used in investing activities increased by EUR 1,528 thousand to EUR 3,147 thousand (previous year: EUR 1,619 thousand). Investments in IT systems and operating materials for branches remained the primary areas of investment. To further improve the company's financial flexibility in this extraordinary situation, no dividend was paid to the shareholders of Amadeus FiRe AG in the reporting period (previous year: EUR 24,224 thousand). The previous year dividend was EUR 3.96 per share. Furthermore, financing activities in the first half of 2020 included net payments of EUR 434 thousand for the distribution to the non-controlling interests in Steuer-Fachschule Dr. Endriss (previous year: EUR 1,165 thousand). Net cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 33,342 thousand as at 30 June 2020 after EUR 26,930 thousand for the same period of the previous year. The equity ratio declined to 17.3% as at 30 June 2020 (previous year: 42.2%). This considerable change reflects the acquisition of Comcave Holding GmbH and the related bridging loan. Employees The number of external employees placed with customers was 2,151 at the end of the first half of 2020 (previous year: 2,467). This decrease was clearly driven by the Coronavirus crisis and reduced hiring activities in comparison to normal levels. Internal recruitment was also heavily reduced in the first half of 2020 due to the spread of COVID-19. The chief factor behind the increase in the number of internal employees is the acquisition of Comcave Holding GmbH and the expansive phase before the start of the pandemic. The table below shows the total number of employees in work: Number of employees per 30.06.2020 30.06.2019 Employees working for a customer (external employees) 2,151 2,467 Sales employees (internal staff) 878 542 Administrative staff 110 50 Total 3,139 3,059 Trainees 67 11 8 Amadeus FiRe AG - Unaudited Half-Year Financial Report - 2020 Risks and opportunities The general conditions as described in the current annual report have deteriorated significantly due to the economic impact of COVID-19. The European Commission expects German gross domestic product to decline by 6.5% in 2020 as a whole. Forecasts estimate the decrease in eurozone GDP at a far higher 7.7%. The Coronavirus crisis is currently the principal reason for market uncertainty. A fiscal stabilisation and stimulus package was passed on 3 June 2020 to address this crisis. Given the current economic climate, the macroeconomic effects of the fiscal measures are very uncertain. The ifo Business Climate Index for the first half of 2020 averaged 86.3 points, a 12.9% year-on-year downturn. This reflects the collapse in global demand, changes in private household behaviour and sales declines in foreign trade. After the market for temporary staffing contracted last year, it continued to trend downwards in the first six months of 2020. Lower labour requirements in June 2020 in comparison to the previous year, triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, were experienced in almost all industries. Demand fell by a third in the manufacturing sector, which dominates the overall market for temporary staffing. The qualified submarket relevant to Amadeus FiRe reported a 25% decline in jobs, chiefly due to COVID-19. The supply of qualified workers remained constant in the first five months of the year, whereas demand slumped. Recruitment will remain a challenge in the future and so the current excess supply is likely to be seen as an opportunity to narrow the gap between qualified workers and demand for temporary staff by customer businesses. Lower demand for subsidised training from Comcave should stabilise in the near future. The continued rise in unemployment will in all likelihood create a positive market environment and good growth prospects for this anti-cyclical business area. Economic performance plays a key role in the corporate customer business in the training & education industry. The financial position and profit or loss of the respective customer business determine investments in employee training. If the economic climate deteriorates across Germany, this could have a negative impact on orders at Steuer-Fachschule Dr. Endriss. Current constraints on classroom training represents a disadvantage for the sustainable development of training courses. In the short term, digital teaching methods can help. The first steps have been taken towards resuming classroom teaching under strict hygiene standards. Further steps are required to ensure courses can continue to run. There are currently no discernible risks to the Amadeus FiRe Group as a going concern. Please see the risk report in the 2019 annual report for more details. 9 Amadeus FiRe AG - Unaudited Half-Year Financial Report - 2020 Forecast The spread of COVID-19 and the measures taken to contain the virus plunged the German economy into a sharp recession in the first half of 2020. The Deutsche Bundesbank expects exports to continue to deteriorate in the second half of 2020. Private consumption and investment are likely to decline further over the course of the year. The recession is also taking a toll on job creation, which came to an abrupt end at the start of the crisis while unemployment increased substantially in the second quarter. A reduction in average working hours means that the greatest changes will likely be seen on the labour market, currently taking the form of the widespread use of short-term work. Around 7.3 million employees paying social insurance contributions were enrolled in short-term work schemes at the end of May. The German Bundesbank currently considers the level of uncertainty exceptionally high due to the effects of fiscal policy resulting from the stability program implemented that puts the German national budget in a deficit equal to 4% of gross domestic product. Given that there is no benchmark against which the current situation can be compared, the current outlook for the German economy is marked by a unprecedented level of certainty. The IAB Labour Market Barometer, a leading indicator for developments in employment and unemployment, began to decline at the beginning of the year and reached 94.3 points in April 2020 - the lowest figure since records began. The barometer then went on to increase again in May and June, coming to 94.6 points in June. Despite the use of short-time work schemes, unemployment indicators are forecasting a sharp rise in unemployment figures, adjusted for seasonal factors, in the next few months. One cause of this is uncertain economic growth, which damages job prospects. Employment indicators also nosedived in April 2020 and a decrease in the number of people in work is expected. Q3 has 66 days, i.e. seven additional billable days in comparison to the previous quarter (59 days). This should translate into relatively higher revenue, gross profit and earnings in the next quarter. Q3 has the same number of billable days as in the same period of the previous year. By contrast, there are 64 billable days in the fourth quarter of 2020, two more than in the same period of the previous year. This is expected to have a positive impact on revenue, gross profit and earnings before taxes of around EUR 1.0 million in the second half of the year. There are three additional billable days this year when comparing 2020 and 2019. Accordingly, a positive effect of around EUR 1.5 million is expected on revenue, gross profit and earnings before taxes in the 2020 financial year. Despite the severe strain on the labour market caused by staff downsizing and hiring freezes at many companies, there will continue to be a shortage of skilled workers moving forwards. The current trend of excess supply will return to one of excess demand when the macroeconomic situation normalises. Recruitment will remain a major challenge for many companies in future, too. In the long term, demographic change in Germany will further exacerbate the shortfall of qualified staff and limit the size of the working population. In the medium term, this continues to represent a positive market environment for the Amadeus FiRe Group. The outlook for the second half of 2020 remains unclear. Moving forwards, the risk remains that the Permanent Placement service, in particular, will be affected by deteriorating sentiment and cost-cutting measures at customer businesses. Order backlog of Temporary Staffing has fallen to a 10-year low. Despite everything, there have recently been signs of a slight recovery. Based on current stabilisation, the present situation indicates a positive development in the second half of 2020. The planned expansion of the sales organisation was successfully continued in the first two months of the year before further expansion goals were put on hold until further notice following the COVID-19 pandemic. Focus for the second half of the year is now on returning existing capacities to full utilisation and operating at pre-crisis level again as quickly as possible. To achieve this, short-term work for internal employees is gradually being pulled back. In addition, focus remains on high cost discipline. 10 Amadeus FiRe AG - Unaudited Half-Year Financial Report - 2020 Conditions for the current financial year have also undergone substantial changes in the Training & Education segment since mid-March. In-classroom training sessions offered by the companies of Steuer-Fachschule Dr. Endriss had to be temporarily shut down completely as part of measures to contain the pandemic. After state governments began to ease the Coronavirus restrictions throughout the second quarter, long-running courses such as those for tax advisers or accountants were able to resume in part, with hygiene policies in place. As a preventative measure, a hybrid system comprising classroom sessions and online learning was created in order to allow a more flexible response to local or regional changes to these restrictions. These measures will allow business in this area to continue at pre-crisis level. The smaller seminar business is not expected to return to normal in the next few months. The companies of Comcave Holding GmbH, added at the end of 2019, may benefit from the higher unemployment rate as Comcave provides a significant number of services in the field of state-subsidised training for the unemployed. Demand is expected to increase over the rest of the year due to the crisis, as people affected by the crisis take advantage of the opportunity to participate in subsidised training or retraining at Comcave. The momentum from the emerging growth environment should have an impact particularly towards the end of the year and in the coming financial year. Ongoing investments in business operations and the opening of new Comcave locations are to go ahead as planned. Overall, the Management Board still does not expect the Amadeus FiRe Group to be able to return entirely to pre- crisis levels during the second half of 2020. However, indicators such as the ifo employment barometer and the Business Cycle Clock show slight signs of recovery in May and June. The Amadeus FiRe Group should also be able to benefit from general signs of recovery and an improving demand situation on the German market as a whole. Following a second quarter that was satisfactory under the given circumstances and assuming that the market situation continues to stabilise steadily, the Management Board believes that the Amadeus FiRe Group is well equipped to further strengthen its own market position in the second half of the year and to achieve sustained positive results in both business segments. The economic slowdown caused by COVID-19 is creating high levels of uncertainty among German companies and to dynamic and non-transparent changes. Given future development of the Coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic repercussions, the financial impact on the 2020 fiscal year as a whole cannot be quantified. At this time the Management Board is therefore not issuing a more specific forecast for 2020 as a whole. Report on major related party transactions There were no material transactions with related parties in the reporting period. 11 Amadeus FiRe AG - Unaudited Half-Year Financial Report - 2020 Responsibility statement To the best of our knowledge, and in accordance with the applicable reporting principles for interim financial reporting, the interim consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the group, and the interim management report of the Group includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Group, together with a description of the principal opportunities and risks associated with the expected development of the group for the remaining months of the financial year. Frankfurt/Main, 23 July 2020 Robert von Wülfing Dennis Gerlitzki Spokesman of the Management Board Management Board 12 Amadeus FiRe AG - Unaudited Half-Year Financial Report - 2020 Unaudited consolidated income statement 1st half-year 2020 Amounts in EUR k 01.01.-30.06.2020 01.01.-30.06.2019 Revenue 137,433 110,906 Cost of sales -72,151 -59,195 Gross profit 65,282 51,711 Selling expenses -42,686 -29,362 - thereof impairment of financial assets -388 -246 General and administrative expenses -10,184 -4,894 Other operating income 84 132 Other operating expenses -61 -2 Profit from operations before goodwill amortization (EBITA) 12,435 17,585 Impairment of goodwill 0 0 Profit from operations (EBIT) 12,435 17,585 Finance costs -1,750 -123 Finance income 1 4 Profit before taxes 10,686 17,466 Income taxes -3,570 -5,413 Profit after taxes 7,116 12,053 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests recognized under liabilities -151 -357 Profit for the period 6,965 11,696 - Attributable to non-controlling interests 65 99 - Attributable to equity holders of the parent 6,900 11,597 Earnings per share, in relation to the profit for the period attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the parent Basic (euro/share) 1.33 2.23 Diluted (euro/share) 1.33 2.23 EBITDA 25,802 20,860 Amortization adjusted for amortization of intangible assets from purchase price allocation -8,415 -3,275 EBITA-pre 17,387 17,585 Amortization of intangible assets from purchase price allocation -4,952 0 EBITA 12,435 17,585 13 Amadeus FiRe AG - Unaudited Half-Year Financial Report - 2020 Unaudited consolidated statement of compehensive income 1st half-year 2020 Amounts in EUR k 01.01.-30.06.2020 01.01.-30.06.2019 Profit for the period 6,965 11,696 Other comprehensive income 0 0 Total comprehensive income for the period 6,965 11,696 - Attributable to non-controlling interests 65 99 - Attributable to equity holders of the parent 6,900 11,597 14 Amadeus FiRe AG - Unaudited Half-Year Financial Report - 2020 Unaudited consolidated income statement 2nd quarter 2020 Amounts in EUR k 01.04.-30.06.2020 01.04.-30.06.2019 Revenue 61,011 55,596 Cost of sales -32,521 -30,059 Gross profit 28,490 25,537 Selling expenses -19,281 -14,481 - thereof impairment of financial assets -83 -22 General and administrative expenses -4,890 -2,488 Other operating income 27 70 Other operating expenses -34 -1 Profit from operations before goodwill amortization (EBITA) 4,312 8,637 Impairment of goodwill 0 0 Profit from operations (EBIT) 4,312 8,637 Finance costs -951 -61 Finance income 1 2 Profit before taxes 3,362 8,578 Income taxes -1,250 -2,644 Profit after taxes 2,112 5,934 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests recognized under liabilities -143 -190 Profit for the period 1,969 5,744 - Attributable to non-controlling interests 65 79 - Attributable to equity holders of the parent 1,904 5,665 Earnings per share, in relation to the profit for the period attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the parent Basic (euro/share) 0.37 1.09 Diluted (euro/share) 0.37 1.09 EBITDA 11,050 10,342 Amortization adjusted for amortization of intangible assets from purchase price allocation -4,261 -1,705 EBITA-pre 6,789 8,637 Amortization of intangible assets from purchase price allocation -2,477 0 EBITA 4,312 8,637 15 Amadeus FiRe AG - Unaudited Half-Year Financial Report - 2020 Unaudited consolidated statement of compehensive income 2nd quarter 2020 Amounts in EUR k 01.04.-30.06.2020 01.04.-30.06.2019 Profit for the period 1,969 5,744 Other comprehensive income 0 0 Total comprehensive income for the period 1,969 5,744 - Attributable to non-controlling interests 65 79 - Attributable to equity holders of the parent 1,904 5,665 16 Amadeus FiRe AG - Unaudited Half-Year Financial Report - 2020 Unaudited consolidated balance sheet 1st half-year 2020 Amounts in EUR k 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 Assets Non-current assets Other intangible assets 36,634 41,420 Goodwill 171,706 171,706 Property, plant and equipment 6,374 5,328 Right-of-use assets 51,586 47,669 Financial assets 2 2 Deferred tax assets 0 0 266,302 266,125 Current assets Trade receivables 27,622 30,676 Other assets 4,853 3,384 Prepaid expenses 2,873 1,285 Cash and cash equivalents 33,342 20,465 68,690 55,810 Total assets 334,992 321,935 Equity & Liabilities Equity Subscribed capital 5,198 5,198 Capital reserves 11,247 11,247 Retained earnings 40,451 33,551 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 56,896 49,996 Non-controlling interests 1,028 963 57,924 50,959 Non-current liabilities Liabilities to non-controlling interests 6,424 5,990 Other liabilities and accrued liabilities 41,649 39,212 Deferred tax liablilities 4,089 5,153 52,162 50,355 Current liabilities Trade payables 3,654 9,459 Contract liabilities 4,959 3,954 Liabilities to non-controlling interests 1,002 1,719 Income tax liabilities 1,290 1,391 Current financial liabilities 170,060 170,096 Other liabilities and accrued liabilities 43,941 34,002 224,906 220,621 Total equity and liabilities 334,992 321,935 17 Amadeus FiRe AG - Unaudited Half-Year Financial Report - 2020 Unaudited consolidated cash flow statement 1st half-year 2020 Amounts in EUR k 01.01. - 30.06.2020 01.01. - 30.06.2019 Cash flows from operating activities Profit for the period before profit attributable to non-controlling interests 7,116 12,052 Tax expense 3,570 5,413 Amortization, depreciation and impairment of non-current assets 13,366 3,275 Finance income -1 -4 Finance costs 1,750 123 Non-cash transactions -989 -27 Operating profit before working capital changes 24,812 20,832 Increase/decrease in trade receivables and other assets 1,585 -2,221 Increase/decrease in prepaid expenses and deferred income -1,588 -1,092 Increase/decrease in trade payables, other liabilities and accrued liabilities 4,719 129 Other non-cash income 0 0 Cash flows from operating activities 29,528 17,648 Income taxes paid -4,736 -5,749 Net cash from operating activities 24,792 11,899 Cash flows from investing activities Cash paid for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment -3,148 -1,623 Interest received 1 4 Net cash used in investing activities -3,147 -1,619 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the raising of financial liabilities -36 0 Interest paid -1,745 0 Cash repayments of lease liabilities -6,306 -2,397 Interest payments on lease liabilities -247 -123 Cash paid to non-controlling interests -434 -1,165 Profit distributions 0 -24,224 Net cash used in financing activities -8,768 -27,909 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 12,877 -17,629 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 20,465 44,559 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 33,342 26,930 Composition of cash and cash equivalents as of 30 June Cash on hand and bank balances (without drawing restrictions) 33,342 26,930 18 Amadeus FiRe AG - Unaudited Half-Year Financial Report - 2020 Unaudited statement of changes in group equity 1st half-year 2020 Amounts Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent Non in EUR k Subscribed Capital- Retained Total controlling Total capital reserves earnings interests equity 01.01.2019 5,198 11,247 33,762 50,207 760 50,967 Total comprehensive income for the period 0 0 11,597 11,597 99 11,696 Profit distributions 0 0 -24,224 -24,224 0 -24,224 30.06.2019 5,198 11,247 21,135 37,580 859 38,439 01.07.2019 5,198 11,247 21,135 37,580 859 38,439 Total comprehensive income for the period 0 0 12,416 12,416 205 12,621 Profit distributions 0 0 0 0 -101 -101 31.12.2019 5,198 11,247 33,551 49,996 963 50,959 01.01.2020 5,198 11,247 33,551 49,996 963 50,959 Total comprehensive income for the period 0 0 6,900 6,900 65 6,965 Profit distributions 0 0 0 0 0 0 30.06.2020 5,198 11,247 40,451 56,896 1,028 57,924 19 Amadeus FiRe AG - Unaudited Half-Year Financial Report - 2020 Unaudited information on the business segments 1st half-year 2020 Amounts in EUR k Temporary Staffing/ Training Group Permanent Placement/Interim- and Project Management 01.01.-30.06.2020 Revenue *) Segment revenue 96,987 40,446 137,433 Result Segment result before goodwill amortization and amortization of intangible assets from purchase price allocation (EBITA-pre) 12,424 4,963 17,387 Amortization of intangible assets from purchase price allocation 0 4,952 4,952 Segment result before goodwill amortization (EBITA) 12,424 11 12,435 Segment assets 104,240 230,752 334,992 Investments incl. lease accounting 8,311 5,309 13,620 Finance costs 1,616 134 1,750 Finance income 0 1 1 Income taxes 3,773 -203 3,570 01.01.-30.06.2019 Revenue *) Segment revenue 99,485 11,421 110,906 Result Segment result before goodwill amortization and amortization of intangible assets from purchase price allocation (EBITA-pre) 16,186 1,399 17,585 Amortization of intangible assets from purchase price allocation 0 0 0 Segment result before goodwill amortization (EBITA) 16,186 1,399 17,585 Segment assets 71,589 19,541 91,130 Investments incl. lease accounting 1,944 299 2,243 Finance costs 94 29 123 Finance income 1 3 4 Income taxes 5,220 193 5,413 *) Revenue between segments of EUR k 18 (prior year: EUR k 0) and EUR k 13 (prior year: EUR k 10) was not consolidated. 20 Amadeus FiRe AG - Unaudited Half-Year Financial Report - 2020 Notes Information on the company The condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the first six months of the 2020 financial year were approved for publication by way of resolution of the Management Board on 22 July 2020. Amadeus FiRe AG is a stock corporation under German law. Its registered office is Frankfurt/Main, Germany. It has been listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 4 March 1999 and was admitted to the Prime Standard on 31 January 2003. The activities of the Group's companies comprise the provision of temporary staff within the framework of the Arbeitnehmerüberlassungsgesetz (AÜG - German Temporary Employment Act), permanent placement and interim/project management in addition to training in the areas of tax, finance and accounting and controlling and specialised adult education. Accounting in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) In accordance with Article 4 of Regulation (EC) No. 1606/2002 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 19 July 2002 (section 315a(1) of the Handelsgesetzbuch (HGB - German Commercial Code)), Amadeus FiRe AG is required to apply the International Financial Reporting Standards. This interim financial report was prepared in accordance with IAS 34 (Interim Financial Reporting). When applying IFRS 16, the Amadeus FiRe Group also makes use of the practical expedients for short-term leases (contract term < 12 months) and low-value leases. The lease liabilities recognised as at 30 June 2020 are split into the following maturity levels: Figures in EUR thousand <1 >1 <5 >5 Total year years years Due date table Buildings on third- party property 11,848 29,957 9,534 51,339 Vehicles 1,130 932 0 2,062 Operating and office equipment 42 9 0 51 Total lease liabilities 13,020 30,898 9,534 53,452 The following table shows the carrying amounts of capitalised right-of-use assets and lease liabilities and changes in these during the reporting period. Right-of-use asset Measurement Additions Disposals Write-downs Measurement (Property, plant and equipment) Contract Figures in EUR thousand 01.01.2020 modifications 30.06.2020 Buildings on third-party property 45,629 9,686 -25 -5,812 49,478 Vehicles 2,014 739 -39 -657 2,057 Operating and office equipment 26 46 0 -21 51 Total assets 47,669 10,471 -64 -6,490 51,586 Lease liabilities Measurement Additions Disposals Interest Cash Measurement Figures in EUR thousand Contract expense outflows 01.01.2020 modifications 30.06.2020 Buildings on third-party property 47,310 9,686 -27 243 -5,873 51,339 Vehicles 2,015 739 -37 4 -659 2,062 Operating and office equipment 26 46 0 0 -21 51 Total equity and liabilities 49,351 10,471 -64 247 -6,553 53,452 21 Amadeus FiRe AG - Unaudited Half-Year Financial Report - 2020 When recognising right-of-use assets, lease incentives in the form of rent-free periods were deducted from the lease liability: Figures in EUR thousand 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 Carrying amount 1,152 1,214 The following amounts were recognised through profit or loss in the reporting period: Figures in EUR thousand Amortisation expenses for right-of-use assets 6,490 Interest expenses for lease liabilities 247 Expenses for current lease liabilities 850 Expenses for low-value lease liabilities 42 Total through profit or loss 7,629 Including current and low-value lease liabilities, total cash outflows in the reporting period came to EUR 7,445 thousand. Presentation method The interim financial statements were prepared in accordance with IAS 34 (Interim Financial Reporting) and DRS 16. Accounting policies All accounting policies are applied as in the last consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2019. A detailed description of these methods was published in the notes to the financial statements in Amadeus FiRe AG's annual report for the 2019 financial year. Other comprehensive income Other comprehensive income amounts to EUR 0 thousand in the reporting period. Dividend It was decided not to pay any dividends for the 2019 financial year. Basis of consolidation There have been no changes in the basis of consolidation since the end of the 2019 financial year. The Comcave Group, which was consolidated for the first time as at 19 December 2019, accounted for the following results in the period from 1 January - 30 June 2020: Figures in EUR thousand Revenue 30,960 EBITA adjusted for depreciation and amortisation from purchase price allocation 4,358 Amortisation of intangible assets from purchase price allocation -4,952 Result after tax -1,016 Segment reporting For management purposes, the Group's services are divided into the two following reportable segments: The "Temporary Staffing, Permanent Placement, Interim/Project Management" segment includes all qualified personnel services with a focus on temporary employment.

The "Training" segment offers training and seminars in the field of specialised adult education and finance and accounting throughout Germany. Please see page 4 of the 2020 half-year financial report for disclosures on classifying revenue in the business units in accordance with IFRS 15.114. The results of the business units are monitored separately by management to make decisions on the allocation of resources and to determine the units' profitability. Miscellaneous This interim financial report was prepared in accordance with the provisions of section 37w of the Wertpapierhandelsgesetz (WpHG - German Securities Trading Act), but has not been audited in accordance with section 317 HGB or reviewed by the auditor. Calculation of income taxes Significant events after the end of the reporting period Income taxes were calculated on basis of the earnings generated by the individual companies in the reporting period. The table below breaks down the composition of the "Income taxes" item as follows: Figures in EUR thousand 30.06.2020 30.06.2019 Current income taxes Current tax expense 4,634 5,456 Deferred taxes Origination and reversal of temporary differences -1,064 -43 Income taxes 3,570 5,413 There were no significant events after the end of the reporting period. 22 RECRUITING SERVICES Responsible: Amadeus FiRe AG . Investor Relations Hanauer Landstraße 160 . 60314 Frankfurt am Main Tel.: +49 (0) 69 96876-180 . E-Mail:investor-relations@amadeus-fire.de Financial Calendar 22.10.2020 Quarterly Statement Nine Months for fiscal year 2020 October 2020 International Roadshow March 2021 Press conference and analyst meeting for fiscal year 2020 March 2021 Publication of the Annual Financial Report 2020 April 2021 Quarterly Statement First Quarter for fiscal year 2021 April 2021 Internationale Roadshow May 2021 Shareholders' General Meeting Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Amadeus Fire AG published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 06:05:06 UTC 0 Latest news on AMADEUS FIRE AG 02:06a AMADEUS FIRE : Half-yearly Financial Report 2020 PU 02:06a AMADEUS FIRE : Half-Year Financial Report 2020 PU 02:05a AMADEUS FIRE AG : Half-Year Financial Report 2020 EQ 07/16 AMADEUS FIRE AG : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research MD 04/27 AMADEUS FIRE AG : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research MD 04/27 AMADEUS FIRE : Quarterly statement first quarter 2020 PU 04/27 AMADEUS FIRE : Quarterly Statement 2020 PU 04/24 AMADEUS FIRE AG : Correction of a release from 23/04/2020 according to Article 4.. EQ 04/23 AMADEUS FIRE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge.. EQ 04/21 Dash for emergency cash provokes fund industry backlash RE