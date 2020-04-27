Amadeus FiRe : Quarterly Statement 2020 0 04/27/2020 | 02:18am EDT Send by mail :

Amadeus FiRe AG Quarterly Statement 01.01. - 31.03.2020 Your partner for specialised human resource services & training www.amadeus-fire.de Amadeus FiRe AG - Quarterly Statement First Quarter - 2020 Unaudited Amadeus FiRe Group financial summary Amounts stated in EUR k 01.01.-31.03.2020 01.01.-31.03.2019 Divergency in percent Revenue 76,422 55,310 38.2% Gross profit 38,389 26,174 46.7% in percent 50.2% 47.3% EBITDA 14,752 10,518 40.3% in percent 19.3% 19.0% EBITA-pre* 10,598 8,948 18.4% in percent 13.9% 16.2% EBIT 8,123 8,948 -9.2% in percent 10.6% 16.2% Profit before income taxes 7,324 8,888 -17.6% in percent 9.6% 16.1% Profit after income taxes 5,004 6,119 -18.2% in percent 6.5% 11.1% Profit attributable to minority interests disclosed under liabilities -8 -167 -95.2% Profit for the period 4,996 5,952 -16.1% in percent 6.5% 10.8% - Attributable to non-controlling interests 0 20 -100.0% - Attributable to equity holders of the parent 4,996 5,932 -15.8% Net cash from operating activities 3,511 4,030 -12.9% Net cash from operating activities per share 0.68 0.78 -12.9% Earnings per share 0.96 1.14 -15.8% Average number of shares 5,198,237 5,198,237 31.03.2020 31.12.2019 Balance sheet total 322,437 321,935 0.2% Stockholders' equity 55,955 50,959 9.8% Return on equity before tax in % 17.4% 15.8% Cash and cash equivalents 19,171 20,465 -6.3% 31.03.2020 31.03.2019 Number of employees (active) 3,471 3,014 15.2% thereof temporary staff 2,460 2,426 1.4% Per-capita revenue 22.0 18.4 20.0% Per-capita profit 1.4 2.0 -27.1% *) Profit from operations before goodwill amortization and amortization of intan-gible assets from purchase price allocation (EBITA-pre) The latest financial reports as well as the testified annual report are available at www.amadeus-fire.de/en/investor-relations/berichte.2 Amadeus FiRe AG - Quarterly Statement First Quarter - 2020 Quarterly statement first quarter 2020 (1 January - 31 March 2020) Current information on the market In January, increased incoming orders and revenue in industry suggested that the phase of economic weakness that had been ongoing since the start of 2018 was coming to an end. This signalled a potential pick up in business activity in the first quarter. The expectations for the coming months were dashed by the outbreak of coronavirus. The pandemic's main influences on the German economy are sales declines in foreign trade and revenue declines due to changes in consumer behaviour. This is having a negative effect on business activity in Germany. For the current fiscal year, the ifo Institute expects the German economy to contract by 1.5 percent. Some other sources forecast a much greater contraction. In particular, economic output is heading for a downright collapse in the second quarter of 2020. The effects of the coronavirus crisis on the labour market are not yet apparent in terms of the unemployment rate in the first quarter. Adjusted for seasonality, unemployment is on a par with the previous year. The ifo employment barometer, the indicator for companies' future staff planning, indicates that companies have been drastically reducing their recruitment since the end of the first quarter. The indicator fell from 98.0 points to 93.4 points in March 2020, reaching its lowest level since January 2010. Demand for labour has also fallen as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The BA-X jobs index from the German Federal Employment Agency, which signals demand for labour, averaged 115 points in the first quarter of 2020, down 13.3 percent year on year. According to the German Federal Employment Agency's trend projection, the market for temporary staffing saw a decline of around 11 percent in numbers of temporary workers in 2019 as a whole. As a tool for making human resource expenses more flexible, the market for temporary staffing is likely to be severely affected in the acute crisis situation, both by cancellations of current temporary staffing assignments and by the decline in demand. Temporary employment offers the opportunity to use short-time work as a tool for temporary staff not deployed in customer businesses. Much use is expected to be made of this. Due to the coronavirus crisis, the number of jobs paying social insurance contributions declined in nearly all economic sectors in March 2020. Only health, public administration, care and education saw rises in the number of people in work. All labour market and employment figures are likely to continue deteriorating in the second quarter. The number of unemployed is likely to rise, and extensive use is likely to be made of short-time work. By Easter Monday, the German Federal Employment Agency had received 725,000 applications from companies seeking to use short-time work. That is around one-third of all companies entitled to use it. As part of the wage agreement in the temporary staffing sector in force until the end of 2022, collectively agreed wages for temporary staff rose by 1.9 percent in the west and 3.0 percent in the east on 1 April 2020. For the current financial year, a further 2.2 percent adjustment of the collectively agreed wage in the east is scheduled for 1 October 2020. 3 Amadeus FiRe AG - Quarterly Statement First Quarter - 2020 Business development Primarily due to the acquisition of the Comcave Holding GmbH on 19 December 2019, the Amadeus FiRe Group increased its consolidated revenue by 38.2 percent to EUR 76,422k in the first quarter of 2020 (previous year: EUR 55,310k). Organic revenue growth amounted to 8.2 percent. Individual services accounted for the following revenue: Figures in EUR k Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change in percent Temporary staffing 39,999 36,677 9.1% Permanent placement 9,914 10,180 -2.6% Interim/project management 5,111 3,018 69.4% Personnel Services segment 55,024 49,875 10.3% Training - existing business 4,846 5,435 -10.8% Training - new business (Comcave) 16,552 - - Training segment 21,398 5,435 293.7% Total 76,422 55,310 38.2% All business segments initially made a good start to the new fiscal year. In the first quarter of 2020, there was one billable day more than in the same period of the previous year. This corresponds to a positive effect on revenue, gross profit and earnings before taxes of around EUR 0.6m. The coronavirus crisis did not have a significant impact on operations until March. In the Personnel Services segment, demand for all services has decreased significantly since the middle of March. The number of temporary staffing assignments, which were above prior year's level until the beginning of the crisis, has since been falling continuously. Firstly, duration of some assignments has been shortened and orders cancelled. Secondly, the lack of demand means that new assignments at client companies cannot be found for all temporary employees to work in. After March turned to April, the number of temporary staffing assignments was down around 15 percent year on year. Since 1 April, Amadeus FiRe has been using short-time work for the temporary employees. Consequently, for all external employees not actively working for a customer, working hours have been reduced by 100%. Sick leave, which is usually high in the first quarter, unsurprisingly increased in this reporting period, especially in March, as a result of the Corona crisis. This resulted in a lower utilisation of temporary employees in the reporting period and a negative effect of around EUR 0.4m. A positive note is that a lot of temporary employees can continue working for their respective customer businesses from home and that these assignments can continue to run unaltered. The permanent placement and interim and project management services were also affected by the immediate slump in demand in March. In the first quarter as a whole, however, the situation appeared to be stable for permanent placement and very positive for interim and project management. Due to the decline in new enquiries and additional difficulties in the arrangement of face-to-face interviews necessary to make a decision, the business volume in these two services is expected to decline considerably compared to the first quarter. The Training segment also had to respond to the effects of the Corona crisis in March. The training offered by the companies of Steuer-Fachschule Dr. Endriss recorded a 10.8 percent decline in revenue in the first quarter of 2020. A large portion of the training provided by the tax college takes place in classrooms. This element of the educational operations had to be temporarily shut down completely. Digital alternatives were quickly found for many products, but short seminar events in particular were cancelled without substitution. The impact of the crisis on earnings in the first quarter was around EUR 0.5m, with the majority attributable only to a postponement of the start dates of long-running courses such as those for tax advisors or certified accountants. 4 Amadeus FiRe AG - Quarterly Statement First Quarter - 2020 The companies of the Comcave Holding GmbH, added at the end of 2019, generated revenue of EUR 16,552k in the first quarter. Comcave College is particularly active in the field of public funded training for the unemployed. For years, Comcave has also specialized in telelearning, therefore live instructor-guided virtual learning with flexible attendance. Comcave was therefore able to very quickly enable 100 percent of its customers to participate in training from their home desk, so there was no business interruption. The escalating situation on the labour market with unemployment and short-time work represents an improvement in the demand situation for business model of Comcave, in which the people affected by the crisis can take the opportunity offered by Comcave for public funded training. The Amadeus FiRe Group, including the Comcave Holding GmbH acquired on 19 December 2019, saw its gross profit improve by 46.7 percent to EUR 38,389k in the first quarter of 2020 (previous year: EUR 26,174k). The adjusted increase in gross profit was 4.1 percent. The gross profit margin rose by 2.9 percentage points to 50.2 percent (previous year: 47.3 percent). Due to the high gross profit margins at Comcave, there was a change in the services mix, which was the main reason for the rise in the gross profit margin. Selling and administrative expenses increased to EUR 27,821k in the first quarter (previous year: EUR 17,287k). Adjusted for Comcave, the increase amounted to EUR 2.5m or 14.4 percent. Non-recurring expenses in connection with the Comcave transaction of EUR 0.7m are included in the first quarter. Additional expenses in connection with a structural improvement of IT infrastructure and IT applications have an effect of EUR 0.4m. The remaining increases in expenses result from the full-year effect of the successful expansion of the sales organisation over the course of 2019. Due to the new situation, all further expansion plans in the Personnel Services segment for the current fiscal year have been shelved and strict cost discipline enforced. Profit from operations before goodwill amortization and amortization of intangible assets from purchase price allocation (EBITA-pre) reached EUR 10,598k in the first quarter of 2020 (previous year: EUR 8,948k), an upturn of 18.4 percent or EUR 1,650k in comparison to the previous year. The EBITA-pre margin fell by 2.3 percentage points to 13.9 percent (previous year: 16.2 percent). EBITA-pre in the first quarter is influenced by various special factors. Firstly, it includes the first EBITA-pre contributed by Comcave in the amount of EUR 3.1m. Subsequent transaction costs reduce earnings by EUR 0.7m. This is offset by an extra billable day in the first quarter with a positive effect of around EUR 0.6m. In addition, EBITA-pre was negatively influenced by around EUR 1.6 million by direct effects attributable to the coronavirus crisis. In particular, these were the cancellation of temporary staffing assignments, the increased sick leave among temporary employees, the decline in demand for all services from March, the termination/postponement of ongoing processes and customer interviews, and the cancellation/postponement of classroom training. The amortisation of intangible assets associated with the purchase price allocation of the Comcave Holding GmbH amounted to EUR 2,475k (previous year: EUR 0). After amortisation, the Amadeus FiRe Group achieved an EBIT of EUR 8,123k. The interest expenses of EUR 0.8m (previous year: EUR 0.1m) are likewise attributable to the financing of the Comcave transaction. The net profit for the period in the first quarter was EUR 4,996k (previous year: EUR 5,925k). Earnings per share, based on the net profit for the period attributable to the ordinary shareholders of the parent company, fell by 18 cents to EUR 0.96 in the first quarter (previous year: EUR 1.14). Revenue and operating earnings (EBITA-pre) for the first quarter of 2020 were increased. However, the coronavirus effect had already impacted the revenue and order situation of nearly all economic sectors in Germany in March. This effect is resulting in an economic slowdown, a significant decline in demand and considerable uncertainty among German companies. At this time, the Management Board is therefore abandoning its earnings forecast for 2020 as a whole. 5 Amadeus FiRe AG - Quarterly Statement First Quarter - 2020 The Management Board expects the Amadeus FiRe Group to have a very weak second quarter. If a general trend of recovery sets in and the demand situation improves in the near future, the Amadeus FiRe Group should benefit from this in the second half of the year. The Management Board does not assume to be able to match the previous year's level in the course of the second half. The Management Board expects a positive outlook and increasing revenue and earnings for the 2020 fiscal year only for Comcave's countercyclical public funded training business. Overall, the financial impact on the 2020 fiscal year of the continuing spread and unforeseeable duration of the pandemic simply cannot be reliably quantified at this time. The Management Board will reassess the situation as soon as reliable information is available. To further improve the company's financial flexibility in this extraordinary situation, the Management Board and Supervisory Board have decided to propose that the Annual General Meeting suspend the dividend payment. For further information, please see the "Anticipated revenue and earnings development" section of the 2019 annual report. Frankfurt am Main, 27 April 2020 Robert von Wülfing Dennis Gerlitzki Spokesman of the Management Board Management Board 6 Amadeus FiRe AG - Quarterly Statement First Quarter - 2020 Unaudited consolidated income statement 1st quarter fiscal year 2020 Amounts stated in EUR k 01.01.-31.03.2020 01.01.-31.03.2019 Revenue 76,422 55,310 Cost of sales -38,033 -29,136 Gross profit 38,389 26,174 Selling expenses -22,696 -14,881 - thereof impairment of financial assets -305 -224 General and administrative expenses -5,125 -2,406 Other operating income 57 62 Other operating expenses -27 -1 Profit from operations before goodwill amortization and amortization of intangible assets from purchase price allocation (EBITA-pre) 10,598 8,948 Amortization of intangible assets from purchase price allocation -2,475 0 Impairment of goodwill 0 0 Profit from operations (EBIT) 8,123 8,948 Finance costs -799 -62 Finance income 0 2 Profit before taxes 7,324 8,888 Income taxes -2,320 -2,769 Profit after taxes 5,004 6,119 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests disclosed under liabilities -8 -167 Profit for the period 4,996 5,952 - Attributable to non-controlling interests 0 20 - Attributable to equity holders of the parent 4,996 5,932 Earnings per share, in relation to the profit for the period attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the parent basic (euro/share) 0.96 1.14 diluted (euro/share) 0.96 1.14 7 Amadeus FiRe AG - Quarterly Statement First Quarter - 2020 Unaudited consolidated statement of compehensive income 1st quarter fiscal year 2020 Amounts stated in EUR k 01.01.-31.03.2020 01.01.-31.03.2019 Profit for the period 4,996 5,952 Other comprehensive income 0 0 Total comprehensive income for the period 4,996 5,952 - Attributable to non-controlling interests 0 20 - Attributable to equity holders of the parent 4,996 5,932 8 Amadeus FiRe AG - Quarterly Statement First Quarter - 2020 Unaudited consolidated balance sheet 1st quarter fiscal year 2020 Amounts stated in EUR k 31.03.2020 31.12.2019 Assets Non-current assets Other intangible assets 39,053 41,420 Goodwill 171,706 171,706 Property, plant and equipment 5,903 5,328 Right-of-use assets 45,819 47,669 Financial assets 2 2 Deferred tax assets 0 0 262,483 266,125 Current assets Trade receivables 34,372 30,676 Other assets 2,845 3,384 Prepaid expenses 3,566 1,285 Cash and cash equivalents 19,171 20,465 59,954 55,810 Total assets 322,437 321,935 Equity and liabilities Equity Subscribed capital 5,198 5,198 Capital reserves 11,247 11,247 Retained earnings 38,547 33,551 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 54,992 49,996 Non-controlling interests 963 963 55,955 50,959 Non-current liabilities Liabilities to non-controlling interests 5,990 5,990 Other liabilities and accrued liabilities 36,668 39,212 Deferred tax liablilities 4,648 5,153 47,306 50,355 Current liabilities Trade payables 3,946 9,459 Contract liabilities 5,049 3,954 Liabilities to non-controlling interests 1,727 1,719 Income tax liabilities 1,744 1,391 Current financial liabilities 170,062 170,096 Other liabilities and accrued liabilities 36,648 34,002 219,176 220,621 Total equity and liabilities 322,437 321,935 9 Amadeus FiRe AG - Quarterly Statement First Quarter - 2020 Unaudited consolidated cash flow statement 1st quarter fiscal year 2020 Amounts stated in EUR k 01.01. - 31.03.2020 01.01. - 31.03.2019 Cash flows from operating activities Profit for the period before profit attributable to non-controlling interests 5,004 6,119 Tax expense 2,320 2,769 Amortization, depreciation and impairment of non-current assets 6,629 1,570 Finance income 0 -2 Finance costs 799 62 Non-cash transactionn -176 -13 Operating profit before working capital changess 14,576 10,505 Increase/decrease in trade receivables and other assets -3,158 -2,440 Increase/decrease in prepaid expenses and deferred income -1,756 -1,477 Increase/decrease in trade payables and other liabilities and accrued liabilities -2,805 -269 Other non-cash income 0 0 Cash flows from operating activities 6,857 6,319 Interest paid -792 -62 Income taxes paid -2,554 -2,227 Net cash from operating activities 3,511 4,030 Cash flows from investing activities Cash paid for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment -1,593 -760 Interest received 0 2 Net cash used in investing activities -1,593 -758 Cash flows from financing activities Cash repayments of lease liabilities -3,096 -1,129 Interest payments on lease liabilities -116 -62 Net cash used in financing activities -3.212 -1,191 Net change in cash and cash equivalents -1,294 2,081 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 20,465 44,559 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 19,171 46,640 Composition of cash as of 31 March Cash on hand and bank balances (without drawing restrictions) 19,171 46,640 10 Amadeus FiRe AG - Quarterly Statement First Quarter - 2020 Unaudited statement of changes in group equity 1st quarter fiscal year 2020 Amounts stated Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent Non in EUR k Subscribed Capital Retained Total controlling Total capital reserves earnings intests equity 01.01.2019 5,198 11,247 33,762 50,207 760 50,967 Total comprehensive income for the period 0 0 5,932 5,932 20 5,952 Profit distributions 0 0 0 0 0 0 31.03.2019 5,198 11,247 39,694 56,139 780 56,919 01.04.2019 5,198 11,247 39,694 56,139 780 56,919 Total comprehensive income for the period 0 0 18,081 18,081 284 18,365 Profit distributions 0 0 -24,224 -24,224 -101 -24,325 31.12.2019 5,198 11,247 33,551 49,996 963 50,959 01.01.2020 5,198 11,247 33,551 49,996 963 50,959 Total comprehensive income for the period 0 0 4,996 4,996 0 4,996 Profit distributions 0 0 0 0 0 0 31.03.2020 5,198 11,247 38,547 54,992 963 55,955 11 Amadeus FiRe AG - Quarterly Statement First Quarter - 2020 Unaudited information on the business segments 1st quarter fiscal year 2020 Amounts stated in EUR k Temporary Staffing/ Training Group Permanent Placement/Interim- and Project Management 01.01.-31.03.2020 Revenue* Segment revenue 55,024 21,398 76,422 Result Segment result before goodwill amortization and amortization of intangible assets from purchase price allocation (EBITA-pre) 7,440 3,158 10,598 Amortization of intangible assets from purchase price allocation 0 2,475 2,475 Impairment of goodwill 0 0 0 Finance costs 51 748 799 Finance income 0 0 0 Profit before tax 7,389 -65 7,324 Income taxes 2,331 -11 2,320 01.01.-31.03.2018 Revenue* Segment revenue 49,875 5,435 55,310 Result Segment result before goodwill amortization and amortization of intangible assets from purchase price allocation (EBITA-pre) 8,380 568 8,948 Amortization of intangible assets from purchase price allocation 0 0 0 Impairment of goodwill 0 0 0 Finance costs 47 15 62 Finance income 0 2 2 Profit before tax 8,333 555 8,888 Income taxes 2,700 69 2,769 *) Revenue between segments of EUR k 0 (prior year: EUR k 0) and EUR k 9 (prior year: EUR k 5) was not consolidated. 12 RECRUITING SERVICES Responsible: Amadeus FiRe AG . 