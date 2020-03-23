Log in
AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.    AMS   ES0109067019

AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.

(AMS)
Amadeus IT S A : Amendment to the Amadeus IT Group share Buy-back programme

03/23/2020 | 11:00am EDT

AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A. - Amadeus or the Company - (in accordance with the provisions of Article 227 of Restated Text of the Securities Exchange Act (Ley del Mercado de Valores) by this letter communicates the following

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Amendmet to the Amadeus IT Group share Buy-back Programme

With respect to the communication to the CNMV of "other relevant information" dated February 28, 2020 (registration number 662) and by virtue of the faculties granted by the Board of Directors, the Company's Management has agreed to modify the Share Buy-back Programme (Buy-back Programme or Programme) as follows:

To limit the Programme to meet the obligations related to the allocation of shares to employees, Senior Management and CEO of the Amadeus Group of companies for the year 2020, in accordance with the General Rules of Amadeus share-based plans (the Performance Share Plan, Restricted Share Plan and the Share Match Plan).

To limit the maximum investment of the Buy-back Programme to €28 million and under no circumstances the number of shares to be acquired under the Programme shall exceed 350,000 shares, representing 0.081% of the share capital of the Company, for its delivery, and it will be carried out in the following manner:

  • Maximum Execution Period: from 2 March 2020 to June 30, 2020.
  • Execution of the Buy-back Programme: One tranche of up to 350,000 shares (or maximum investment) during the maximum execution period, with a minimum of 250,000 shares to acquire before/on March 23, 2020.

The rest of the terms and conditions of the "other relevant information" of February 28, 2020, remain applicable.

Madrid, 23 March 2020

Amadeus IT Group, S.A.

Disclaimer

Amadeus IT Group SA published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 14:59:13 UTC
