Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Amadeus IT Group, S.A.    AMS   ES0109067019

AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.

(AMS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amadeus IT S A : EIB supports R&D of Amadeus IT Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 04:35am EDT
  • EIB provides €200 million to IT travel sector leader Amadeus IT Group.
  • This loan will be directed to R&D activities with a focus on France.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing a €200 million loan to the Amadeus IT Group, the world's leading global distribution system (GDS) and IT solutions provider for the travel industry, based in Madrid. This financing concerns R&D activities, with a focus on France (Nice Sophia Antipolis) and is aimed at the development of a wide variety of technologies and features that will be used in different software products by airlines, airports, travel agencies and railway operators. The new developments include software frameworks, cloud migration tools, and customer experience and loyalty management applications.

Amadeus, the largest R&D investor in the IT travel sector in Europe, is a leading global provider of technology for the travel industry. This operation illustrates the EIB's ability to support a European market leader for technological expertise and innovation. The proposed EIB loan facility is also expected to facilitate the Group's efforts to penetrate related new market areas and continue diversifying its sources of funding.

This loan further builds on the existing relationship between the EIB and Amadeus. It will be the third loan granted to Amadeus. In 2013, the company was granted financing for €150 million, which followed a €200 million loan agreed between both entities in 2012. All three agreements have aimed at supporting R&D investment and innovation in the travel sector.

The EIB Vice-President responsible for innovation, Ambroise Fayolle, said: 'We are proud to support a European champion in the IT travel industry over the long run, and the deal is proof that even in the current challenging environment, the EIB is fully mobilised to deliver on our mission to continuously support investment and innovation in Europe.'

Ana de Pro, Chief Financial Officer of Amadeus, explained: 'We are proud that we have received this loan and can continue our positive and fruitful relationship with the EIB. This milestone is proof of our long-standing commitment to R&D and innovation in the travel industry, which has been key to our success over the years and which we are certain will continue playing a significant role in our future development. Investment in technology and digital solutions continues to be critical to foster competitiveness and industrial development in the European Union.'

Background information

About the European Investment Bank

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals.

Disclaimer

Amadeus IT Group SA published this content on 01 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 08:33:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.
04:35aAMADEUS IT S A : EIB supports R&D of Amadeus IT Group
PU
06/18AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A. : Proxy Statments
CO
06/10Law Firm Kirkland & Ellis Resigns From Travelport Over Disputed $1 Billion De..
DJ
06/02S&P GLOBAL : Amadeus IT Group S.A. Rating Lowered To 'BBB-' As COVID-19 Impact F..
AQ
05/29AMADEUS IT : Gets a Neutral rating from NorldLB
MD
05/28AMADEUS IT : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05/22AMADEUS IT : Gets a Buy rating from HSBC
MD
05/21AMADEUS IT : Deutsche Bank revises his opinion and turns to Neutral
MD
05/15AMADEUS IT : Credit Suisse reiterates its Sell rating
MD
05/15AMADEUS IT : Barclays sticks Neutral
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 113 M 3 506 M 3 506 M
Net income 2020 41,4 M 46,6 M 46,6 M
Net Debt 2020 2 479 M 2 792 M 2 792 M
P/E ratio 2020 575x
Yield 2020 0,33%
Capitalization 21 132 M 23 800 M 23 800 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,58x
Nbr of Employees 16 992
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Amadeus IT Group, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 48,79 €
Last Close Price 46,97 €
Spread / Highest target 74,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luis Maroto Camino President, CEO & Executive Director
José Antonio Tazón García Chairman
Ana de Pro Gonzalo Chief Financial Officer
Sylvain Roy Senior VP-Technology Platforms & Engineering
David Gordon Comyn Webster Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.-35.48%23 800
ACCENTURE1.91%136 521
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.90%105 251
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-3.22%103 964
VMWARE, INC.0.86%64 157
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-12.67%64 084
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group