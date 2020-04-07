Amadeus IT S A : Registration of public deed relating to the share capital increase

AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A. - ("Amadeus" or the "Company") - in accordance with the provisions of Article 227 of Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, which approves the refunded text of the Securities Exchange Act (Ley del Mercado de Valores), and further to the communications of inside information dated 2 and 3 April 2020 and with registration numbers 140 and 145, respectively, hereby communicates the following

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

The Company reports that on April 3, 2020, the public deed relating to the Company's share capital increase, with the exclusion of the shareholders' pre-emptive rights, for a nominal amount of one hundred ninety two thousand three hundred seven euros with sixty nine cents of a euro (192,307.69€) by means of the issuance and flotation of nineteen million two hundred thirty thousand seven hundred sixty nine (19,230,769) ordinary shares (the "New Shares") of one-euro cent (0.01) of face value each, and of the same class and series as the existing shares currently in circulation, has been duly registered with the Commercial Registry of Madrid (the "Share Capital Increase").

As a result, the Company's share capital has been fixed at four million five hundred four thousand nine hundred ninety-two euros with five cents of a euro (4,504,992.05€), divided into four hundred fifty million four hundred ninety-nine thousand two hundred and five (450,499,205) shares of one-euro cent (0.01) face value each, all belonging to a single class and series.

The Company will request the admission to trading of the New Shares in the Stock Exchanges of Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia, and quoted on the Automated Quotation System (Sistema de Interconexión Bursátil or Mercado Continuo), where the current shares of the Company trade. Once the referred admission has been obtained, such circumstance will be communicated to the market as other relevant information.

Madrid, 7 April 2020

Amadeus IT Group, S.A.

SPA3891536/3 113142-0130