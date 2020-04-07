Log in
AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.    AMS   ES0109067019

AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.

(AMS)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/07 02:07:58 pm
48.215 EUR   +14.80%
01:48pAMADEUS IT S A : Registration of public deed relating to the share capital increase
PU
04:56aAMADEUS IT : From Neutral to Buy by HSBC
MD
04/03AMADEUS IT : Gets a Sell rating from Credit Suisse
MD
Amadeus IT S A : Registration of public deed relating to the share capital increase

04/07/2020 | 01:48pm EDT

AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A. - ("Amadeus" or the "Company") - in accordance with the provisions of Article 227 of Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, which approves the refunded text of the Securities Exchange Act (Ley del Mercado de Valores), and further to the communications of inside information dated 2 and 3 April 2020 and with registration numbers 140 and 145, respectively, hereby communicates the following

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

The Company reports that on April 3, 2020, the public deed relating to the Company's share capital increase, with the exclusion of the shareholders' pre-emptive rights, for a nominal amount of one hundred ninety two thousand three hundred seven euros with sixty nine cents of a euro (192,307.69€) by means of the issuance and flotation of nineteen million two hundred thirty thousand seven hundred sixty nine (19,230,769) ordinary shares (the "New Shares") of one-euro cent (0.01) of face value each, and of the same class and series as the existing shares currently in circulation, has been duly registered with the Commercial Registry of Madrid (the "Share Capital Increase").

As a result, the Company's share capital has been fixed at four million five hundred four thousand nine hundred ninety-two euros with five cents of a euro (4,504,992.05€), divided into four hundred fifty million four hundred ninety-nine thousand two hundred and five (450,499,205) shares of one-euro cent (0.01) face value each, all belonging to a single class and series.

The Company will request the admission to trading of the New Shares in the Stock Exchanges of Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia, and quoted on the Automated Quotation System (Sistema de Interconexión Bursátil or Mercado Continuo), where the current shares of the Company trade. Once the referred admission has been obtained, such circumstance will be communicated to the market as other relevant information.

Madrid, 7 April 2020

Amadeus IT Group, S.A.

SPA3891536/3 113142-0130

Disclaimer

Amadeus IT Group SA published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 17:47:07 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 4 593 M
EBIT 2020 984 M
Net income 2020 678 M
Debt 2020 2 557 M
Yield 2020 2,13%
P/E ratio 2020 26,5x
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
EV / Sales2020 4,50x
EV / Sales2021 3,63x
Capitalization 18 103 M
Chart AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Amadeus IT Group, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 56,49  €
Last Close Price 42,00  €
Spread / Highest target 110%
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luis Maroto Camino President, CEO & Executive Director
José Antonio Tazón García Chairman
Ana de Pro Gonzalo Chief Financial Officer
Sylvain Roy Senior VP-Technology Platforms & Engineering
David Gordon Comyn Webster Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.4.74%20 462
ACCENTURE-21.14%104 001
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-14.34%98 551
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-4.93%90 999
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-24.59%59 012
VMWARE, INC.-19.01%50 621
