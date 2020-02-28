Amadeus IT S A : hits full-year goals, flags coronavirus impact on travel industry

Log in
02/28/2020

Spanish travel technology firm Amadeus reported on Friday a 10% rise in full-year core profit, meeting its own guidance with the help of growth in its both businesses handling travel agents bookings and IT solutions for airlines, as well as last year's acquisition of TravelClick.

Revenue in Amadeus' IT solutions division grew by 26% from a year ago, driven by new airline customers which bought passenger booking and check-in systems, and expansion of the company's new businesses boosted by the TravelClick purchase.

The coronavirus outbreak will have an impact on the travel industry and the group's business this year, chief executive Luis Maroto said in a statement. He added, however, that past similar episodes suggested a "sequential rebound."

In travel agents bookings, Amadeus outperformed the industry, due to growing market share in all regions except Asia-Pacific, the group said.

The world's biggest provider of booking services said its revenue for 2019 came in at 5.58 billion euros ($6.06 billion), also in line with company's own expectations of a low double-digit rise.

(Reporting by Anita Kobylinska; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 5 601 M
EBIT 2019 1 544 M
Net income 2019 1 123 M
Debt 2019 2 901 M
Yield 2019 2,11%
P/E ratio 2019 23,5x
P/E ratio 2020 21,9x
EV / Sales2019 5,25x
EV / Sales2020 4,89x
Capitalization 26 499 M
Technical analysis trends AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 73,62  €
Last Close Price 61,48  €
Spread / Highest target 49,6%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luis Maroto Camino President, CEO & Executive Director
José Antonio Tazón García Chairman
Ana de Pro Gonzalo Chief Financial Officer
Sylvain Roy SVP-Technology & Platforms Engineering
David Gordon Comyn Webster Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.-15.55%29 085
ACCENTURE-11.46%118 389
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.69%118 256
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-0.26%110 184
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-2.45%68 014
VMWARE, INC.-4.95%55 596
