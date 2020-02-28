Amadeus IT S A : hits full-year goals, flags coronavirus impact on travel industry

Revenue in Amadeus' IT solutions division grew by 26% from a year ago, driven by new airline customers which bought passenger booking and check-in systems, and expansion of the company's new businesses boosted by the TravelClick purchase.

The coronavirus outbreak will have an impact on the travel industry and the group's business this year, chief executive Luis Maroto said in a statement. He added, however, that past similar episodes suggested a "sequential rebound."

In travel agents bookings, Amadeus outperformed the industry, due to growing market share in all regions except Asia-Pacific, the group said.

The world's biggest provider of booking services said its revenue for 2019 came in at 5.58 billion euros ($6.06 billion), also in line with company's own expectations of a low double-digit rise.

(Reporting by Anita Kobylinska; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)