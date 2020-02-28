Log in
AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.

(AMS)
Amadeus tones down 2020 targets, flags coronavirus uncertainty

02/28/2020 | 03:58am EST

Spanish travel technology firm Amadeus forecast slower 2020 core profit and revenue growth on Friday, citing lower air traffic growth projections, but stressing the outlook did not yet account for the still uncertain impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Amadeus, which operates a global travel booking system and offers check-in services and other IT solutions for airlines, said it expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and revenues to grow by mid to high single-digit percentage this year after double-digit growth in 2019.

The group said this year's results will be largely dependent on how the epidemic plays out.

"The Coronavirus outbreak will impact our industry and our business in 2020, with a sequential rebound, if it replicates past episodes," group chairman and chief executive Luis Maroto said in a statement. He did not provide any estimates of the potential impact.

Amadeus based its current outlook on a December forecast from International Air Transport Association (IATA) that projected global air traffic growth to slow to 4.1% this year from last year's forecast of 6.0%.

Last week, however, IATA said the coronavirus outbreak could depress global traffic this year by between 0.6% and 4.7% depending on a scenario.

Dozens of airlines have suspended their flights to China, among them some of Amadeus' key end customers such as Lufthansa, British Airways and Air France-KLM.

Amadeus' revenues in its both airline IT and distribution segments are tied to the number of bookings, as the company charges a fee for every reservation made on its platforms.

The company reported a 10% rise in 2019 EBITDA and a 12.8% increase in earnings, meeting its own guidance with the help of growth in its both businesses handling travel agents bookings and IT solutions for airlines, as well as last year's acquisition of TravelClick.

Amadeus shares were down 3.8% in morning trading, roughly in line with Madrid's blue-chip index.

Shares of its U.S. rival Sabre plunged more than 17% on Wednesday, after the company said the coronavirus would have a $100-150 million (£77-115 million) impact on its Q1 sales.

(Reporting by Anita Kobylinska; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM -4.72% 7.032 End-of-day quote.-25.63%
AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A. -4.09% 61.48 End-of-day quote.-15.55%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA -8.23% 472.999 End-of-day quote.-17.54%
LUFTHANSA GROUP AG -6.05% 12.27 End-of-day quote.-25.23%
SABRE CORPORATION -10.22% 14.5 End-of-day quote.-35.38%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 5 601 M
EBIT 2019 1 544 M
Net income 2019 1 123 M
Debt 2019 2 901 M
Yield 2019 2,11%
P/E ratio 2019 23,5x
P/E ratio 2020 21,9x
EV / Sales2019 5,25x
EV / Sales2020 4,89x
Capitalization 26 499 M
Chart AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Amadeus IT Group, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 73,62  €
Last Close Price 61,48  €
Spread / Highest target 49,6%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luis Maroto Camino President, CEO & Executive Director
José Antonio Tazón García Chairman
Ana de Pro Gonzalo Chief Financial Officer
Sylvain Roy SVP-Technology & Platforms Engineering
David Gordon Comyn Webster Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.-15.55%29 085
ACCENTURE-11.46%118 389
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.69%118 256
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-0.26%110 184
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-2.45%68 014
VMWARE, INC.-4.95%55 596
