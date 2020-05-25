Log in
AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG

(AMAG)
AMAG Austria Metall : Change of dividend proposal to EUR 0.50 per share

05/25/2020 | 11:08am EDT

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Ranshofen, May 25, 2020

AMAG Austria Metall AG: Change of dividend proposal to EUR 0.50 per share

Today, the Management Board of Austria Metall AG decided to adjust the dividend proposal to the Supervisory Board and the Annual General Meeting for the 2019 financial year to EUR 0.50 per share. Originally, a dividend proposal of EUR 1.20 per share was communicated.

This decision was made due to the noticeable effects and uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Investor relations contact

Felix Demmelhuber

Head of Investor Relations

AMAG Austria Metall AG Lamprechtshausenerstrasse 61 5282 Ranshofen, Austria Tel.: +43 (0) 7722-801-2203 Email: investorrelations@amag.at

Website: www.amag-al4u.com

Disclaimer

AMAG - Austria Metall AG published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 15:07:02 UTC
