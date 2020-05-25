AMAG Austria Metall : Change of dividend proposal to EUR 0.50 per share

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR
Ranshofen, May 25, 2020
AMAG Austria Metall AG: Change of dividend proposal to EUR 0.50 per share
Today, the Management Board of Austria Metall AG decided to adjust the dividend proposal to the Supervisory Board and the Annual General Meeting for the 2019 financial year to EUR 0.50 per share. Originally, a dividend proposal of EUR 1.20 per share was communicated.
This decision was made due to the noticeable effects and uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
