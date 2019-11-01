Log in
AMAG Pharmaceuticals : Makena® (hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection) Approval and Product Label Remain Unchanged

11/01/2019 | 05:43pm EDT

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Bone, Reproductive and Urologic Drugs Advisory Committee's recommendation on October 29, 2019 has led to some confusion in the healthcare community about the current status of Makena. At this time, it is important to know that Makena's approval and product label remain unchanged.

You may learn more about the current clinical medical association guidelines by visiting American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine.

If you have any questions we welcome you to contact AMAG Pharmaceuticals at 1-617-498-3300 or contactus@amagpharma.com.

Disclaimer

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 21:42:00 UTC
