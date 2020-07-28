Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    AMAG

AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(AMAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AMAG Pharmaceuticals : to Host Second Quarter FY 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, August 6, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 08:11am EDT

WALTHAM, Mass., July 28, 2020 - AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) today announced that its second quarter 2020 financial results will be released on Thursday, August 6, 2020 before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide an update on recent corporate developments.

Dial-in Number
U.S./Canada Dial-in Number: (877) 412-6083
International Dial-in Number: (702) 495-1202
Conference ID: 4548238

Replay Dial-in Number: (855) 859-2056
Replay International Dial-in Number: (404) 537-3406
Conference ID: 4548238

A telephone replay will be available from approximately 11:00 a.m. ET on August 6, 2020 through midnight on August 20, 2020

The webcast with slides will be accessible through the Investors section of the company's website at www.amagpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for 30 days.

About AMAG
AMAG is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovative products to patients with unmet medical needs. The company does this by leveraging its development and commercial expertise to invest in and grow its pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic areas. For additional company information, please visit www.amagpharma.com.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals® is a registered trademark of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Contact:
Loraine Spreen
617-866-0303

Disclaimer

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 12:10:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
08:11aAMAG PHARMACEUTICALS : to Host Second Quarter FY 2020 Financial Results Conferen..
PU
08:01aAMAG Pharmaceuticals to Host Second Quarter FY 2020 Financial Results Confere..
GL
06:25aPALATIN TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Mutual Termination of License Agreement with AM..
AQ
06:24aAMAG PHARMACEUTICALS : Completes Divestment of Women's Health Assets
AQ
07/27AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Reg..
AQ
07/27AMAG Pharmaceuticals Completes Divestment of Women's Health Assets
GL
07/23AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financi..
AQ
07/23AMAG Pharmaceuticals and Norgine B.V. Enter Into Exclusive Licensing Agreemen..
GL
07/12AMAG Announces Presentation of Ciraparantag Data at the International Society..
GL
06/11AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulati..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 250 M - -
Net income 2020 -40,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,27x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 339 M 339 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 440
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 8,25 $
Last Close Price 9,89 $
Spread / Highest target 1,11%
Spread / Average Target -16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott D. Myers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gino Santini Chairman
Anthony Casciano Chief Operating Officer
Brian Piekos Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Brian Robinson Senior Vice President-Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-18.73%339
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.90%387 499
ROCHE HOLDING AG2.12%297 569
PFIZER, INC.-3.88%208 528
MERCK & CO., INC.-13.22%199 227
NOVARTIS AG-15.27%186 429
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group