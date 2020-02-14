Log in
AMAG Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

02/14/2020 | 08:01am EST

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • SVB Leerink 9th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
    Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 2:30 pm EST
    Location: New York, NY

  • Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference
    Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10:40 am EST
    Location: Boston, MA

  • Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
    Wednesday, March 12, 2020 at 8:30 am EST
    Location: Miami Beach, FL

A live audio webcast of each event will be accessible through the Investors section of the company’s website at www.amagpharma.com. A replay of each webcast will be archived on the company’s website for 30 days.

About AMAG
AMAG is a pharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovative products to patients with unmet medical needs. The company does this by leveraging its development and commercial expertise to invest in and grow its pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic areas. For additional company information, please visit www.amagpharma.com.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals® is a registered trademark of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Contact:
Loraine Spreen
617-866-0303

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
