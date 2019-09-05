Log in
AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(AMAG)
  Report  
AMAG Pharmaceuticals to Present at Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

09/05/2019 | 08:42am EDT

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) will participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Bill Heiden, president and chief executive officer, and Ted Myles, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 5:15 p.m. EDT.

A live audio webcast will be accessible through the Investors section of the company’s website at www.amagpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company’s website for 30 days.

About AMAG
AMAG is a pharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovative products to patients with unmet medical needs. The company does this by leveraging its development and commercial expertise to invest in and grow its pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic areas, including women’s health. For additional company information, please visit www.amagpharma.com.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals® is a registered trademark of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Contact:
Linda Lennox
908-627-3424

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 335 M
EBIT 2019 -284 M
Net income 2019 -298 M
Debt 2019 118 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,39x
P/E ratio 2020 -3,51x
EV / Sales2019 1,59x
EV / Sales2020 1,65x
Capitalization 412 M
Chart AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 11,20  $
Last Close Price 12,16  $
Spread / Highest target 31,6%
Spread / Average Target -7,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William K. Heiden President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gino Santini Chairman
Edward H. Myles CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & SVP
Julie Krop Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Brian Robinson Senior Vice President-Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-19.95%412
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.24%340 083
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.32%236 068
MERCK AND COMPANY12.62%220 320
NOVARTIS18.63%204 873
PFIZER-17.92%198 177
