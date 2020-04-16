Amalgamated Bank Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Bank (“Amalgamated”) (Nasdaq: AMAL) today announced that its first quarter 2020 financial results will be released before market open on, Thursday, April 30, 2020. The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the financial results.



Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-877-407-9716 (international callers please dial 1-201-493-6779) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the website at https://ir.amalgamatedbank.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed both online and by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 1-412-317-6671). The pin to access the telephone replay is 13701389. The replay will be available until May 7, 2020.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank is a New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of 13 branches in New York City, Washington D.C., and San Francisco. Amalgamated was formed in 1923 as Amalgamated Bank of New York by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, one of the country's oldest labor unions. Amalgamated provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated is a proud member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and is a certified B Corporation®. As of December 31, 2019, our total assets were $5.3 billion, total net loans were $3.4 billion, and total deposits were $4.6 billion. Additionally, as of December 31, 2019, the trust business held $32.4 billion in assets under custody and $13.9 billion in assets under management.

Media Contact:

Kaye Verville

The Levinson Group

kaye@mollylevinson.com

202-244-1785

Investor Contact:

Jamie Lillis

Solebury Trout

shareholderrelations@amalgamatedbank.com

800-895-4172

