Amalgamated Bank

AMALGAMATED BANK

(AMAL)
  Report
News 
News

Amalgamated Bank Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

04/16/2020 | 07:16am EDT

NEW YORK, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Bank (“Amalgamated”) (Nasdaq: AMAL) today announced that its first quarter 2020 financial results will be released before market open on, Thursday, April 30, 2020.  The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-877-407-9716 (international callers please dial 1-201-493-6779) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.  A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the website at https://ir.amalgamatedbank.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed both online and by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 1-412-317-6671).  The pin to access the telephone replay is 13701389.  The replay will be available until May 7, 2020. 

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank is a New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of 13 branches in New York City, Washington D.C., and San Francisco. Amalgamated was formed in 1923 as Amalgamated Bank of New York by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, one of the country's oldest labor unions. Amalgamated provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated is a proud member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and is a certified B Corporation®. As of December 31, 2019, our total assets were $5.3 billion, total net loans were $3.4 billion, and total deposits were $4.6 billion. Additionally, as of December 31, 2019, the trust business held $32.4 billion in assets under custody and $13.9 billion in assets under management.

Media Contact:
Kaye Verville
The Levinson Group
kaye@mollylevinson.com
202-244-1785

Investor Contact:
Jamie Lillis
Solebury Trout
shareholderrelations@amalgamatedbank.com
800-895-4172

Source: Amalgamated Bank

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 192 M
EBIT 2020 66,4 M
Net income 2020 37,6 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,60%
P/E ratio 2020 7,63x
P/E ratio 2021 7,71x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,53x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,48x
Capitalization 293 M
Chart AMALGAMATED BANK
Duration : Period :
Amalgamated Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMALGAMATED BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 13,40  $
Last Close Price 9,23  $
Spread / Highest target 62,5%
Spread / Average Target 45,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith Mestrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lynne P. Fox Chairman
Martin Murrell Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Andrew LaBenne Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Barbara D. Kissner Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMALGAMATED BANK-52.55%293
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.87%276 552
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.19%253 481
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%201 234
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-37.00%193 603
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.33%137 718
