Amalgamated Bank Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

10/15/2018 | 10:11pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Bank (“Amalgamated”) (Nasdaq: AMAL) today announced that its third quarter 2018 financial results will be released after market close on Monday, October 29, 2018.  The Company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 877-407-9716 (international callers please dial 201-493-6779) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.  A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the website at https://ir.amalgamatedbank.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed both online and by dialing 844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 412-317-6671).  The pin to access the telephone replay is 13683598.  The replay will be available until November 12, 2018. 

About Amalgamated Bank
Amalgamated Bank is a New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of 14 branches in New York City, Washington D.C., and San Francisco, and a presence in Pasadena, CA and Boulder, CO. Amalgamated was formed in 1923 as Amalgamated Bank of New York by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, one of the country's oldest labor unions. Amalgamated provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated is a proud member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and is a certified B Corporation®. As of June 30, 2018, total assets were $4.6 billion, total net loans were $3.1 billion, and total deposits were $4.0 billion. Additionally, as of June 30, 2018, the trust business held $29.3 billion in assets under custody and $11.9 billion in assets under management.

Media Contact:
Kaye Verville
The Levinson Group
kaye@mollylevinson.com
202-244-1785

Investor Contact:
Jamie Lillis
Solebury Trout
shareholderrelations@amalgamatedbank.com
800-895-4172

Source: Amalgamated Bank


© GlobeNewswire 2018
