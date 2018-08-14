Amalgamated Bank Board of Directors Welcomes New Board Members

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Bank announced today the appointment of Maryann Bruce and Patricia Diaz Dennis to its Board of Directors. This follows the Bank’s recent closing of its initial public offering, which took place on August 13, 2018.



Ms. Diaz Dennis brings decades of corporate experience to Amalgamated’s Board of Directors. Ms. Diaz Dennis joined SBC Communications in 1995 as a Senior Vice President and Assistant General Counsel. She served in a variety of positions for the company, which later became AT&T. Ms. Diaz Dennis retired in November 2008.

Prior to this, she served as Assistant Secretary of State for Human Rights and Humanitarian Affairs in 1992-1993. She was also appointed to the National Labor Relations Board in 1983, and as a commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission three years later.

Ms. Diaz Dennis is currently a director of Entravision Communications Corporation and U.S. Steel, sits on the advisory boards of the NHP Foundation, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors, The Global Fund, and WGU Texas, and is the Chair-Elect of the World Affairs Council of San Antonio. She is a member of the California, Texas, and District of Columbia bars, and is admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Ms. Bruce is an expert in the financial services industry and also has more than 30 years of experience in strategy, distribution and marketing. Ms. Bruce serves as an independent trustee for PNC Funds. Formerly, Ms. Bruce served on the board of MBIA Inc., was an independent director and Chair of the Compensation Committee of Atlanta Life Financial Group, and was an Allianz Funds Trustee.

In recognition of her leadership and expertise, Ms. Bruce was honored by Directors & Boards as one of twenty accomplished female board members in Directors to Watch 2017: Governance Insights and Ideas from Top Women Directors. US Banker also named Ms. Bruce one of “The 25 Most Powerful Women in Banking,” a list highlighting individuals who personify business vision, personal excellence, and professional integrity. Ms. Bruce has also earned the NACD CERT Certificate in Cybersecurity Oversight demonstrating her commitment to advanced cybersecurity literacy. Ms. Bruce graduated magna cum laude from Duke University with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics.

Lynne Fox, Amalgamated Bank’s Chair of the Board, said: “Both Maryann and Patricia bring a wealth of valuable experience and expertise to Amalgamated’s Board of Directors. We will benefit from their deep industry knowledge, management capabilities, and commitment to responsible and transparent corporate governance. We are pleased to welcome them to our Board.”

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank is a New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of 14 branches in New York City, Washington D.C., and San Francisco, and a presence in Pasadena, CA and Boulder, CO. Amalgamated was formed in 1923 as Amalgamated Bank of New York by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, one of the country's oldest labor unions. Amalgamated provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated is a proud member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and is a certified B Corporation®. As of March 31, 2018, total assets were $4.2 billion, total net loans were $2.9 billion, and total deposits were $3.3 billion. Additionally, as of March 31, 2018, the trust business held $29.4 billion in assets under custody and $11.6 billion in assets under management.



Media Contact:

Kaye Verville

The Levinson Group

kaye@mollylevinson.com

202-244-1785

Investor Contact:

Jamie Lillis

Solebury Trout

shareholderrelations@amalgamatedbank.com

800-895-4172