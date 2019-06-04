Amarantus to Present at 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference

New York, NY, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMBS) (the “Company,” or AMBS), a US-based JLABS-alumnus biotechnology holding company developing first-in-class orphan neurologic, regenerative medicine and ophthalmic therapies and diagnostics through its subsidiaries, today announced that President & CEO Gerald Commissiong will make a corporate presentation at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference. The presentation will be at 8:20am Pacific time on Wednesday, June 5th, 2019 in Track 5 at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Los Angeles.



About Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc.

Amarantus Bioscience Holdings (AMBS) is a JLABS alumnus biotechnology company developing treatments and diagnostics for diseases in the areas of neurology, regenerative medicine and orphan diseases through its subsidiaries. AMBS’ 50%-owned subsidiary Elto Pharma, Inc . has development rights to eltoprazine, a Phase 2b-ready small molecule indicated for Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, Alzheimer’s aggression and adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, commonly known as ADHD. AMBS acquired the rights to the Engineered Skin Substitute program, a regenerative medicine-based approach for treating severe burns with full-thickness autologous skin grown in tissue culture that is being pursued by AMBS’ wholly-owned subsidiary Cutanogen Corporation . AMBS’ wholly-owned subsidiary MANF Therapeutics, Inc. owns key intellectual property rights and licenses from a number of prominent universities related to the development of the therapeutic protein known as mesencephalic astrocyte-derived neurotrophic factor (“MANF”). MANF Therapeutics, Inc . is developing MANF-based products as treatments for brain and ophthalmic disorders and Parkinson’s dsiease. MANF was discovered by the Company’s Chief Scientific Officer John Commissiong, PhD. Dr. Commissiong discovered MANF from AMBS’ proprietary discovery engine PhenoGuard. The Company also owns certain rights to the Alzheimer’s blood diagnostic LymPro Test ®, as well as MSPrecise™ and NuroPro and assigned those rights to 80.01%-owned subsidiary Breakthrough Diagnostics, Inc. (“Breakthrough”). Amarantus entered into a joint venture agreement with Todos Medical, Ltd. to advance the diagnostic assets, and Todos recently exercised its exclusive option to acquire Amarantus’ remaining ownership in Breakthrough. The transaction is expected to close in the summer of 2019.

Amarantus Investor and Media Contact:

Gerald Commissiong

Office: 650-862-5391

Email: gerald@amarantus.com