Amarillo Gold : ANNOUNCES ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

08/17/2018 | 05:11am CEST

Toronto, Ontario - August 14, 2018 - Amarillo Gold Corporation's ('Amarillo' or the 'Company') Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Wednesday September 12, 2018 at 10:00 AM E.T. at the offices of Miller Thompson LLP, Scotia Plaza, 40 King Street West, Suite 5800, Toronto, Ontario.

Amarillo is developing an economic, open pit gold resource at its Mara Rosa Project in the mining friendly jurisdiction of Goias State in Brazil. An Updated Pre-Feasibility Study (NI 43-101 technical report) for the Mara Rosa Project was filed on SEDAR on May 4, 2017. The Mara Rosa Project was awarded its main (LP) permit which provides the social and environment permission to mine. Amarillo is progressing toward obtaining an installation permit (LI). The Posse Deposit at the Mara Rosa Project contains 540,567 ounces of gold in the Proven category from 9.27MT at 1.81 g/t Au, and 456,968 ounces in the Probable category from 9.74MT at 1.46 g/t Au, for total Reserves of 997,536 ounces from 19.01 MT at 1.63 g/t Au. In addition to the Mara Rosa Project, Amarillo has an advanced exploration project with excellent grades at Lavras do Sul, Brazil. A Mineral Resource Estimate Study (NI 43-101 technical report) for Lavras do Sul was filed on SEDAR on October 4, 2010. The Lavras do Sul Project is an advanced exploration stage property (190 sq. km.) comprising of more than 22 prospects centered on historic gold workings. The initial resource estimate at the Butia prospect reported 215,000 ounces of gold in the Indicated category from 6.4 MT at 1.05 g/t Au, and 308,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category from 12.9 MT at 0.74 g/t Au using a 0.3 g/t cut-off grade. Both projects have excellent nearby infrastructure.

Mike Mutchler, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 guidelines, and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

For further information, please contact:

Mike Mutchler
President & CEO
416-294-0736
mike.mutchler@amarillogold.com

or

Karen Mate
External Communications
416-230-6454
karen.mate@amarillogold.com

32 Richmond St. East
Suite 201 Toronto, ON
Canada, M5C 1P1
Website: www.amarillogold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains Forward Looking Statements regarding the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including with respect to the closing of the Concurrent Shares for Debt Transactions (and the timing thereof), the Company's business, operations and condition, and management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Various factors may prevent or delay our plans, including but not limited to, the trading price of the Common Shares, the TSX Venture Exchange not providing its final approval for the transactions contemplated hereby, the contractor availability and performance, weather, access, mineral prices, and success and failure of the exploration and development carried out at various stages of the program. Permission from the Government and community is also required to proceed with future mining production. Readers should review the Company's ongoing quarterly and annual filings, as well as any other additional documentation comprising the Company's public disclosure record, for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. Readers should also review the risk factors applicable to junior mining exploration companies generally to better understand the variety of risks that can affect the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any Forward Looking Statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as me be required by law.

Disclaimer

Amarillo Gold Corporation published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 03:10:06 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Michael A. Mutchler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rowland Uloth Executive Chairman
Hemdat Sawh Chief Financial Officer
Buddy James Doyle Non-Executive Director
Rostislav C. Raykov Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMARILLO GOLD CORPORATION.19
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-9.54%18 104
BARRICK GOLD CORP-25.25%12 148
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-9.03%11 610
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-13.77%8 957
POLYUS PAO--.--%8 233
