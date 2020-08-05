Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Amarillo Gold Corporation    AGC   CA02301T1084

AMARILLO GOLD CORPORATION

(AGC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amarillo files amended and restated technical report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 11:10am EDT

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarillo Gold Corporation (Amarillo or the Company) (TSXV: AGC, OTCQB: AGCBF) has filed an amended and restated technical report called Amended and Restated NI 43-101 Technical Report Definitive Feasibility Study Posse Gold Project, Brazil. It is dated August 3, 2020 (effective date of June 15, 2020) and has been filed on SEDAR under the Company’s issuer profile.

This filing has been made at the request of Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) staff in connection with a review that was done in connection with the filing of a short form prospectus by the Company.

The amended technical report amends and restates the Company’s NI 43-101 Technical Report Definitive Feasibility Study Posse Gold Project, Brazil dated June 15, 2020 solely to:

  • delete certain appendices that the OSC deemed superfluous
  • clarify that the stated mineral resource estimate includes the stated estimated mineral reserves.

About Amarillo
Amarillo Gold Corporation is advancing two gold projects in Brazil. Both are in mining-friendly states and have excellent nearby infrastructure. The development stage Posse Gold Project on its Mara Rosa Property in Goiás State has received the main permit that provides social and environmental permission for mining. Work is underway on receiving the installation permit. The advanced exploration stage Lavras do Sul Project in Rio Grande do Sul State has more than 22 prospects centred on historic gold workings.

Amarillo Gold Corporation trades on the TSXV under the symbol AGC, and on the OTCQB under the symbol AGCBF.

For further information, please contact
Annemarie Brissenden
Investor Relations
416-844-6284
annemarie.brissenden@amarillogold.com

Disclaimer
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7ee3ef28-6cb3-4e94-9703-6e027493ea9f

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AMARILLO GOLD CORPORATION
11:10aAmarillo files amended and restated technical report
GL
07/16AMARILLO GOLD : receives Water Use Permit for Posse Gold Project
AQ
06/18AMARILLO GOLD : to present at virtual John Tumazos Very Independent Research con..
AQ
06/16Amarillo files technical report for Posse Gold feasibility study
GL
06/03AMARILLO GOLD : Positive feasibility study on Amarillo's Posse Gold Project supp..
AQ
06/02Positive feasibility study on Amarillo's Posse Gold Project supports 10-year ..
GL
06/01AMARILLO GOLD : reports first quarter results
AQ
05/29Amarillo reports first quarter results
GL
05/28Amarillo to host conference call and webcast on feasibility study results on ..
GL
05/27AMARILLO GOLD : State of Goias formally supports Amarillo's Posse Gold Project
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -4,06 M -3,06 M -3,06 M
Net cash 2019 7,64 M 5,76 M 5,76 M
P/E ratio 2019 -7,44x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 64,1 M 48,0 M 48,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 36
Free-Float 76,1%
Chart AMARILLO GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Amarillo Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,78 CAD
Last Close Price 0,34 CAD
Spread / Highest target 213%
Spread / Average Target 131%
Spread / Lowest Target 49,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Michael A. Mutchler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rowland Uloth Executive Chairman
Hemdat Sawh Chief Financial Officer
Rostislav C. Raykov Independent Non-Executive Director
David A. Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMARILLO GOLD CORPORATION63.41%48
NEWMONT CORPORATION61.68%56 473
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION60.49%52 860
POLYUS137.98%30 743
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.93.66%25 117
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED17.69%20 771
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group