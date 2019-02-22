AMARIN CORPORATION Gibbs Law Group Files Class Action Lawsuit Alleging Violations of Federal Securities Laws

Gibbs Law Group announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit against Amarin Corporation (NASDAQ: AMRN) and certain of its officers and directors. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey (No. 2:19-cv-6601), is on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Amarin Corporation (NASDAQ: AMRN) from September 24, 2018 through November 8, 2018, inclusive. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Amarin investors under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and misleading statements or failed to disclose that: (1) the top-line results Amarin touted about its REDUCE-IT trial for Vascepa were not as positive as the company represented; (2) the placebo given to patients in the control arm of REDUCE-IT may have increased the incidence of cardiovascular events in those patients; (3) as a result, Amarin’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Amarin, you have until April 23, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

About Gibbs Law Group

Gibbs Law Group represents individual and institutional investors in securities litigation to correct abusive corporate governance practices, breaches of fiduciary duty, and proxy violations. The firm has recovered over a billion dollars for its clients against some of the world’s largest corporations, and our attorneys have received numerous honors for their work, including “Best Lawyers in America,” “Top Plaintiff Lawyers in California,” “Top Class Action Attorneys Under 40,” “Consumer Protection MVP,” and “Top Cybersecurity/ Privacy Attorneys Under 40.”

