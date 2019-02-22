AMARIN CORPORATION Gibbs Law Group Files Class Action Lawsuit Alleging Violations of Federal Securities Laws

Gibbs Law Group announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit
against Amarin Corporation (NASDAQ: AMRN) and certain of its officers
and directors. The class action, filed in the United States District
Court for the District of New Jersey (No. 2:19-cv-6601), is on behalf of
investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Amarin Corporation
(NASDAQ: AMRN) from September 24, 2018 through November 8, 2018,
inclusive. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Amarin investors
under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
To speak privately with an attorney regarding this class action
lawsuit, click
here.
According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and misleading
statements or failed to disclose that: (1) the top-line results Amarin
touted about its REDUCE-IT trial for Vascepa were not as positive as the
company represented; (2) the placebo given to patients in the control
arm of REDUCE-IT may have increased the incidence of cardiovascular
events in those patients; (3) as a result, Amarin’s public statements
were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in
Amarin, you have until April 23, 2019 to request that the Court appoint
you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't
require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
To speak privately with a securities attorney to learn more about our
investigation and your legal rights, visit our website
or contact our securities team directly at (800) 808-5294.
About Gibbs Law Group
Gibbs Law Group represents individual and institutional investors in securities
litigation to correct abusive corporate governance practices,
breaches of fiduciary duty, and proxy violations. The firm has recovered
over a billion dollars for its clients against some of the world’s
largest corporations, and our attorneys have received numerous honors
for their work, including “Best Lawyers in America,” “Top Plaintiff
Lawyers in California,” “Top Class Action Attorneys Under 40,” “Consumer
Protection MVP,” and “Top Cybersecurity/ Privacy Attorneys Under 40.”
This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
