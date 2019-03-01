AMARIN Gibbs Law Group Has Filed Sole Class Action; Shareholders Should Contact the Firm About Their Rights

Gibbs Law Group filed the only class action lawsuit to date against
Amarin Corporation (NASDAQ: AMRN). The suit is on behalf of investors
who purchased or acquired Amarin securities from September 24, 2018,
through November 8, 2018. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for
Amarin investors under federal securities laws.
To speak privately with an attorney regarding this class action
lawsuit, call (800) 808-5294 or click
here.
The class action lawsuit alleges that Amarin and certain of its officers
and directors made false and misleading statements or failed to disclose
that: (1) the top-line results Amarin touted about its REDUCE-IT trial
for Vascepa were not as positive as the company represented; (2) the
placebo given to patients in the control arm of REDUCE-IT may have
increased the incidence of cardiovascular events in those patients; (3)
as a result, Amarin’s public statements were materially false and
misleading at all relevant times.
If you suffered a loss in Amarin, you have until April 23, 2019, to
request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You do not need to
be a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190301005561/en/