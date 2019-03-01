Log in
AMARIN CORPORATION PLC

AMARIN CORPORATION PLC

(AMRN)
News 
News

AMARIN Gibbs Law Group Has Filed Sole Class Action; Shareholders Should Contact the Firm About Their Rights

03/01/2019 | 05:01pm EST

Gibbs Law Group filed the only class action lawsuit to date against Amarin Corporation (NASDAQ: AMRN). The suit is on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Amarin securities from September 24, 2018, through November 8, 2018. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Amarin investors under federal securities laws.

To speak privately with an attorney regarding this class action lawsuit, call (800) 808-5294 or click here.

The class action lawsuit alleges that Amarin and certain of its officers and directors made false and misleading statements or failed to disclose that: (1) the top-line results Amarin touted about its REDUCE-IT trial for Vascepa were not as positive as the company represented; (2) the placebo given to patients in the control arm of REDUCE-IT may have increased the incidence of cardiovascular events in those patients; (3) as a result, Amarin’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Amarin, you have until April 23, 2019, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

To speak privately with a securities attorney to learn more about our investigation and your legal rights, visit our website or contact our securities team directly at (800) 808-5294.

About Gibbs Law Group

Gibbs Law Group represents individual and institutional investors in securities litigation, financial fraud and other complex litigation. We have recovered over a billion dollars for its clients against some of the world’s largest corporations, and our attorneys have received numerous honors for their work, including “Best Lawyers in America,” “Top Plaintiff Lawyers in California,” “Top Class Action Attorneys Under 40,” “Consumer Protection MVP,” and “Top Cybersecurity/ Privacy Attorneys Under 40.”

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
