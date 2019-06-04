Log in
Amarin to Present at the Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

06/04/2019 | 06:01am EDT

BEDMINSTER, N.J. and DUBLIN, Ireland, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN), a pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics to improve cardiovascular health, announced today that John F. Thero, Amarin's president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present a general company update at the Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 1:20 p.m. Pacific Time/4:20 p.m. Eastern Time in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at: http://www.amarincorp.com, and will be accessible at the same link for 30 days.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc. is a rapidly growing, innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutics to improve cardiovascular health. Amarin’s product development program leverages its extensive experience in polyunsaturated fatty acids and lipid science. Vascepa® (icosapent ethyl) is Amarin's first FDA-approved drug and is available by prescription in the United States, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates.  Amarin’s commercial partners are pursuing additional regulatory approvals for Vascepa in Canada, China and the Middle East. For more information about Amarin, visit www.amarincorp.com.

Availability of other Information about Amarin

Investors and others should note that Amarin communicates with its investors and the public using the company website http://www.amarincorp.com/), the investor relations website (http://investor.amarincorp.com/), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts.  The information that Amarin posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information.  As a result, Amarin encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Amarin to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis.  This list of channels may be updated from time to time on Amarin’s investor relations website and may include social media channels.  The contents of Amarin’s website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from its website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Amarin Contact Information

Investor Relations:
Elisabeth Schwartz
Investor Relations
Amarin Corporation plc
In U.S.: +1 (908) 719-1315
investor.relations@amarincorp.com (investor inquiries)

Lee M. Stern
Trout Group 
In U.S.: +1 (646) 378-2992 
lstern@troutgroup.com 

Media Inquiries:
Gwen Fisher
Corporate Communications
Amarin Corporation plc
In U.S.: +1 (908) 325-0735
pr@amarincorp.com  

Primary Logo


