Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amarin Corporation Plc    AMRN

AMARIN CORPORATION PLC

(AMRN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Amarin to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results and Host Conference Call on July 31, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 06:01am EDT

BEDMINSTER, N.J., and DUBLIN, Ireland, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN), a pharmaceutical company focused on improving cardiovascular health, today announced that it will host a conference call with members of Amarin senior management to discuss the company's second quarter 2019 financial results and provide an operational update on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 7:30 a.m. ET. The conference call will follow the anticipated release of the company's financial results earlier that day.

Event Details:

The conference call can be heard live on the investor relations section of the company's website at www.amarincorp.com, or via telephone by dialing 877-407-8033 within the United States or 201-689-8033 from outside the United States. A replay of the call will be made available for a period of two weeks following the conference call. To hear a replay of the call, dial 877-481-4010, PIN: 51652. A replay of the call will also be available through the company's website shortly after the call.

To Ask Questions:

During the teleconference, following prepared remarks, management will respond to questions from investors and analysts, subject to time limitations. Participants in the live teleconference will be provided an opportunity to ask questions. Investors may also e-mail their questions to investor.relations@amarincorp.com. e-mail questions will be accepted until Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc. is a rapidly growing, innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutics to improve cardiovascular health. Amarin’s product development program leverages its extensive experience in polyunsaturated fatty acids and lipid science. Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) is Amarin's first FDA-approved drug and is available by prescription in the United States, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates. Amarin’s commercial partners are pursuing additional regulatory approvals for Vascepa in Canada, China and the Middle East. For more information about Amarin, visit www.amarincorp.com.

Availability of Other Information About Amarin

Investors and others should note that Amarin communicates with its investors and the public using the company website (http://www.amarincorp.com/), the investor relations website (http://investor.amarincorp.com/), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts.  The information that Amarin posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information.  As a result, Amarin encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Amarin to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis.  This list of channels may be updated from time to time on Amarin’s investor relations website and may include social media channels.  The contents of Amarin’s website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from its website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Amarin Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:
Elisabeth Schwartz
Investor Relations
Amarin Corporation plc
In U.S.: +1 (908) 719-1315
investor.relations@amarincorp.com 

Lee M. Stern
Solebury Trout
In U.S.: +1 (646) 378-2992
lstern@soleburytrout.com 

Media Inquiries:
Gwen Fisher
Corporate Communications
Amarin Corporation plc
In U.S.: +1 (908) 325-0735
pr@amarincorp.com  


 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMARIN CORPORATION PLC
06:01aAmarin to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results and Host Conference Call on July..
GL
07/17Amarin Announces $400,000,000 Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
GL
07/02Amarin Provides Mid-2019 Update, Including Commercialization Plans for Vascep..
GL
06/21Amarin's John Thero Awarded NJ EY Entrepreneur of The Year® 2019 Award for L..
GL
06/18Amarin to Present at the 2019 BMO Prescription For Success Healthcare Confere..
GL
06/07CORRECTING and REPLACING -- Amarin to Present Findings Regarding Challenges o..
GL
06/04Amarin to Present at the Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conferen..
GL
05/30Pharmaceutical Industry Veteran Gwen Fisher Joins Amarin to Lead Corporate Co..
GL
05/30Amarin to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference
GL
05/29U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Supplemental N..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 407 M
EBIT 2019 -78,9 M
Net income 2019 -79,1 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -80,9x
P/E ratio 2020 50,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 15,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 9,65x
Capitalization 6 356 M
Chart AMARIN CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Amarin Corporation Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 32,83  $
Last Close Price 18,01  $
Spread / Highest target 183%
Spread / Average Target 82,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMARIN CORPORATION PLC32.33%0
GILEAD SCIENCES6.16%82 537
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS5.75%44 586
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-17.20%32 370
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC32.61%10 732
ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC227.30%10 405
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group