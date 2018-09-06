Amazonas Florestal Ltd. Announced Today That The Company has Returned to Compliance With OTC Markets Pink Sheets Information Tier and Is Restructuring Management and Operations

MIAMI, FL, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Amazonas Florestal, Ltd. ( www.azflusa.com ) (OTC: “AZFL”), a natural resources company dedicated to innovative, sustainable forest management, Industrial CBD Hemp and the certification and sales of carbon credits, today announced that the Company has completed and filed all of its pending financial disclosures. The Annual Report for 2017, Q1 and Q2 for 2018, have been filed and passed stringent reviews, and are now posted and accepted.



Ricardo Cortez, Company Chairman of Amazonas Florestal, Ltd, said, “The company had all but shut down operations in the first quarter of this year as a result of the failures with the first Hemp crop last year. That harvest that was to render in the vicinity of $ 30 Million in gross revenues and had to be destroyed under orders of the Colorado Department of Agriculture for reasons that the plants tested had passed the legal limit of 0.3% THC levels. Testing at 0.4% the entire plantation became illegal and had to be destroyed. However, the company is now working with farming consultants and Cannabis Agricultural Specialists and will soon formalize a business plan to plant again in Colorado next year 2019.” Mr. Cortez went on to add, “The Company is presently evaluating offers and commitments for financing to buy land in Weld or Boulder counties, building greenhouses for plant development to plant a minimum of 32,000 High CBD Hemp Plants in April of 2019.”

The Company’s financial highlights can be found in the recent filings already posted and can be found on the OTC Markets portal. During the last three periods the Company was able to reduce debt on its balance sheets and paid down many of its substantial monetary obligations. The new business plan calls for an invitation to new investors willing to bank on the experience already achieved last year by company operatives in Colorado that created enough intellectual assets to now ensure its future success. Among the mistakes committed by the previous farm contractor group was the mishandling of the cultivars and failure to separate out the males in a controlled environment. This was done under instructions of the consultants there (303 Farms LLC). This year, the construction of greenhouses for plant development will enable the planting of only female seedlings or clones, instead of seeds, from only proven and certified genetic lines. This experience, proper handling and earlier testing schedules will ensure the success of these new plantations that should come to fruition beginning in September of 2019.

In other company news, Mr. Cortez said, “The Company is in the process of restructuring management and is interviewing candidates for the positions of CEO, CFO and COO. We will soon disclose the appointments of these new officers and potentially new board and committee members.”

Also, the Company announced that it will continue to develop Balance CBD as its spearhead brand for placing product on the market in preparation for the increased amounts that will become available for market next year and is in negotiations for the purchase of another brand that already moves good amounts of product on the wholesale and retail markets. Each brand will have individual niche markets and will not be in competition with each other.

About Amazonas Florestal Ltd.

Amazonas Florestal Ltd. is a natural resources company dedicated to innovative, sustainable management of large tracts of land in the rainforests of Amazonas, Brazil, that include the certification and sale of carbon credits and the growth, harvesting, research and development of Industrial Hemp and related high CBD products in the U.S. and internationally.

Headquartered in Miami, FL, Amazonas's goal is to become a leader in sustainable forest management and preservation, creating revenue while protecting the biodiversity of the rainforest ecosystem and enhancing the lives of the people who live in it. Through a strategy of selective harvesting, certification and sale of carbon, biomass and biofuel production, and conservation incentives, Amazonas Florestal Ltd. intends to help protect one of the world's greatest natural resources and show how its preservation can be a profitable activity. Visit the Company at: www.azflusa.com

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this release regarding Amazonas Florestal Ltd. are made pursuant to the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, continued acceptance of the Company's products, increased levels of competition, new products and technological changes, the Company's dependence upon third-party suppliers, intellectual property rights, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





Contact: Amazonas Florestal Ltd Email: info@azflusa.com Web: www.azflusa.com