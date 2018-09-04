Amazon Crosses $1 Trillion Market Cap Line Intraday -- Data Talk

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is currently at $2048.40, up $35.69 or 1.77%

-- Would be new all-time high (based on available data back to May 15, 1997)

-- Currently up seven consecutive days, up 7.65% over this period

-- Amazon's intraday shares crossed the $1 trillion market cap milestone, taking 28 trading days to add $100 billion in market cap compared to Apple Inc's 183 trading days

-- Amazon shares are over 24 times their price from when the Kindle was released in Nov. 2007

-- Up 111.93% from 52 weeks ago (September 5, 2017), when it closed at $965.27

-- Third-best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 11:43:36 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet