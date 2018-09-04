Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/04 06:56:45 pm
2037.85 USD   +1.25%
06:32pCorrection to Amazon Hits $1 Trillion Valuation
DJ
06:22pAPPLE : Amazon joins $1 trillion club, on pace to overtake Apple
RE
06:18pAMAZON COM : Hopes to Host Chilean Astrodata -Reuters
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Amazon Crosses $1 Trillion Market Cap Line Intraday -- Data Talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 06:07pm CEST

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is currently at $2048.40, up $35.69 or 1.77%

-- Would be new all-time high (based on available data back to May 15, 1997)

-- Currently up seven consecutive days, up 7.65% over this period

-- Amazon's intraday shares crossed the $1 trillion market cap milestone, taking 28 trading days to add $100 billion in market cap compared to Apple Inc's 183 trading days

-- Amazon shares are over 24 times their price from when the Kindle was released in Nov. 2007

-- Up 111.93% from 52 weeks ago (September 5, 2017), when it closed at $965.27

-- Third-best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 11:43:36 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 1.11% 2024.75 Delayed Quote.72.10%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.42% 25824.91 Delayed Quote.5.04%
NASDAQ 100 -0.61% 7587.358 Delayed Quote.19.67%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.52% 8047.5788 Delayed Quote.17.47%
S&P 500 0.01% 2901.51 Real-time Quote.8.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
06:32pCorrection to Amazon Hits $1 Trillion Valuation
DJ
06:22pAPPLE : Amazon joins $1 trillion club, on pace to overtake Apple
RE
06:18pAMAZON COM : Hopes to Host Chilean Astrodata -Reuters
DJ
06:10pAMAZON COM : is 2nd US company to reach $1 trillion market value
AQ
06:07pAmazon Crosses $1 Trillion Market Cap Line Intraday -- Data Talk
DJ
05:58pAmazon Hits $1 Trillion Valuation
DJ
03:54pEU aims at deal on digital tax by year end - document
RE
03:03pAMAZON COM : HubSpot Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider
BU
03:01pIMDB : Returns to the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival with Top Celebrit..
BU
02:37pAmazon eyes Chilean skies as it seeks to datamine the stars
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12:00pAmazon hits $1T market cap 
11:33aAmazon's deeper push into the $88B online ad market 
07:35aAMAZON IS MORE OVERVALUED THAN NVIDI : 126.19 Price To Free Cash Flow, 45.76 Pri.. 
07:00aVisa Call Options Have Fantastic Upside 
06:00aTracking Stephen Mandel's Lone Pine Capital Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 235 B
EBIT 2018 11 046 M
Net income 2018 8 597 M
Finance 2018 17 369 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 117,23
P/E ratio 2019 80,28
EV / Sales 2018 4,11x
EV / Sales 2019 3,31x
Capitalization 982 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 2 097 $
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM72.10%981 682
WAYFAIR INC68.39%12 122
START TODAY CO.,LTD.15.16%11 283
QURATE RETAIL INC-14.86%9 550
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.76.52%7 200
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL26.44%2 833
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.