Amazon : Prime Day Sales Surpassed Black Friday and Cyber Monday Combined

07/17/2019 | 10:15am EDT

By Aisha Al-Muslim

Amazon.com Inc.'s (AMZN) biggest sale promotion, this year's Prime Day, was once again the largest shopping event in its history, with sales surpassing the previous Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined, the company said Wednesday.

This year, Prime Day 2019 ran for 48 hours, from Monday to Tuesday. Last year's Prime Day lasted 36 hours.

Prime members in 18 countries purchased more than 175 million items throughout the two days, saving more than $1 billion, Amazon said Wednesday. There were more than 1 million deals exclusively for Prime members, the company said.

At the same time, Amazon welcomed more new Prime members on Monday than any previous day, and almost as many on Tuesday, making them the two biggest days ever for member signups, the company said.

Prime Day was also the biggest event ever for sales of Amazon devices, including Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, and Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote.

Members in the U.S. saved tens of millions of dollars by shopping from Whole Foods Market and bought more than $2 billion of products from independent small and medium-sized businesses, Amazon said.

The company said it was also the fastest Prime Day ever, with millions of items shipped in one day or faster using Prime Free One-Day, Prime Free Same-Day or Prime Now worldwide.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com

