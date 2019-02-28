Amazon Prime Members: Pick Your Delivery Day, Plan Your Week

Introducing Amazon Day: Bringing a new level of convenience and predictability to delivery

Prime members across the U.S. can now get all their week’s orders delivered together on the day of their choice, in fewer boxes

Amazon Day is one of several initiatives that support the company’s Shipment Zero project

(NASDAQ: AMZN)— Amazon is bringing a new level of delivery convenience and predictability to Prime members with the launch of Amazon Day, available today to all Prime members in the U.S. This new delivery innovation enables Prime members to choose a day of the week to be their delivery day, which makes it easier to get purchases grouped and delivered together and, in many cases, in fewer packages. Members can also choose from Prime’s fast, free shipping options for any item they don’t want to include as part of their Amazon Day shipment. The program is one of many sustainability initiatives to help achieve Shipment Zero, the company’s vision to make all Amazon shipments net zero carbon, with 50% of all shipments net zero by 2030.

“Amazon Day makes shopping throughout the week so easy,” said Susan T. from Wilmington, DE, one of the Prime members who received early access to the service. “Whenever I think of something I need, I just buy it with Amazon Day and know it’s going to arrive on the day I work from home.”

“Amazon Day adds another level of convenience to the many shipping benefits Prime members already enjoy. Prime members can now choose to get their orders delivered together in fewer boxes whenever possible on the day that works best for them,” said Maria Renz, Vice President, Delivery Experience at Amazon. “We’ve been testing this program with a group of Prime members and Amazon Day has already reduced packaging by tens of thousands of boxes – a number that will only continue to grow now that the program is available to Prime members nationwide.”

Once Prime members select a day of the week that works best for them, adding items to their Amazon Day order is easy, with all items ordered that week arriving together on the designated day. Members can choose to use the Amazon Day delivery option any time they’d like and it’s easy to change their Amazon Day at checkout to another day that works best for them. Prime members who enroll in Amazon Day can also take advantage of Prime’s other fast, free delivery options by selecting the best option for each eligible item at checkout such as Prime FREE One-Day Shipping and Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery in more than 10,000 cities and towns, two-hour delivery with Prime Now in more than 30 major cities, and unlimited Free Two-Day Shipping on more than 100 million items.

“As a working mom of a two-year-old living in Manhattan, I order from Amazon multiple times a week for my family’s needs,” said Sindy L. from New York City, another Prime member who received early access to the service. “With Amazon Day, all my orders now arrive on Mondays and in fewer boxes — that’s less for me to break down for recycling and less trips for the delivery driver.”

To learn more and select an Amazon Day, Prime members can visit amazon.com/amazonday. Customers who are not yet Prime members can sign up or start a 30-day free trial at amazon.com/prime.

