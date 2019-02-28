Amazon Prime Members: Pick Your Delivery Day, Plan Your Week

(NASDAQ: AMZN)— Amazon is bringing a new level of delivery convenience
and predictability to Prime members with the launch of Amazon
Day, available today to all Prime members in the U.S. This new
delivery innovation enables Prime members to choose a day of the week to
be their delivery day, which makes it easier to get purchases grouped
and delivered together and, in many cases, in fewer packages. Members
can also choose from Prime’s fast, free shipping options for any item
they don’t want to include as part of their Amazon Day shipment. The
program is one of many sustainability initiatives to help achieve Shipment
Zero, the company’s vision to make all Amazon shipments net zero
carbon, with 50% of all shipments net zero by 2030.
“Amazon Day makes shopping throughout the week so easy,” said Susan T.
from Wilmington, DE, one of the Prime members who received early access
to the service. “Whenever I think of something I need, I just buy it
with Amazon Day and know it’s going to arrive on the day I work from
home.”
“Amazon Day adds another level of convenience to the many shipping
benefits Prime members already enjoy. Prime members can now choose to
get their orders delivered together in fewer boxes whenever possible on
the day that works best for them,” said Maria Renz, Vice President,
Delivery Experience at Amazon. “We’ve been testing this program with a
group of Prime members and Amazon Day has already reduced packaging by
tens of thousands of boxes – a number that will only continue to grow
now that the program is available to Prime members nationwide.”
Once Prime members select a day of the week that works best for them,
adding items to their Amazon Day order is easy, with all items ordered
that week arriving together on the designated day. Members can choose to
use the Amazon Day delivery option any time they’d like and it’s easy to
change their Amazon Day at checkout to another day that works best for
them. Prime members who enroll in Amazon Day can also take advantage of
Prime’s other fast, free delivery options by selecting the best option
for each eligible item at checkout such as Prime FREE One-Day
Shipping and Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery in more than 10,000 cities and
towns, two-hour delivery with Prime Now in more than 30 major cities,
and unlimited Free Two-Day Shipping on more than 100 million items.
“As a working mom of a two-year-old living in Manhattan, I order from
Amazon multiple times a week for my family’s needs,” said Sindy L. from
New York City, another Prime member who received early access to the
service. “With Amazon Day, all my orders now arrive on Mondays and in
fewer boxes — that’s less for me to break down for recycling and less
trips for the delivery driver.”
To learn more and select an Amazon Day, Prime members can visit amazon.com/amazonday.
Customers who are not yet Prime members can sign up or start a 30-day
free trial at amazon.com/prime.
Every Day Made Better with Prime
Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 100
million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime,
including the best of shopping and entertainment from Amazon. In the
U.S. that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV
episodes with Prime Video; unlimited access to Prime Music, Prime
Reading, Amazon Photos, Twitch Prime; early access to select Lightning
Deals, one free pre-released book a month with Amazon First Reads, and
more. Prime members can also get deep discounts on select popular
products at Whole Foods Market plus an additional 10 percent off
hundreds of sale items. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited
fast, free shipping and members receive Prime FREE One-Day Shipping and
Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery in more than 10,000 cities and towns,
two-hour delivery with Prime Now in more than 30 major cities and
unlimited Free Two-Day Shipping on more than 100 million items. Start a
free trial of Amazon Prime at amazon.com/prime.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than
competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational
excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping,
personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle
Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa
are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more
information, visit amazon.com/about and
follow @AmazonNews.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005194/en/