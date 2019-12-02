Log in
Amazon Rolls Out Quantum-Computing Service

0
12/02/2019 | 02:41pm EST

By Sara Castellanos

Amazon.com Inc.'s cloud-services division is offering select enterprise customers the ability to experiment with early-stage quantum-computing services over the cloud, following other companies racing to commercialize the emerging technology.

Amazon Web Services Inc. said the new service, Amazon Braket, is "in preview" as of Monday. The platform lets enterprise customers explore how they could benefit from quantum computers by developing and testing quantum algorithms in simulations. Clients will also have access to different early-stage quantum-computing hardware from providers including D-Wave Systems Inc., IonQ Inc. and Rigetti Computing.

"Customers are asking for ways to experiment with quantum computers and explore the technology's potential," Charlie Bell, a senior vice president at AWS, said in a statement.

Braket refers to "bra-ket," a standard notation for describing quantum states. The service is expected to launch to all customers in 2020.

The tech giant joins Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc.'s Google and International Business Machines Corp. in announcing quantum-computing efforts. Microsoft and IBM are also allowing companies to experiment with quantum-computing hardware over their respective clouds. Amazon and Microsoft dominate in cloud computing. Together, the companies held 60% of the cloud market last year.

Boeing Co. said it plans to collaborate with AWS in exploring potential applications for quantum computing, including how the technology could potentially speed up materials-science research and how it could secure communications.

Amazon Web Services also said in a blog post Monday that as part of its quantum push, it is establishing the AWS Center for Quantum Computing near the California Institute of Technology campus in Pasadena, Calif., bringing together experts from the company, Caltech and other institutions. The goal is to research technology that might enable quantum computers to be mass-produced and to identify applications that are best solved on quantum computers, according to the AWS blog post.

By harnessing the properties of quantum physics, quantum computers have the potential to sort through a vast number of possibilities in nearly real time and come up with a probable solution. While traditional computers store information as either zeros or ones, quantum computers use quantum bits, or qubits, which represent and store information as both zeros and ones simultaneously.

No commercial-grade quantum computer has been built yet. IBM has offered customers access to early-stage quantum-computing machines over its cloud since 2016. Google in October announced a quantum-computing experiment that generated about 1 million random strings of numbers in roughly three minutes, a task the company said would have taken the world's fastest conventional supercomputer 10,000 years -- though scientists at IBM disagreed, saying the task could be handled by a traditional computer in 2 1/2 days.

Microsoft in November unveiled cloud-based quantum-computing tools that companies can use to speed up calculations on classical computers, among other things.

Write to Sara Castellanos at sara.castellanos@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -1.10% 1289.52 Delayed Quote.24.80%
AMAZON.COM -1.08% 1780.59 Delayed Quote.19.90%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -1.85% 359.42 Delayed Quote.13.54%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION -1.00% 133.11 Delayed Quote.18.28%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.79% 150.15 Delayed Quote.49.04%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 279 B
EBIT 2019 13 387 M
Net income 2019 10 354 M
Finance 2019 33 649 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 87,4x
P/E ratio 2020 66,3x
EV / Sales2019 3,08x
EV / Sales2020 2,53x
Capitalization 893 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 2 164,91  $
Last Close Price 1 800,80  $
Spread / Highest target 41,6%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM19.90%892 832
WAYFAIR INC.-5.73%7 909
MONOTARO CO., LTD.17.11%6 987
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL35.36%6 964
ZOZO, INC.10.27%6 075
ETSY, INC.-8.79%5 141
