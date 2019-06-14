Amazon Studios : Begins Production on Richard Tanne's Chemical Hearts Starring and Executive Produced by Lili Reinhart

Amazon Studios announced today that Lili Reinhart (Riverdale)
will star in writer/director Richard Tanne’s coming-of-age drama and
romance film, Chemical Hearts. Based on the beloved novel Our
Chemical Hearts by Krystal Sutherland, the film is
currently shooting in New Jersey. Chemical Hearts is an
Amazon Original produced for Amazon Prime Video. Producers are Page
Fifty-Four’s Alex Saks (The Florida Project, Book Club)
and Tanne, and the film is executive produced by Jamin O’Brien (Eighth
Grade) and Reinhart, in her first executive producer role.
17-year-old Henry Page has never been in love. He fancies himself a
romantic, but the once in a lifetime kind of love that he’s been hoping
for just hasn’t been in the cards for him—at least not yet. Instead,
he’s been happy to focus all of his attention on finally becoming the
editor of his high school newspaper. Then, on the first day of senior
year, he meets transfer student Grace Town (Reinhart) and knows
everything’s about to change.
“We are thrilled to work with this talented team to bring to life a
beautiful story of first love and heartbreak,” said Julie Rapaport,
Co-Head of Movies at Amazon Studios. “Krystal Sutherland’s novel
captured the hearts of readers around the world, and we are excited to
bring this film to our global Prime Video customers.”
Production is working with RespectAbility,
a nonprofit organization that focuses on ensuring the accurate portrayal
of characters with disabilities in media.
Winner of several Teen Choice awards for her role as Betty Cooper in the
hit series Riverdale, Lili Reinhart will next be seen starring
opposite Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu in Lorene Scafaria’s feature
film Hustlers. She recently starred in Melanie Laurent’s Galveston
opposite Elle Fanning and Ben Foster and Julia Hart’s Miss
Stevens opposite Lily Rabe and Timothée Chalamet. Reinhart is
represented by UTA and Anonymous Content.
Writer/director Richard Tanne’s first feature film was the well-received
Barack and Michelle Obama first date story, Southside With You,
which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and was released by
Miramax and Roadside Attractions. For the film, he was nominated for the
Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award at the Gothams. Tanne is
represented by UTA, Artists First, and attorney Debbie Von Arx.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190614005263/en/