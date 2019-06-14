Amazon Studios : Begins Production on Richard Tanne's Chemical Hearts Starring and Executive Produced by Lili Reinhart

Amazon Studios announced today that Lili Reinhart (Riverdale) will star in writer/director Richard Tanne’s coming-of-age drama and romance film, Chemical Hearts. Based on the beloved novel Our Chemical Hearts by Krystal Sutherland, the film is currently shooting in New Jersey. Chemical Hearts is an Amazon Original produced for Amazon Prime Video. Producers are Page Fifty-Four’s Alex Saks (The Florida Project, Book Club) and Tanne, and the film is executive produced by Jamin O’Brien (Eighth Grade) and Reinhart, in her first executive producer role.

17-year-old Henry Page has never been in love. He fancies himself a romantic, but the once in a lifetime kind of love that he’s been hoping for just hasn’t been in the cards for him—at least not yet. Instead, he’s been happy to focus all of his attention on finally becoming the editor of his high school newspaper. Then, on the first day of senior year, he meets transfer student Grace Town (Reinhart) and knows everything’s about to change.

“We are thrilled to work with this talented team to bring to life a beautiful story of first love and heartbreak,” said Julie Rapaport, Co-Head of Movies at Amazon Studios. “Krystal Sutherland’s novel captured the hearts of readers around the world, and we are excited to bring this film to our global Prime Video customers.”

Production is working with RespectAbility, a nonprofit organization that focuses on ensuring the accurate portrayal of characters with disabilities in media.

Winner of several Teen Choice awards for her role as Betty Cooper in the hit series Riverdale, Lili Reinhart will next be seen starring opposite Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu in Lorene Scafaria’s feature film Hustlers. She recently starred in Melanie Laurent’s Galveston opposite Elle Fanning and Ben Foster and Julia Hart’s Miss Stevens opposite Lily Rabe and Timothée Chalamet. Reinhart is represented by UTA and Anonymous Content.

Writer/director Richard Tanne’s first feature film was the well-received Barack and Michelle Obama first date story, Southside With You, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and was released by Miramax and Roadside Attractions. For the film, he was nominated for the Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award at the Gothams. Tanne is represented by UTA, Artists First, and attorney Debbie Von Arx.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190614005263/en/