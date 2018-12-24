Log in
Amazon To Lease 10 More Cargo Jets -- WSJ

12/24/2018 | 08:48am CET

By Colin Kellaher

Amazon.com Inc. on Friday said it would lease another 10 freighter aircraft from Air Transport Services Group Inc., as the online retail giant expands its air cargo operation.

The expanded deal also gives Amazon the ability to buy up to a 39.9% stake in the Wilmington, Ohio, air-cargo transportation company and includes multiyear extensions of the current aircraft leases between the companies.

Amazon said the 10 Boeing Co. 767-300 aircraft, which Air Transport Services will operate on its behalf, will join its air network over the next two years.

Amazon in 2016 leased 40 Boeing 767 freighter aircraft, including 20 from Air Transport Services, as part of a broader effort to reduce its shipping costs and its reliance on carriers such as United Parcel Service Inc. and FedEx Corp.

The 2016 agreement gave Amazon warrants to buy up to a nearly 20% stake in Air Transport Services. The new deal provides additional warrants that would let Amazon increase its stake to 33.2%, along with warrant incentives available to Amazon increasing its potential ownership to 39.9% by leasing up to 17 more aircraft before January 2026.

Air Transport Services on Wednesday said it agreed to buy 20 Boeing 767-300 extended-range passenger aircraft from Jetran LLC over the next three years and convert them to freighters.

The company in October announced plans to buy Omni Air International LLC, an airline best known for flying military troops and professional sports teams, for $845 million in cash, adding passenger planes that could eventually be converted for cargo use.

Shares of Air Transport Group rose 10.3% to $20.30 in midday trading Friday.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC. 10.16% 20.28 Delayed Quote.-12.36%
AMAZON.COM -5.71% 1377.45 Delayed Quote.17.78%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -2.72% 304.55 Delayed Quote.3.27%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.61% 306.9085 Delayed Quote.22.53%
