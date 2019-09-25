Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon brings Samuel L. Jackson's voice to Alexa and announces voice-controlled glasses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 03:01pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Prompts on how to use Amazon's Alexa personal assistant are seen alongside an Amazon Echo in an Amazon experience center in Vallejo

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday said actor Samuel L. Jackson and other celebrities will voice speech for the company's virtual assistant Alexa, while the voice aid will also be built into a new wearable line of earbuds, eyeglasses and a ring.

The news, along with announcements of a new range of voice-controlled Echo speakers, a multilingual mode for Alexa and an additional privacy feature for deleting voice recordings regularly, underscores the investment the world's largest online retailer is putting into voice-controlled computing, a new area of technology in which it is competing against Alphabet Inc Google Assistant and Apple Inc Siri.

Amazon's celebrity voice feature will cost $0.99, Senior Vice President David Limp said at an event in Seattle. Jackson's is the only celebrity voice Amazon has disclosed so far.

In a new push, the company introduced a lineup of wearables, including the Echo Frames, eyeglasses that allow customers to communicate with Alexa as they walk around.

Limp said the frames are designed so that only those wearing them can hear Alexa talk. They do not include a visual display, distinguishing them from Google Glass, which is marketed toward enterprise customers.

The new "Echo Buds" come with noise reduction technology from Bose, Limp said.

Since Amazon announced its first Echo speaker in 2014, shoppers have purchased more than 100 million devices that come with Alexa, including microwaves, vacuum cleaners and even cars.

That has given the company the biggest market share for voice speakers among its rivals, according to research firm eMarketer.

Yet customers have been slow to adopt the growing range of tasks that Alexa can perform, often sticking to basic hands-free functions like directing the assistant to play music, set cooking timers or report the weather.

That may have underscored Amazon's calculus for courting celebrities to encourage users to turn to Alexa for a wider range of interactions.

The company on Wednesday also announced a deal with the Food Network television channel under which users of its Echo Show device, which includes a screen display, can tune in to celebrity chef Bobby Flay for inspiration on what to cook.

"I can get to be in basically any kitchen in the world, anywhere in the world," Flay said in a live promotional demo for the partnership.

Amazon announced an update to its Echo Show, as well as new devices like the Echo Studio, Echo Glow and the Echo Flex.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Seattle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Kirsten Donovan)

By Jeffrey Dastin
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 2.00% 1242.3 Delayed Quote.16.59%
AMAZON.COM 1.30% 1764.4 Delayed Quote.0.00%
APPLE 1.24% 220.37 Delayed Quote.38.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
03:02pGENERAL MOTORS : GM to Make Amazon's Alexa Available for Vehicles
DJ
03:01pAmazon brings Samuel L. Jackson's voice to Alexa and announces voice-controll..
RE
02:32pAMAZON : Introduces the eero mesh WiFi system—Simple, Reliable Home WiFi S..
BU
02:30pAMAZON : Introduces an Array of New Devices and Features to Help Make Your Home ..
BU
02:28pAMAZON : Introduces 8 New Echo Devices
BU
02:10pGM calls on Alexa to give vehicles more skills
RE
01:11pEBay CEO steps down, cites differences with board
RE
12:58pEBay CEO steps down, cites differences with board
RE
11:15aDISCOVERY : and Amazon Serve Up New Cooking App
DJ
11:13aDiscovery to launch live and on-demand cooking classes via new streaming app
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 279 B
EBIT 2019 15 123 M
Net income 2019 11 855 M
Finance 2019 34 239 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 73,5x
P/E ratio 2020 51,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,97x
EV / Sales2020 2,44x
Capitalization 861 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 2 262,11  $
Last Close Price 1 741,61  $
Spread / Highest target 50,1%
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM0.00%861 498
WAYFAIR INC28.82%10 715
ZOZO INC24.65%7 002
ETSY INC19.61%6 854
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.7.72%6 552
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL18.82%5 411
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group