Amazon com : AWS Announces Amazon DocumentDB (with MongoDB Compatibility)

Today, Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN),
announced Amazon DocumentDB (with MongoDB compatibility), a fast,
scalable, highly available, and fully managed document database service
that supports MongoDB workloads. Developers can use the same MongoDB
application code, drivers, and tools as they do today to run, manage,
and scale workloads on Amazon DocumentDB and enjoy improved performance,
scalability, and availability without having to worry about managing the
underlying infrastructure. Customers can easily migrate their
on-premises or Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) MongoDB databases to
Amazon DocumentDB with virtually no downtime using the AWS Database
Migration Service (DMS). There are no up-front investments required to
use Amazon DocumentDB, and customers only pay for the capacity they use.
To get started with Amazon DocumentDB, visit https://aws.amazon.com/documentdb.
AWS customers use MongoDB as a document database to store, retrieve, and
manage semi-structured data. Customers like using the MongoDB
Application Programming Interface (API) and expressive language query to
help them quickly build and evolve applications, but they often only
take advantage of a fraction of the functionality the API offers.
Customers also find it challenging to build performant, highly available
applications on MongoDB that can quickly scale to multiple Terabytes
(TBs) and hundreds of thousands of reads and writes-per-second because
of the complexity that comes with setting up and managing MongoDB
clusters. As a result, customers spend a lot of time and expense
managing MongoDB clusters at scale, including dealing with the
undifferentiated heavy lifting of securing, patching, and operating
MongoDB. Just like on-premises deployments, managed MongoDB systems face
data replication challenges and they suffer from long recovery times in
the event of failure. As a result, customers are struggling to get the
performance, scalability, and availability their growing applications
need over time.
Amazon DocumentDB is designed from the ground up to give customers the
performance, scalability, and availability they need when operating
mission-critical MongoDB workloads at scale. Amazon DocumentDB
implements the Apache 2.0 open source MongoDB 3.6 API by emulating the
responses that a MongoDB client expects from a MongoDB server, allowing
customers to use their existing MongoDB drivers and tools with Amazon
DocumentDB. Amazon DocumentDB uses a unique, distributed,
fault-tolerant, self-healing storage system that automatically scales up
to 64 TB of data per cluster, so customers can save time and money by
not having to worry about capacity planning or over provisioning storage
infrastructure. Amazon DocumentDB reduces database I/O by writing only
database changes to the storage layer, avoiding slow, inefficient, and
expensive data replication across network links. Together with
optimizations like advanced query processing, connection pooling, and
optimized recovery and rebuild, Amazon DocumentDB achieves twice the
throughput of currently available MongoDB solutions. Additionally, with
Amazon DocumentDB’s architecture, the storage and compute are decoupled,
allowing each to scale independently, and developers can increase the
read capacity to millions of requests per second by adding up to 15 low
latency read replicas in minutes, regardless of data size. Amazon
DocumentDB is designed for 99.99% availability by using the AWS
multi-Availability Zone (AZ) technology and replicating six copies of a
customer’s data across three AWS Availability Zones (AZs). Amazon
DocumentDB’s architecture also allows customers to save money when
running MongoDB databases as customers can get started with one instance
for durability and only requires a second instance for high availability.
“While other companies have taken the same emulation approach we have to
providing a MongoDB compatible service, nobody has built the unique,
distributed, fault-tolerant, highly scalable, self-healing storage
system that AWS has to work seamlessly with MongoDB,” said Shawn Bice,
Vice President, Non-Relational Databases at AWS. “To meet developers’
needs, we looked at multiple different approaches to supporting MongoDB
workloads and concluded that the best way to improve the customer
experience was to build a new purpose-built document database from the
ground up, while supporting the same MongoDB APIs that our customers
currently use and like. This effort took more than two years of
development, and we’re excited to make this available to our customers
today.”
Amazon DocumentDB automatically and continuously backs up data to Amazon
Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) and provides up to 35 days of
point-in-time recovery with no downtime or performance degradation.
Amazon DocumentDB supports network isolation using Amazon Virtual
Private Cloud (VPC), encryption-at-rest using keys customers create and
control through AWS Key Management Service (KMS), and
encryption-in-transit using Transport Layer Security (TLS). To get
started, customers can provision their Amazon DocumentDB clusters with a
few simple clicks in the AWS Management Console or with the AWS Command
Line Interface and launch their MongoDB-compatible database in minutes.
Amazon DocumentDB is available in US East (N. Virginia), US East (Ohio),
US West (Oregon), and EU (Ireland), and will expand to additional AWS
Regions in the coming year.
Capital One, a leading information-based technology company and digital
banking leader, has taken a cloud-first approach to software
development. “Our developers love the document model as it enables them
to move fast and iterate quickly when building applications,” said
Sunjay Pandey, Vice President, Capital One. “Amazon DocumentDB
integrates deeply with AWS services and provides us with a robust,
highly scalable, and cost effective database service that meets our
operational requirements. With Amazon DocumentDB, our developers will be
able to move faster and focus more on innovating on behalf of our
customers versus managing a database.”
Dow Jones publishes some of the world's most trusted, breaking, and
exclusive business news and financial information in a variety of media,
including the Dow Jones Industrial Average and related statistics and
the Dow Jones Newswire. “Dow Jones uses a number of specialized
databases including MongoDB to provide a variety of services for our
customers,” said Ramin Beheshti, Chief Product & Technology Officer. “We
are excited about collaborating with AWS around Amazon DocumentDB, which
meets key needs we expressed to AWS in order to simplify our operations
and free up our developers to invest in innovative experiences for our
customers rather than undifferentiated operations."
The Washington Post is one of the leading national and global news
organizations reaching more than 90 million readers a month. “To provide
our readers with the best possible experience, The Washington Post
engineering team leverages AWS database services because they offer
self-service provisioning without compromising operational excellence,”
said Patrick Cullen, Director of Data Science and Artificial
Intelligence at The Washington Post. “From automated backup to multi-AZ
failover, Amazon DocumentDB provides all the key APIs and features we
need to build the world class systems that power both our Arc Publishing
business and our machine learning platform. Document databases support
the unstructured data that is prevalent in media, and with Amazon
DocumentDB, we can now leverage AWS for all our critical database needs.”
Hudl provides coaches, athletes, and analysts the tools to study and
improve performance through video and stats. “At Hudl, we utilize a
significant amount of AWS services, as we're always looking for
opportunities to get out of the business of managing our own
infrastructure,” said Brian Kaiser, CTO at Hudl. “Our developers love
the MongoDB API and document model. We're very excited about the launch
of Amazon DocumentDB, as it fits perfectly into our short-term and
long-term architectural plans. Amazon DocumentDB has the capabilities
we're looking for, and it's great to see Amazon DMS support from day
one.”
