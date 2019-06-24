Amazon com : AWS Announces General Availability of AWS Security Hub

New service aggregates security alerts from disparate sources and conducts continuous compliance checks, giving customers a single place to manage security and compliance

GoDaddy, HERE, The Pokémon Company International, Rackspace, Frame.io, Edmunds, and Move Inc. among the more than 3,000 customers processing more than 150,000,000 security findings using AWS Security Hub to date

Today, Amazon Web Services Inc., an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced the general availability of AWS Security Hub, a service that gives customers a central place to manage security and compliance across an AWS environment. AWS Security Hub aggregates, organizes, and prioritizes security alerts – called findings – from AWS services such as Amazon GuardDuty, Amazon Inspector, and Amazon Macie, and from a large and growing list of AWS Partner Network (APN) solutions. Customers can also run automated, continuous compliance checks based on industry standards and best practices, helping to identify specific accounts and resources that require attention. AWS Security Hub brings all of this information together in one place, providing a comprehensive view of a customer’s overall security and compliance status visually summarized on integrated dashboards with actionable graphs and tables. There are no upfront commitments required to use AWS Security Hub, and customers pay only for the compliance checks performed and security findings ingested, with no charge for the first 10,000 security finding events each month. To get started with AWS Security Hub, visit https://aws.amazon.com/security-hub.

Enterprises today use a broad array of AWS and third-party tools to secure their environments. These tools are effective but they also generate many findings – all viewable in different consoles and dashboards. Many customers use a patchwork set of custom-built solutions to manage and monitor compliance across distributed accounts and workloads. To understand their overall security and compliance state, customers must either manually pivot between all these tools or invest in developing complex systems to aggregate and analyze the findings. This makes it challenging for security teams to centralize their security findings, prioritize the events that matter most, and ensure that accounts and workloads are operating in a compliant manner.

With AWS Security Hub, customers can quickly see their entire AWS security and compliance state in one place. AWS Security Hub collects and aggregates findings from the security services running in a customer’s environment, such as threat detection findings from Amazon GuardDuty, vulnerability scan results from Amazon Inspector, sensitive data identifications from Amazon Macie, and findings generated by a wide portfolio of security tools from APN partners. The service then correlates findings across providers to prioritize the most important information, highlight trends, and identify resources that may require attention. Customers can also continuously monitor their environment with automated configuration and compliance checks based on industry standards and best practices, such as Center for Internet Security (CIS) AWS Foundations Benchmark. If these checks identify any accounts or resources that deviate from a best practice, AWS Security Hub flags the problem and recommends remediation steps. AWS Security Hub gives security teams the visibility they need to prioritize work and improve their security and compliance state by centralizing their most important information in one easy-to-manage place.

“AWS Security Hub is the glue that connects what AWS and our security partners do to help customers manage and reduce risk,” said Dan Plastina, Vice President for External Security Services at AWS. “By combining automated compliance checks, the aggregation of findings from more than 30 different AWS and partner sources, and partner-enabled response and remediation workflows, AWS Security Hub gives customers a simple way to unify management of their security and compliance.”

AWS Security Hub ingests data from different sources using a standard findings format, eliminating the need for time-consuming data conversion efforts. Amazon CloudWatch and AWS Lambda integrations allow customers to execute automated remediation actions based on specific types of findings. Customers can also integrate AWS Security Hub with their automation workflows and third-party tools like ticketing, chat, and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) systems to quickly take action on issues. Leading providers, including Alert Logic, Armor, Atlassian, Barracuda, Check Point (CloudGuard Dome9 and CloudGuard IaaS), Cloud Custodian, CrowdStrike, CyberArk, F5, GuardiCore, IBM, McAfee, PagerDuty, Palo Alto Networks (Demisto, RedLock, and VM-Series), Qualys, Rapid7 (VMInsight and InsightConnect), ServiceNow, Slack, Splunk (Splunk Enterprise and Splunk Phantom), Sophos, Sumo Logic, Symantec, Tenable, Turbot, and Twistlock have built integrations with AWS Security Hub, with many new integrations to be added regularly. Customers can try AWS Security Hub at no additional charge with a 30-day free trial. AWS Security Hub is available today in US East (Ohio), US East (N. Virginia), US West (N. California), US West (Oregon), Canada (Central), Asia Pacific (Mumbai), Asia Pacific (Seoul), Asia Pacific (Singapore), Asia Pacific (Sydney), Asia Pacific (Tokyo), Europe (Frankfurt), Europe (Ireland), Europe (London), Europe (Paris), and South America (Sao Paulo), with additional regions coming soon.

With nearly 19 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, and manage their work. “GoDaddy leverages AWS Security Hub not only to provide us with a single-pane-of-glass view across our security and compliance issues, but to operationalize our security and compliance findings,” said Demetrius Comes, Vice President of Engineering, GoDaddy. “We’ve also found great value in pushing our own security findings into Security Hub to make the single view more personalized and useful for our organization.”

HERE, the Open Location Platform company, enables people, enterprises and cities to harness the power of location. “As an industry leader in geolocation and mapping technologies, HERE Technologies uses a wide variety of products to secure our AWS environment and ensure the privacy of our customers,” said Jake Martens, CISO, HERE. “AWS Security Hub made it easy to gather all of our security and compliance-related findings in a common format and in a single view, saving our security engineers substantial time and effort.”

The Pokémon International Company manages one of the most popular children’s entertainment properties in the world. “The Pokémon International Company faces a wide variety of regulations and compliance requirements that govern how our AWS workloads must be managed,” said Jacob Bornemann, Senior Information Security Engineer. “We were considering building out our own compliance rules for the CIS AWS Foundations Benchmark, but AWS Security Hub made it simple to activate these compliance checks automatically.”

Rackspace delivers modern IT as a service, helping customers in more than 150 countries drive business results with technology. “Our joint customers with AWS look to Rackspace to provide them always-on managed security services to protect their AWS workloads”, said Brian Jawalka, Senior Director of Rackspace Managed Services for AWS. “AWS Security Hub provides us with a simple and streamlined approach to consolidate all of our AWS customer's security and compliance issues into a standardized format and route those issues to our Rackspace-powered response and remediation processes.”

Today’s leading media companies use Frame.io to streamline their video review and collaboration process with teammates, clients and a variety of other stakeholders. “We prefer AWS-native security services because of their seamless integration with other AWS services, their cost effectiveness, and ease of use,” said Abhinav Srivastava, VP Information Security, Frame.io. “AWS Security Hub helps us use the other AWS security services more effectively by tying them together and allowing us to see all of our security and compliance information in one place.”

“When the AWS Security Hub preview launched, we received a lot of requests from our customers asking for an integration with Splunk Phantom,” said Oliver Friedrichs, VP of Security Products at Splunk. “With our Splunk/Security Hub CloudFormation template, we can now automatically route findings from Security Hub to Splunk Phantom, allowing Security Hub customers to respond to and remediate findings immediately. Splunk Phantom integrates with over 270 technologies, including 11 AWS services, supporting automation on over 1600 APIs. This helps customers automate routine response processes and shift their time to higher-value activities.”

PagerDuty is a leader in digital operations management, empowering organizations of all sizes with real-time and data-driven insights to drive better business results. “Through our integration with AWS Security Hub, we’re able to reduce friction for our customers when taking action on security and compliance findings,” said Jonathan Rende, SVP for Product and Marketing. “With a couple clicks, our AWS customers can now integrate Security Hub and PagerDuty to orchestrate the routing of findings to security analysts and developers alike when automating response actions, making it easier than ever to initiate and manage remediation.”

For 13 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 165 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 66 Availability Zones (AZs) within 21 geographic regions, spanning the U.S., Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, India, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Sweden, and the UK. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

