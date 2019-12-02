Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon com : AWS Announces New Quantum Computing Initiatives

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 01:36pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Amazon Web Services said Monday it was introducing new initiatives to help advance quantum-computing technologies, which include a new quantum-computing service and the establishment of the AWS Center for Quantum Computing.

The company said its Center for Quantum Computing will bring together quantum-computing experts from Amazon and academic research institutions to work together on developing new quantum-computing technologies.

AWS also said it was introducing Amazon Braket, a service allowing scientists, researchers and developers to experiment with computers from quantum hardware providers. Amazon Braket is available in preview today, the company said.

AWS said its new Amazon Quantum Solutions Lab will connect customers with quantum-computing experts "to develop internal expertise aimed at identifying practical uses of quantum computing, and accelerating the development of quantum applications with meaningful impact."

Amazon Web Services, Inc. is an Amazon.com (AMZN) company.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
01:36pAMAZON COM : AWS Announces New Quantum Computing Initiatives
DJ
12:45pAMAZON COM : AWS Announces New Quantum Computing Service (Amazon Braket) along w..
BU
12:11pCyber Monday sales poised to top $9.4 billion
RE
11:37aBARCLAYS : Black Friday sales in Britain jump 16.5% by value - Barclaycard
RE
10:47aAMAZON COM : pulls Auschwitz Christmas decorations from site
RE
09:04aAMAZON COM : Formula 1 Works with AWS to Develop Next Generation Race Car
BU
09:04aAMAZON COM : Best Western Hotels and Resorts Go All-In on AWS
BU
09:01aAMAZON COM : Klarna Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider
BU
11/30Online Shift Irks Government Contractors -- WSJ
DJ
11/30AMAZON.COM, TIFFANY, WALT DISNEY : Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 279 B
EBIT 2019 13 391 M
Net income 2019 10 355 M
Finance 2019 33 649 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 87,4x
P/E ratio 2020 66,3x
EV / Sales2019 3,08x
EV / Sales2020 2,53x
Capitalization 893 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 2 164,91  $
Last Close Price 1 800,80  $
Spread / Highest target 41,6%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM19.90%892 832
WAYFAIR INC.-5.73%7 909
MONOTARO CO., LTD.17.11%6 987
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL35.36%6 964
ZOZO, INC.10.27%6 075
ETSY, INC.-8.79%5 141
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group