Amazon com : AWS Announces New Quantum Computing Initiatives

By Stephen Nakrosis



Amazon Web Services said Monday it was introducing new initiatives to help advance quantum-computing technologies, which include a new quantum-computing service and the establishment of the AWS Center for Quantum Computing.

The company said its Center for Quantum Computing will bring together quantum-computing experts from Amazon and academic research institutions to work together on developing new quantum-computing technologies.

AWS also said it was introducing Amazon Braket, a service allowing scientists, researchers and developers to experiment with computers from quantum hardware providers. Amazon Braket is available in preview today, the company said.

AWS said its new Amazon Quantum Solutions Lab will connect customers with quantum-computing experts "to develop internal expertise aimed at identifying practical uses of quantum computing, and accelerating the development of quantum applications with meaningful impact."

Amazon Web Services, Inc. is an Amazon.com (AMZN) company.

