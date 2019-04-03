Amazon com : AWS to Open New Region in Indonesia

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN),
today announced it will open an infrastructure region in Indonesia by
the end of 2021 / early 2022. The new AWS Asia Pacific (Jakarta) Region
will consist of three Availability Zones at launch, and will be AWS’s
ninth region in Asia Pacific, joining existing regions in Beijing,
Mumbai, Ningxia, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, and an upcoming region
in Hong Kong SAR. Currently, AWS provides 61 Availability Zones across
20 infrastructure regions worldwide, with another 12 Availability Zones
across four AWS Regions in Bahrain, Hong Kong SAR, Italy, and South
Africa expected to come online by the first half of 2020. For more
information on AWS’s global infrastructure, go to: https://aws.amazon.com/about-aws/global-infrastructure/.
“The cloud has the power to transform businesses, educational
institutions, and entire government agencies across Indonesia, and with
another AWS infrastructure region coming to Asia Pacific, we look
forward to helping accelerate this transformation,” said Peter DeSantis,
Vice President of Global Infrastructure and Customer Support, Amazon Web
Services. “Opening an AWS Region in Indonesia will support the country’s
fast-growing startup ecosystem, large Indonesian enterprises, and
government agencies by helping drive more technology jobs and
businesses, boosting the local economy, and enabling organizations
across all verticals to lower costs, increase agility, and improve
flexibility. We’re excited about AWS being a meaningful part of this
journey.”
AWS Regions are comprised of Availability Zones, which are technology
infrastructure in separate and distinct geographic locations with enough
distance to significantly reduce the risk of a single event impacting
business continuity, yet near enough to provide low latency for high
availability applications. Each Availability Zone has independent power,
cooling, and physical security and is connected via redundant,
ultra-low-latency networks. AWS customers focused on high availability
can design their applications to run in multiple Availability Zones to
achieve even greater fault-tolerance. The addition of the AWS Asia
Pacific (Jakarta) Region will enable organizations to provide lower
latency to end users in Indonesia, and across Asia Pacific.
Additionally, Indonesian organizations from startups to enterprises and
the public sector will have infrastructure in their country to leverage
advanced technologies from the world’s leading cloud with the broadest
and deepest suite of cloud services including analytics, artificial
intelligence, database, Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning,
mobile services, serverless, and more to drive innovation.
Customers and partners looking to learn more about AWS in Indonesia
should visit https://aws.amazon.com/id/
