Amazon com : Ad Business May Be Growing Faster Than Thought

02/20/2019 | 06:15am EST

By Alexandra Bruell

Amazon.com Inc.'s ad business is again outstripping earlier projections.

Last September, the research firm eMarketer said Amazon would finish 2018 as the third-largest digital ad seller in the U.S., with a larger market share than eMarketer expected just six months earlier, partly due to accounting changes by the e-commerce giant.

EMarketer has again revised upward its estimates for Amazon's U.S. ad revenue for both past and future years. This time the boost is due partly to third-party data indicating that advertising provides more of Amazon's revenue than was thought, said Monica Peart, senior forecasting director at eMarketer.

EMarketer now estimates that Amazon's ad revenue in 2017 totaled $3.3 billion, for example, up from its estimate of $1.9 billion in September.

Amazon generates advertising revenue from various business units, including its e-commerce site, the live-streaming video-gaming site Twitch, film site IMDb and its advertising technology division.

Amazon's ad revenue is expected to increase to $15 billion in 2020, or just under 10% of the digital ad market share in the U.S., from $11.3 billion in 2019 and an 8.8% share, according to the latest forecast.

Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Facebook Inc. will continue to dominate the digital ad pie, with a combined $89 billion in ad revenue in the U.S. in 2020, according to eMarketer's predictions. But Amazon's accelerating rise is giving marketers hope of an alternative to the so-called digital duopoly, although some fear Amazon's growing power.

EMarketer increased its estimate for Facebook's U.S. ad revenue for 2019 by about $1 billion, due to strong growth from Instagram as advertisers increase investments in the platform, said Ms. Peart.

Reports are more consistent for Google and Facebook, where advertising accounts for the bulk of revenue and both companies report their advertising revenues directly. Amazon reports a revenue category that includes advertising, but not the advertising dollars themselves.

As marketers allocate more dollars to digital video and social platforms to reach consumers, digital ad spending is usurping traditional ad spending in mediums like television, radio, print and outdoor, Ms. Peart said.

Digital ad spending in the U.S. is expected to grow 19% to $129.3 billion this year, according to eMarketer, accounting for 54.2% of total U.S. ad spending and surpassing traditional ad spending for the first time.

Write to Alexandra Bruell at alexandra.bruell@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 275 B
EBIT 2019 17 613 M
Net income 2019 13 940 M
Finance 2019 35 040 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 60,08
P/E ratio 2020 41,75
EV / Sales 2019 2,78x
EV / Sales 2020 2,28x
Capitalization 799 B
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM8.36%799 472
WAYFAIR INC33.36%10 853
QURATE RETAIL INC11.48%9 786
ETSY INC16.21%6 659
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL13.92%5 853
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.-6.50%5 556
