AMAZON.COM (AMZN)
Amazon com : Ad Executives Say Dollars Shifting to Amazon From Google -CNBC

10/08/2018 | 09:34pm CEST

--Amazon is seeing increases in its ad business, with some advertisers moving as much as half the money they would spend on Alphabet Google search to Amazon, CNBC reported Monday, citing executives at multiple media agencies.

--Most of the movement has been coming from consumer packaged goods, while advertisers of cars and travel haven't made a similar move, the report said.

--A manager in Google's ad sales organization told CNBC that rather than shifting their ad dollars, clients are creating "separate brands to sell exclusively on Amazon," according to the report.

--Amazon and Google did not respond to requests for comment, CNBC reported.

Full story: https://www.cnbc.com/2018/10/08/google-search-losing-some-adverrtising-business-to-amazon-ad-sources.html

Write to copydesk@dowjones.com

