Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com    AMZN

AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon com : Ad Spending Hits a New High as Search Ads, Out-of-Home and Amazon Rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 07:15am EDT

By Nat Ives

Marketers drove U.S. advertising spending to a new peak last year, fueled by several large ad events -- the Winter Olympics, the World Cup and the midterm elections -- as well as demand for keyword-search and out-of-home ads.

U.S. ad spending totaled $212.4 billion in 2018, up 9.6% from the year before, according to a new report from Magna, topping the ad-buying group's earlier prediction that U.S. ad spending would rise 7.5% to $208.1 billion. It was the ninth consecutive year of growth.

Search-ad spending surged 22.5% to $53.5 billion, aided by enhancements to search-result displays and other advances, according to Vincent Létang, executive vice president of global market intelligence at Magna, which is part of the Interpublic Group of Cos. "It may not be in the spotlight as much as social media or digital media, but it keeps improving, especially in the last few years," he said.

Search has grown between 17% and 20% in recent years by Magna's calculations. "We expected that growth rate to slow down somewhat and instead it accelerated," Mr. Létang said.

Brands also are pouring more money into Amazon.com Inc.'s paid search ads.

Amazon more than doubled its ad revenue to roughly $6 billion in 2018, Magna said. Amazon has been rapidly increasing its offerings to marketers, empowered by its data on consumers' shopping habits and its direct role in actual sales.

Amazon also increased its own ad outlay by 50% last year to join the country's top 10 ad spenders, Magna estimated, ranking the company at No. 6 behind Procter & Gamble Co., AT&T Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s Geico, Comcast Corp. and General Motors Co.

Spending on out-of-home advertising channels such as billboards, cinema ads, and video screens in elevators and at gas pumps rose 4.3% to $8.2 billion, Magna said, partly on the strength of new interest from technology companies and direct-to-consumer brands that are expanding beyond their roots in social media.

The spread of digital screens and the erosion of other ad channels' audiences also helped out-of-home advertising, Mr. Létang said. "Some demographic targets are increasingly difficult to reach through television or print, but they're still reachable through out-of-home, and sometimes in a more cost-efficient way," he said.

Excluding cyclical events such as the Olympics, U.S. ad spending in 2018 rose 7.3% to $207.5 billion, Magna said.

Marketers will spend some $217 billion on advertising in 2019, Magna predicted, an increase of 1.9%, or 4.1% excluding cyclical effects.

Write to Nat Ives at nat.ives@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMAZON.COM
07:15aAMAZON COM : Ad Spending Hits a New High as Search Ads, Out-of-Home and Amazon R..
DJ
06:55aGermany to press for tax cooperation, debt transparency at IMF/G20 meetings
RE
05:48aAMAZON COM : U.S. blocks Amazon efforts to stop shareholder votes on facial reco..
RE
05:45aAMERICANS AGREE : Social Media Is Divisive (But We Keep Using It)
DJ
03:34aAMAZON COM : Dents Google's Ad Dominance
DJ
02:49aAMAZON COM : Bezos Divorce Deal Settles Amazon Shares
DJ
04/04Samsung Electronics sees lowest quarterly profit in more than two years
RE
04/04JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos keeps Amazon voting power in divorce settlement
RE
04/04Samsung Elec sees lowest quarterly profit in more than two years
RE
04/04Samsung Elec sees lowest quarterly profit in more than two years
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 275 B
EBIT 2019 17 694 M
Net income 2019 14 018 M
Finance 2019 35 040 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 66,83
P/E ratio 2020 46,63
EV / Sales 2019 3,12x
EV / Sales 2020 2,57x
Capitalization 894 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 2 045 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM21.10%891 135
WAYFAIR INC72.10%13 574
ETSY INC43.58%8 150
QURATE RETAIL INC-13.37%7 083
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.-7.19%5 445
ZOZO INC-3.95%5 309
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About