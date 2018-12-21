Amazon com : Air Network Expands to Support the Growth of Prime Fast, Free Shipping for Customers

Amazon expands the long term partnership with ATSG – leases 10 additional 767-300 dedicated Amazon cargo aircraft, increasing the fleet to 50 aircraft

The Amazon Air operation launched two years ago and in that time, 40 aircraft have joined the fleet operating out of 21 air gateways, and more are on the way

(NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon continues to invest in ways to provide fast, free delivery for customers. Today, the company announced an expansion of its partnership with Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG) by leasing an additional 10 aircraft to support Amazon’s growth. Amazon previously leased 40 Boeing 767 freighter aircraft in 2016, 20 of those with ATSG, all of which are now flying serving customers in the Amazon Air network. The 10 additional cargo planes will consist of Boeing 767-300 aircraft, will be operated on Amazon’s behalf by an ATSG airline, and will join the air cargo operation over the next two years.

Amazon Air’s operation launched in 2016 supporting package delivery to the rapidly growing number of customers who love fast delivery, great prices and vast selection. With advanced algorithms and software used for capacity and route planning, the Amazon Air operation can transport hundreds of thousands of packages per day. In addition, with Amazon’s dedicated air network, Amazon is able to deliver packages to its customers faster – 40 aircraft are flying in and out of gateway operations at over 20 airports, making two-day shipping possible almost anywhere in the U.S.

“Our customers love massive selection and fast delivery, and the Amazon Air capacity we are building enables Prime delivery speeds for customers from Seattle, Washington to Miami, Florida,” said Dave Clark, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations at Amazon. “By expanding the Amazon Air network through our partnership with ATSG we’re able to ensure we have the capacity to quickly and efficiently deliver packages to customers for years to come.”

“We’re pleased to expand and extend our partnership in support of Amazon’s exceptional ability to provide reliable and fast delivery to its customers,” said Joe Hete, President and CEO of ATSG. “As the world’s leading source of customer-dedicated 767 cargo aircraft, we have the access to aircraft and are uniquely qualified to support Amazon for many years to come.”

Amazon will open a new Regional Air Hub next year at Fort Worth Alliance Airport, and the Air Hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport will open in 2021. Recently, Amazon also announced a gateway operation to launch in Wilmington, Ohio, in 2019 as well as an expanded operation in Rockford, Illinois. Since its launch, Amazon’s air cargo operation has invested millions of dollars and created thousands of new jobs at locations across the U.S.

Amazon has launched several initiatives to ensure fast delivery speeds and supply chain capacity for its customers, including its Delivery Service Partner program, Amazon Flex, the company’s mobile application that allows individuals to sign-up, be vetted and begin delivering for Amazon, a dedicated network of over 10,000 trailers to increase trucking capacity and, now, the expanded fleet of air cargo planes. These efforts join Amazon’s robust worldwide network of more than 185 fulfillment centers where the company uses high-end algorithms, robotics, machine learning and other technological innovations to increase delivery speeds for customers. Amazon is now bringing the same technological expertise to efforts in the transportation space to increase shipping capacity for customers.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181220006014/en/