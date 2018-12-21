Amazon com : Air Network Expands to Support the Growth of Prime Fast, Free Shipping for Customers

(NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon continues to invest in ways to provide fast, free
delivery for customers. Today, the company announced an expansion of its
partnership with Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG) by leasing an
additional 10 aircraft to support Amazon’s growth. Amazon previously
leased 40 Boeing 767 freighter aircraft in 2016, 20 of those with ATSG,
all of which are now flying serving customers in the Amazon Air network.
The 10 additional cargo planes will consist of Boeing 767-300 aircraft,
will be operated on Amazon’s behalf by an ATSG airline, and will join
the air cargo operation over the next two years.
Amazon Air’s operation launched in 2016 supporting package delivery to
the rapidly growing number of customers who love fast delivery, great
prices and vast selection. With advanced algorithms and software used
for capacity and route planning, the Amazon Air operation can transport
hundreds of thousands of packages per day. In addition, with Amazon’s
dedicated air network, Amazon is able to deliver packages to its
customers faster – 40 aircraft are flying in and out of gateway
operations at over 20 airports, making two-day shipping possible almost
anywhere in the U.S.
“Our customers love massive selection and fast delivery, and the Amazon
Air capacity we are building enables Prime delivery speeds for customers
from Seattle, Washington to Miami, Florida,” said Dave Clark, Senior
Vice President of Worldwide Operations at Amazon. “By expanding the
Amazon Air network through our partnership with ATSG we’re able to
ensure we have the capacity to quickly and efficiently deliver packages
to customers for years to come.”
“We’re pleased to expand and extend our partnership in support of
Amazon’s exceptional ability to provide reliable and fast delivery to
its customers,” said Joe Hete, President and CEO of ATSG. “As the
world’s leading source of customer-dedicated 767 cargo aircraft, we have
the access to aircraft and are uniquely qualified to support Amazon for
many years to come.”
Amazon will open a new Regional Air Hub next year at Fort Worth Alliance
Airport, and the Air Hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky
International Airport will open in 2021. Recently, Amazon also announced
a gateway operation to launch in Wilmington, Ohio, in 2019 as well as an
expanded operation in Rockford, Illinois. Since its launch, Amazon’s air
cargo operation has invested millions of dollars and created thousands
of new jobs at locations across the U.S.
Amazon has launched several initiatives to ensure fast delivery speeds
and supply chain capacity for its customers, including its Delivery
Service Partner program, Amazon Flex, the company’s mobile application
that allows individuals to sign-up, be vetted and begin delivering for
Amazon, a dedicated network of over 10,000 trailers to increase trucking
capacity and, now, the expanded fleet of air cargo planes. These efforts
join Amazon’s robust worldwide network of more than 185 fulfillment
centers where the company uses high-end algorithms, robotics, machine
learning and other technological innovations to increase delivery speeds
for customers. Amazon is now bringing the same technological expertise
to efforts in the transportation space to increase shipping capacity for
customers.
