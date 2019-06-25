Amazon com : Alexa, When Is Prime Day? July 15 & 16 Will Be a Two-Day Parade of Epic Deals

Prime Day 2019 will feature more than one million deals globally, including the biggest Prime Day deals ever on Alexa-enabled devices

One of the best Prime Day deals starts today, save $120 on Toshiba HD 43-Inch Fire TV Edition Smart TV, only $179.99

Stay Tuned: Thousands of product launches, plus celebrity brand collaborations and world-class entertainment events

(NASDAQ:AMZN) – This July, Amazon will provide Prime members worldwide the chance to get epic deals during its longest Prime Day ever. Prime Day starts at midnight PT on Monday, July 15 and – for the first time ever – runs for 48 hours, offering members two full days with more than one million deals around the world. Prime Day will be the biggest celebration of deals with limited-time offers, never-before-seen entertainment and exclusive launches online and in-store. Also, members will find the biggest Prime Day deals ever on Alexa-enabled devices. And one of the best Prime Day deals starts today – save $120 on Toshiba HD 43-inch Fire TV Edition Smart TV, only $179.99, through June 30 or while supplies last. Prime members in the U.S., U.K., Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia and – new this year – United Arab Emirates, can shop our best day(s) of deals. Not a Prime member yet? Anyone can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at amazon.com/primeday to participate in Prime Day.

“Get ready, as we pull back the curtain to reveal exclusive products, special performances and two full days of phenomenal deals this Prime Day,” said Jeff Wilke, Amazon CEO Worldwide Consumer. “Our vision is that Prime Day should be the absolute best time to be a member – when you can enjoy shopping, savings, entertainment and some of the best deals Prime members have ever seen. Stay tuned as we reveal exclusive savings at Whole Foods Market, thousands of new product launches, as well as world-class entertainment and more, leading up to Prime Day on July 15 and 16.”

The Deals Will Be Everywhere

New this year, Prime Day will offer more than one million deals globally, including new featured Lightning Deals. These deals will include jaw-dropping prices on top-tier brands. Due to the nature of these deals, many will have limited quantities and could sell out fast, so Prime members should come back frequently to view new deals launching throughout the 48-hour event. Stay tuned, the featured Lightning Deals will include some of the most exciting products of the year. Prime members will find the biggest Prime Day deals ever on Alexa-enabled devices. Starting today and through June 30, save $120 on Toshiba HD 43-inch Fire TV Edition Smart TV, only $179.99. Plus, members can gear up for Prime Day now and save up to 40% off the Key for Garage myQ Smart Garage Hub + Amazon Cloud Cam (Key Edition) Kit – our lowest price ever at just $99.98.

New This Prime Day:

Boogie & Binge on Benefits: Enjoy Prime’s entertainment benefits, including Amazon Music, Prime Video and Twitch Prime – to name a few – and prepare for big surprises from some of the world’s top talent. Starting today, rent newly-released Us from Jordan Peele for just $2.99. The visionary behind Get Out returns with an original nightmare, pitting an endearing American family against a terrifying and uncanny opponent: doppelgängers of themselves, starring Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke and Elisabeth Moss.

Stay tuned as we continue to reveal collaborations with actors, musicians, athletes and top brands including new Prime Day Launches and, of course, exclusive deals. Brands around the world have learned that Prime Day is a perfect time to offer highly anticipated or never-before-seen products – giving these coveted items a launch like no other. In fact, starting today, Prime Day Launches are available on thousands of products worldwide with more coming: Get More with Alexa: Alexa wants to be your Prime Day companion, delivering entertainment, fun and some early access to deals. In addition to the Toshiba HD 43-inch Fire TV Edition Smart TV, only $179.99, Prime members can also purchase today, the Jabra Elite85h wireless headphones, with SmartSound audio technology, Alexa built-in and up to 36 hours of playtime and the iOttie Easy One Touch Connect smartphone car mount, featuring Alexa built-in and iOttie’s patented Easy One Touch mechanism.

Support Small and Medium-sized Businesses this Prime Day

This year, members can shop hundreds of thousands of Prime Day deals from small and medium-sized businesses around the globe and, for the first time, members will be able to shop a dedicated page of Prime Day deals from U.S.-based innovators, artisans, and entrepreneurs. Prime members can support small and medium-sized businesses this Prime Day by shopping deals from Amazon Storefronts, Amazon Handmade, Amazon Launchpad and more. Last Prime Day, small and medium-sized businesses selling in Amazon’s stores surpassed $1.5 billion in sales.

Every Day Made Better with Prime

Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 100 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment on Prime Day. In the U.S. that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video; unlimited access to Prime Music, Prime Reading, Twitch Prime and more. Prime members can also get deep discounts on select popular products at Whole Foods Market plus an additional 10 percent off hundreds of sale items. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. In addition to one-day delivery coast to coast, Amazon customers in thousands of cities and towns across 44 major metropolitan areas already have access to millions of items with free same-day delivery. Simply look for items marked as eligible for delivery today, order by lunch, and get your items by bed time. For delivery in a matter of hours, members can also use Prime Now to receive grocery delivery from Whole Foods Market in nearly 90 U.S. metros, or grocery pickup in as little as 30 minutes in 30 metros, with more to come in 2019. Start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime at amazon.com/prime. College students can also enjoy the benefits of Prime with a six-month trial of Prime Student at amazon.com/joinstudent.

