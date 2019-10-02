Amazon com : Alexa and Amazon Echo Now Available in Brazil

Hundreds of skills available for Brazilian customers, including Show do Milhão, Porta dos Fundos, UOL Esporte, iFood, Leite Ninho, Cinemark, Uber, and more

Brands such as Bose, LG, Sony, JBL, Yamaha, Intelbras and Positivo are releasing devices that work with Alexa or have Alexa built-in

(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon today announced that Alexa now speaks Brazilian Portuguese and is available for customers in Brazil. This new Alexa experience is built from the ground up for Brazil, and developers around the world are already creating skills and devices with Alexa built-in for Brazilian customers.

“We’re excited to introduce Alexa to customers in Brazil, with a custom-built experience that honors Brazil’s language and unique culture,” said Toni Reid, Vice President, Amazon Alexa. “Customers across Brazil will be able to ask for their favorite music, control their smart home, and enjoy skills from hundreds of customer-favorite Brazilian brands including Show do Milhão, Porta dos Fundos, UOL Esporte, iFood, Leite Ninho, Cinemark, and more. We’ve worked hard to create a Brazilian Alexa that we think our customers will love, and we can’t wait to hear what they think.”

Over 100 million Alexa devices have been sold globally, and customers have also left over 400,000 5-star reviews for Echo devices on Amazon. Alexa arrives in Brazil with an all-new experience built from the ground up for Brazilian customers, including a brand-new voice, Brazilian Portuguese language support, local knowledge, hundreds of local skills, a wide range of Works with Alexa-certified devices, products with Alexa Built-in, and more.

Echo Dot and Echo Show 5 are available for pre-order in Brazil today and will begin shipping to customers starting next week, while Amazon Echo will be available to customers in November. The launch follows the launches of Amazon Prime and Amazon Music, both of which came to Brazil last month.

