AMAZON.COM

AMAZON.COM

(AMZN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Amazon com : Alexa and Amazon Echo Now Available in Brazil

10/02/2019 | 11:02pm EDT

Hundreds of skills available for Brazilian customers, including Show do Milhão, Porta dos Fundos, UOL Esporte, iFood, Leite Ninho, Cinemark, Uber, and more

Brands such as Bose, LG, Sony, JBL, Yamaha, Intelbras and Positivo are releasing devices that work with Alexa or have Alexa built-in

(NASDAQ: AMZN)Amazon today announced that Alexa now speaks Brazilian Portuguese and is available for customers in Brazil. This new Alexa experience is built from the ground up for Brazil, and developers around the world are already creating skills and devices with Alexa built-in for Brazilian customers.

“We’re excited to introduce Alexa to customers in Brazil, with a custom-built experience that honors Brazil’s language and unique culture,” said Toni Reid, Vice President, Amazon Alexa. “Customers across Brazil will be able to ask for their favorite music, control their smart home, and enjoy skills from hundreds of customer-favorite Brazilian brands including Show do Milhão, Porta dos Fundos, UOL Esporte, iFood, Leite Ninho, Cinemark, and more. We’ve worked hard to create a Brazilian Alexa that we think our customers will love, and we can’t wait to hear what they think.”

Over 100 million Alexa devices have been sold globally, and customers have also left over 400,000 5-star reviews for Echo devices on Amazon. Alexa arrives in Brazil with an all-new experience built from the ground up for Brazilian customers, including a brand-new voice, Brazilian Portuguese language support, local knowledge, hundreds of local skills, a wide range of Works with Alexa-certified devices, products with Alexa Built-in, and more.

Echo Dot and Echo Show 5 are available for pre-order in Brazil today and will begin shipping to customers starting next week, while Amazon Echo will be available to customers in November. The launch follows the launches of Amazon Prime and Amazon Music, both of which came to Brazil last month.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 279 B
EBIT 2019 15 123 M
Net income 2019 11 855 M
Finance 2019 34 239 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 72,4x
P/E ratio 2020 51,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,92x
EV / Sales2020 2,40x
Capitalization 847 B
Chart AMAZON.COM
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 2 264,28  $
Last Close Price 1 713,23  $
Spread / Highest target 52,6%
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM14.07%858 678
WAYFAIR INC.17.17%10 353
ZOZO, INC.25.00%7 038
ETSY, INC.16.25%6 806
MONOTARO CO., LTD.7.41%6 493
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL17.04%5 310
