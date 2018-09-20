Amazon com : Alexa is Now Even Smarter—New Features Help Make Everyday Life More Convenient, Safe, and Entertaining

(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Alongside a new lineup of Echo devices, Amazon today
introduced new Alexa features that help make life even more convenient,
safe, and entertaining. New capabilities include entertainment features
like left-right stereo pairing, TIDAL, and Amazon Music New Release
Notifications; productivity features like email management, step-by-step
cooking, and location-based Routines; smart home and home monitoring
features like Alexa Guard, Hunches, and Local Voice Control; and
FreeTime on Alexa features like kid-focused Routines, podcasts, new
skills, and more.
“The Alexa service is always getting smarter, whether you’re using the
Echo you bought three years ago or an Echo Show you buy tomorrow. We
have thousands of engineers and scientists inventing on behalf of
customers, and today we’re excited to introduce even more features to
help make customers’ lives simpler, safer, and more convenient,” said
Tom Taylor, Senior Vice President, Amazon Alexa. “Soon customers will be
able to manage their email, easily secure their home, watch the shows
they love on Echo Show, and make their daily routines more
productive—all just by asking Alexa.”
“Over the past year we’ve made incredible scientific advances in Alexa’s
Artificial Intelligence (A.I.). We have applied deep neural networks to
advance Alexa's ability to detect challenging acoustic phenomena such as
whispered speech and anomalous events like glass breaking; made
breakthroughs in combining transfer learning and deep learning to teach
Alexa new languages and capabilities faster; improved contextual
understanding and added memory to help customers discover skills and ask
follow-up questions more naturally; and used active learning and
unsupervised learning to improve foundational wake word detection,
speech recognition, and natural language understanding,” said Rohit
Prasad, Vice President and Head Scientist, Amazon Alexa. “We’ve only
scratched the surface of A.I.-powered inventions and we’ll continue to
invent ways to make Alexa more useful for our customers.”
Make Your Home Smarter and Safer
Alexa Guard
Alexa can help keep your home safe when you’re away with Alexa
Guard–just say, “Alexa, I’m leaving” to activate Guard. When you enable
Guard, Alexa can send you Smart Alerts about the sound of
glass-breaking, smoke detectors, or carbon monoxide alarms detected in
your home. Alexa can also intuitively turn lights on and off to help
deter intruders using Away Lighting and can integrate with alarm systems
from Ring and ADT to keep your home safe. This feature will be available
on select Echo devices later this year.
Hunches
As you interact with your smart home, Alexa learns more about your
day-to-day usage and can sense when connected smart devices such as
lights, locks, switches, and plugs are not in the state that you prefer.
For example, if your living room light is on when you say “Alexa, good
night,” Alexa will respond with “Good night. By the way, your living
room light is on. Do you want me to turn it off?” This feature will be
available later this year.
Frustration Free Setup
We want to remove the frustration of connecting new smart home devices
to Wi-Fi by making it as simple as plugging them in. As a first step
toward realizing this vision, we’re rolling out Wi-Fi simple setup so
customers can connect smart devices to their Wi-Fi network and Alexa by
simply using their voice or scanning a barcode on the back of their
smart device using the Alexa app. Wi-Fi simple setup is initially
available with new Echo devices, the new Amazon Smart Plug, and
AmazonBasics Microwave. Additional devices will be added in the future.
Local Voice Control
When there’s an internet outage, or if you’re in an area with unreliable
internet connection, Local Voice Control allows you to still use your
voice to control lights, plugs, and switches that are connected to an
Echo device with a built-in smart home hub, such as the all-new Echo
Plus or all-new Echo Show.
Video Doorbell
In the coming weeks, Echo Show devices will have a 2-way talk feature
that works with Ring and August doorbell cameras. When the doorbell
rings or motion is detected by the security camera, just say “Alexa,
answer the front door” to see and talk to whoever is there without
having to open the door. Additionally, Alexa will be able to play a
chime and make an announcement when someone rings your Ring and August
doorbell cameras. You can also use Alexa Routines to play custom
announcements when the front door camera detects movement or someone
rings the doorbell.
Alexa Makes Your Life More Convenient
New Alexa Routines
Customize your daily routine more than ever before through adding
location-based Alexa Routines that trigger when you leave or arrive at
home or work. Plus add timed delays in between Alexa Routine actions;
add time-limited music—great for white noise or sleep sounds; and add
temperature and motion based Alexa Routines that trigger when the
temperature in a room is too high or too low, or when motion is detected.
Location-Based Reminders
You can set reminders to trigger when you leave or arrive at home or
work. Simply say, “Alexa, remind me to take the chicken out when I get
home,” and when you arrive, Alexa will automatically speak the reminder
and send a notification to your phone.
Cook with Alexa
Cooking with Alexa makes Echo devices even more useful in the kitchen.
Simply ask Alexa for step-by-step cooking instructions from Kitchen
Stories, Allrecipes, Epicurious, Food52, TheKitchn, and SideChef. Say
“Alexa, let’s start cooking,” and Alexa will walk you step-by-step
through your favorite recipe.
Multi-step Requests
Ask Alexa to do multiple things at once within one request. For example,
add several items to your shopping list by saying “Alexa, add bananas,
paper towels, and cat food to my shopping list;” or turn the Echo volume
up and start a playlist by saying, “Alexa, play Pandora at volume 8.”
Email Integration
If you need to manage your personal inbox but aren’t able to sit with
your computer or smartphone, all you need to do is ask Alexa to check
and reply to email through Gmail, Outlook.com, and Hotmail.com. Simply
link your email in your Alexa app and say, “Alexa, do I have emails from
Sarah?”
Whisper Mode
Gone are the days of waking up your spouse or partner to ask Alexa for
the weather in the morning or turn your alarm off. Whisper Mode is a new
feature that allows you to whisper to Alexa, and she will whisper her
response back to you.
Even More Calling Options
Skype voice and video calling with Alexa will allow customers to connect
with the hundreds of millions of people using Skype around the world.
Just say, “Alexa, call Jimmy on Skype” to quickly connect with Jimmy
anywhere he uses Skype.
Built-In Web Browser
Echo Show now has a built-in web browser that can be opened by saying,
“Alexa, open Silk” or “Alexa, open Firefox.” Once open, you can use the
on-screen keyboard to type a URL and visit your favorite website. And
like other browsers, you can bookmark your favorite websites for easy
access.
Alexa Makes Life More Entertaining
New Music Service – TIDAL
Later this year, global music streaming platform TIDAL will be available
on all Echo devices. This service leverages the new Music Skill API also
announced today. Learn more about the developer benefits of the new,
self-service Music Skill API: www.developer.amazon.com/blogs/alexa/
Left-Right Stereo Pairing
With the new left-right stereo pairing feature, you can connect two of
the same, supported Echo devices for stereo sound.
Amazon Music New Release Notifications
With Amazon Music’s New Release Notifications, customers will soon be
able to ask Alexa to follow their favorite artist, and receive
notifications on their Echo device or within the Amazon Music mobile app
when an artist releases a new album or track. After asking to hear the
new album or track, customers will also be surprised to hear some of
their favorite artists’ voices delivering the message themselves on
their Echo.
Overlapping Groups
With overlapping groups, you can add one Echo device to several
multi-room music groups. For example, the Echo in your kitchen can be
included in both the “Kitchen” group for daily listening, and the
“Downstairs” group when you’re having friends over on the weekend.
Preferred Speaker Setup
Set your preferred speaker for music playback in your Alexa app—be it an
Echo device, a third-party AVS speaker, or a multi-room music group.
When you want to play music in that space, simply say “Alexa, play rock
music” and it will stream from your preferred speaker.
New Video Services for Echo Show
Integrations with Fire TV Recast, Hulu, and NBC will make live TV
viewing and on-demand streaming available on any Echo Show. Simply say
“Alexa, watch Good Morning America” to watch the news with your morning
coffee, or “Alexa, tune to ESPN on Hulu” to catch up with your favorite
sports team. Click
here to learn more about the new Echo Show.
Skills and Games for the Screen
Tens of thousands of skills are available on the all-new Echo Show,
including many visually enhanced experiences. You can get up to the
minute stock information and news updates at a glance with CNBC, quickly
check your Capital One balance, play Who Wants to be a Millionaire or
turn anytime into story time with the Amazon Storytime skill.
Visual Alexa Blueprints
With the new Greeting Card Blueprint, you can create and share
personalized greeting cards to celebrate birthdays, friendships, and
other special occasions.
All-New FreeTime on Alexa Features
Kid Routines
Parents can now easily set Routines with FreeTime on Alexa using a set
of simple pre-configured Alexa Routines. For example, parents can enable
the Good Night Routine in the Alexa app, and when parents or kids say,
“Alexa, good night,” Alexa will offer a parent-customized goodnight
message, tell them an interesting fact, turn off the lights, turn on the
night light, and start sleep sounds or white noise. After School, Bed
Time, and Good Morning Routines can also be customized with white noise
timers, smart home controls, music, personalized Alexa messages, and
more.
Kid Podcasts
Kids already love listening to Audible through FreeTime Unlimited on
Alexa, and soon FreeTime Unlimited customers will have over 1,000
Audible books available to enjoy. To offer even more content, using
Amazon FreeTime Unlimited on Alexa, kids can listen to popular kid and
family podcasts, including Brain’s On from American Public Radio, Story
Pirates from Gimlet Media, and Ear Snacks from Andrew and
Polly. These podcasts offer educational and age-appropriate news,
stories, and more.
Kid Activity Skills
New FreeTime Unlimited on Alexa skills like Train Like an Avenger and
Animal Workout help get families active and moving together, all while
using their imagination. Plus new skills like Oregon Trail, Star Wars
Missions, and Animal Rescue offer fun and educational content.
Learn more about FreeTime Unlimited on Alexa: www.amazon.com/FreeTimeUnlimited
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than
competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational
excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping,
personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle
Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa
are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more
information, visit amazon.com/about
and follow @AmazonNews.
