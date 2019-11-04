Amazon com : Announces Fast, Free and Convenient Delivery Options this Holiday Season

Prime Free One-Day Delivery Available on Over 10 Million Items, Coast to Coast, Including Millions of Gifts for Everyone on Your List, Both Naughty and Nice

Delivery on Your Terms: To Your Doorstep, the Trunk of Your Car, a Nearby Locker, Your Neighborhood Pharmacy, and More

With the holiday season officially underway, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has expanded its fast, free, and convenient delivery options. From Los Angeles, Calif. and Killeen, Texas to Elkhart, Ind. and Philadelphia, Pa., Prime members across the U.S. now have access to over 10 million items available for delivery the next day for free, including popular holiday gifts such as toys, games, and electronics. Amazon has also expanded its Prime Free Same-Day Delivery, bringing the convenience of doorstep delivery within hours to millions more members since last holiday season. This is in addition to free shipping on millions of items that all customers can enjoy year-round on orders over $25.

“We know the holidays can be a busy time, especially with 2019 being one of the shortest shopping seasons. Our goal is to make the season as easy as possible for customers and deliver smiles at every turn, whether it’s shopping the largest selection available for free shipping, or getting holiday essentials delivered the very same day, and more,” said Maria Renz, Vice President, Global Delivery Experience, Amazon.

Procrastinators Delight: Fast and Reliable One-Day and Same-Day Delivery. Amazon continues to roll out ultrafast delivery options to more and more Prime members across the U.S. Members can shop a selection of over 10 million items for Prime Free One-Day Delivery and millions of items available for Same-Day Delivery in 46 major metropolitan areas. These delivery options are not only convenient for customers – they’re better for the planet because the fastest delivery speeds ship from local fulfillment centers so they travel shorter distances and generate the least carbon emissions.

Doorstep Delivery – and Beyond. Customers can choose to have their holiday orders securely delivered to a self-service Hub Locker in 900+ cities and towns across the U.S., including Whole Foods Market locations, at no additional cost. This holiday season, customers will also have the option to pick up their Amazon packages in-store at one of thousands of Hub Counter partner locations across the U.S., including staffed pickup areas within Rite Aid, GNC, and Stage stores, as well as at Health Mart independent pharmacies. To find a pick up point in their area, customers can visit amazon.com/hub. Prime members in 50 U.S. cities and surrounding areas can also enjoy secure, convenient package delivery with Key by Amazon (amazon.com/key). Members can choose to have packages delivered inside their home, car, or garage to keep them away from the elements or hidden from snooping family members.

Save the Surprise with Amazon Day. Prime members who don’t want to spoil the surprise by having their package arrive on a day when their loved ones are home can use Amazon Day for their holiday purchases. With Amazon Day, Prime members can have all their orders arrive together on the day of their choice, making it easy to save surprises for friends, family, and roommates. Amazon Day is free to Prime members and available on most items that are eligible for Prime delivery and are shipped by Amazon. Customers can learn more at amazon.com/amazonday and select a personalized delivery day at checkout.

Free Ultrafast Grocery Delivery with Prime. Now Prime members get free and fast grocery delivery from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market. Selection includes meat, seafood, produce, snacks, and household essentials, with options for fast one- and two-hour delivery windows. Prime members who live in one of the more than 2,000 cities and towns where grocery delivery is available can request an invitation to shop Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Market delivery and can learn more at amazon.com/grocery.

For holiday ideas for everyone on their list, customers can visit amazon.com/holidaydeals.

Every Day Made Better with Prime

Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 100 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. In addition to more than 10 million items available for free one-day delivery coast to coast, Prime members in thousands of cities and towns across 46 major metropolitan areas have access to millions of items with free same-day delivery. For delivery in a matter of hours, members can also use Prime Now to receive grocery delivery from Whole Foods Market in nearly 90 U.S. metros, or grocery pickup in as little as 30 minutes in 30 metros. Prime is $119 a year or $12.99 a month and customers can start a free trial of Amazon Prime at amazon.com/prime. College students can join Prime Student for 50% off and enjoy the benefits of Prime with a six-month free trial at amazon.com/primestudent. Customers receiving government assistance through EBT or Medicaid can also qualify for a discounted Prime membership of $5.99 a month at amazon.com/qualify.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

