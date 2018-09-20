Amazon com : Announces New Echo Devices—Add Alexa to Every Room and Your Car

(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Today, Amazon introduced a new line-up of Echo devices,
Echo companion devices, and Amazon smart home devices, making it even
easier to bring the features and convenience of Alexa to any room and
now, to the car.
New Echo devices include:
-
All-new Echo Dot: The easiest way to
bring Alexa into your home, now with a new speaker for louder and
crisper sound, an updated fabric design, and still only $49.99
-
All-new Echo Plus: A simple way to start
your smart home with a built-in Zigbee hub, plus an upgraded speaker
and a new design, and still only $149.99
-
All-new Echo Show: An all-new design,
upgraded speaker, a stunning 10-inch HD display, and a built-in smart
home hub, plus all the glanceable features customers love about Alexa
for $229.99. Read the press release: www.amazon.com/pr.
-
Echo Auto: Bring the power of Alexa to
your car, now available by invitation
New Echo companion devices include:
-
Echo Wall Clock: Connects to your Echo
device to visually enhance timers, alarms and reminders for $29.99
-
Echo Input: Add Alexa to your existing
speaker for $34.99
-
Echo Sub: Add deep, rich bass to music
playback on Echo devices for $129.99
-
Echo Link: Connects to your home stereo
system to stream high-fidelity music for $199.99
-
Echo Link Amp: A 60W, 2-channel built-in
amplifier to stream high-fidelity music to active or passive speakers
for $299.99
New smart home devices include:
-
AmazonBasics Microwave: A compact
countertop microwave that connects to your Echo device to make cooking
easier for $59.99
-
Amazon Smart Plug: Control compatible
lights, fans, coffee makers, and more for $24.99
“We want you to have access to Alexa everywhere—in your kitchen, in your
living room, in your office, and now in your car or truck,” said Tom
Taylor, Senior Vice President, Amazon Alexa. “Today, we’re excited to
expand the number of ways that customers can add Alexa to their homes
and their vehicles, so they can use Alexa to make their lives more
convenient and easy—whether it’s asking for the traffic on your drive
home, checking your email in the morning, or simply saying ‘Alexa, good
night’ to turn off your lights and lock your door.”
New Echo Devices—Access Alexa Everywhere in Your Home and Your Car
All-New Echo Dot—Now with a New Design and More Powerful Sound—Still
Just $49.99
The next-generation Echo Dot (amazon.com/echodot)
features a new fabric design and more powerful sound—and it is still the
best way to add Alexa to any room. With an all-new curved shape and
fabric finish, Echo Dot is available in Charcoal, Heather Gray, and
Sandstone, letting customers easily mix and match. The new Echo Dot
plays music louder with richer sound, all in a compact design. Put an
Echo Dot in every room to ask for information or the weather, play your
favorite music in a multi-room music grouping, set timers and alarms,
and control compatible smart home devices.
All-New Echo Plus—New Design, Upgraded Sound, Built-In Smart Home Hub
and More Ways to Control Your Smart Home—Still Just $149.99
With its built-in Zigbee smart home hub, the all-new Echo Plus (amazon.com/echoplus)
makes setting up compatible smart home devices easy. Just say, “Alexa,
discover my devices,” and Echo Plus will automatically discover and
setup compatible lights, locks, sensors, plugs, switches, and
more without the need for additional hubs or apps. Echo Plus now
includes an embedded temperature sensor, so you can set
temperature-based routines using other smart home devices. For example,
when the living room reaches 80 degrees, Alexa can send a notification
to your phone and turn on a connected fan.
With Wi-Fi simple setup, you can automatically connect compatible smart
devices to your Wi-Fi network and Alexa in a few easy steps. All you
need to do is power on the smart device and it will recognize and
connect your device to your Wi-Fi network using a Wi-Fi password that
you have saved in your Wi-Fi Locker. Wi-Fi simple setup is available
with new Echo devices, the new Amazon Smart Plug, and the AmazonBasics
Microwave.
Echo Plus has a larger 3” neodymium woofer and increased back volume so
that the bass feels stronger and the mids and highs are clearer. It also
features an all-new fabric design and is available in Charcoal, Heather
Gray, and Sandstone.
Echo Auto—Available by Invitation for a Special Price of $24.99
Echo Auto (amazon.com/echoauto)
is an easy and affordable way to add the power of Alexa to your car or
truck. With an eight-microphone array designed for in-car acoustics and
speech recognition technology, Echo Auto lets Alexa hear you over music,
A/C, and road noise. The device is powered by your car's 12V power
outlet or USB port, and connects to your stereo system through a 3.5 mm
audio jack or Bluetooth connection. It connects to Alexa through the
Alexa app on your smartphone and uses your existing phone plan to access
a range of features such as music, navigation, calling, and more.
With Echo Auto in your car or truck, just ask Alexa to hear your morning
news, listen to an Audible book on your commute, get the latest traffic
updates, and more. You can also set a routine that turns on your lights
when you pull into the driveway, set reminders to pick up your dry
cleaning, add errands to your to-do list and check them off when they’re
complete, build your shopping list or manage your calendar—all while
your eyes stay on the road.
Echo Companion Devices—Enhance your Experience with Alexa
Echo Wall Clock – See Timers at a Glance—Just $29.99
Echo Wall Clock (amazon.com/echowallclock)
helps keep you and your family organized at home. Use your voice to
start a timer with your compatible Echo device and easily see how much
time is remaining on your clock. The 60 LED ring can display multiple
timers for cooking, countdown to a family event, and show visual
animations for alarms and reminders to keep you on schedule. The 10-inch
battery powered clock connects to your Echo via Bluetooth, automatically
syncs to the correct time, and is a perfect companion for the kitchen,
family room, home office, or any room in your home with a compatible
Echo device.
Echo Input—Add Alexa to your own Speaker—Just $34.99
Echo Input (amazon.com/echoinput)
lets you add Alexa to your existing speaker. Echo Input connects to your
speaker through a 3.5mm audio cable or Bluetooth, and features a
four-microphone array so you can talk to Alexa from across the room.
Echo Input is just 12.5mm tall, so it blends easily into every room.
Unlike Echo Dot which has a built-in speaker, all audio is played
through the connected speaker rather than through Echo Input itself.
When connected to Echo Input, your speaker can be added to a new or
existing multi-room music group. Echo Input will be available in black
and white.
Echo Sub—Powerful Subwoofer for your Echo—Just $129.99
Echo Sub (amazon.com/echosub)
is the first wireless Echo subwoofer for those who want to pump up the
bass when listening to music on their existing or new Echo devices. You
can connect Echo Sub to compatible Echo devices to create a 1.1 or 2.1
pairing for stereo sound. Plus, with the equalizer feature you can
adjust the bass, mid-range, and treble of the pairing simply by using
your voice. Just say, “Alexa, turn up the bass.”
Echo Link and Echo Link Amp—Stream High-Fidelity Music to your
Speakers or Stereo System —Just $199.99 and $299.99
Echo Link (amazon.com/echolink)
and Echo Link Amp (amazon.com/echolinkamp)
are for music lovers who want to use Alexa to stream music to their
existing audio equipment.
Echo Link is an audio component that connects to your high-fidelity
stereo system to stream music services. Echo Link includes analog,
optical, coax, headphone 3.5mm, and subwoofer line-outs; and analog,
optical, and coax line-ins. It has a volume knob for granular control,
an Ethernet port for reliable connectivity, and support for multi-room
music through Alexa.
Echo Link Amp is Echo Link with a built-in 60W, 2-channel amplifier.
Additionally it has left-right speaker binding post outputs to support
wiring directly to passive and non-powered speakers.
Both Echo Link and Echo Link Amp can be controlled through the Alexa app
or another Echo device in your home. Simply say, “Alexa, turn up the
music in the living room,” to listen to tunes through your existing
stereo system.
New Smart Home Devices
AmazonBasics Microwave—Now Simply Ask Alexa to Start Cooking—Just
$59.99
The AmazonBasics Microwave (amazon.com/amazonbasicsmicrowave)
is a compact countertop microwave that connects to your Echo device and
makes cooking easier by integrating the simplicity and convenience of
voice. Features include:
-
Cook with your voice: With AmazonBasics Microwave, ask Alexa to
reheat, defrost, or microwave for your desired cook time and power
level. Plus, use a variety of quick-cook voice presets such as,
“Alexa, microwave two potatoes” or “Alexa, reheat a cup of coffee” and
the AmazonBasics Microwave takes care of the rest. Since Alexa is
always getting smarter, new quick-cook voice presets will be added
regularly.
-
Never run out of popcorn: Now you don’t have to keep track of how much
popcorn is in your pantry or worry about running out for family movie
night. AmazonBasics Microwave is integrated with Amazon Dash
Replenishment and with the Auto Popcorn Replenishment feature, can
automatically reorder popcorn before you run out.
-
The “Ask Alexa” button: When the built-in Ask Alexa button is pressed,
your paired Echo device wakes up and will begin listening for a
microwave command. Simply press and say “two minutes and 30 seconds on
medium” and AmazonBasics Microwave starts cooking. With the Ask Alexa
button, there’s no need to say “Alexa” or “microwave.”
In addition to offering customers a simpler way to cook, the
AmazonBasics Microwave demonstrates how other device makers can use the
Alexa Connect Kit to create smart home devices. The AmazonBasics
Microwave is the first device built using Alexa Connect Kit and
highlights how device makers can quickly and easily build smart devices
with features and services customers want. The Alexa Connect Kit enables
device makers to create high-quality, Alexa-connected devices easily,
quickly, and economically, without managing cloud services or
complicated firmware. Learn more about Alexa Connect Kit: www.developer.amazon.com.
Amazon Smart Plug—Just $24.99
With the Amazon Smart Plug (amazon.com/amazonsmartplug),
use your voice to control your lights, fans, coffee maker, and more. The
Amazon Smart Plug is the first Wi-Fi smart plug to use Wi-Fi simple
setup, making it easy to start – and expand – your smart home with
connected devices. All you need is a compatible Alexa-enabled device
like Echo, Fire TV, Fire tablet, Sonos One, or even just the Alexa app
on your phone to get started. From there, easily set a routine that
turns your lights on at 6:00am and your lights off at 10:00pm; and with
multiple Amazon Smart Plugs, you can control multiple outlets.
Availability
Echo Dot, Echo Plus, and Echo Sub are available for pre-order starting
today and will start shipping next month. Echo Auto is available by
invitation and will start shipping later this year.
Echo Wall Clock, Echo Input, and Echo Link will be available later this
year, and Echo Link Amp will be available in early 2019. Customers can
sign up today to be notified when they are available.
AmazonBasics Microwave is available for pre-order starting today and
will start shipping later this year. Amazon Smart Plug is available for
pre-order starting today and will start shipping next month.
The new devices announced today join the all-new Echo Show, Echo, and
Echo Spot to create the Echo family of devices. Amazon also introduced
new Alexa features that will roll out to Echo devices in the coming
weeks. Read the press releases: www.amazon.com/pr.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than
competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational
excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping,
personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle
Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa
are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more
information, visit amazon.com/about
and follow @AmazonNews.
For a live blog of today’s news, visit: https://blog.aboutamazon.com/devices/amazon-devices-event-september-2018.
Echo Link, Echo Link Amp, and Echo Wall Clock have not been authorized
as required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission. These
devices are not, and may not be, offered for sale or lease, or sold or
leased, until authorization is obtained.
