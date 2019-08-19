Amazon com : Announces Plans to Expand in Utah with New Fulfillment Center in West Jordan

Amazon currently employs more than 2,000 people in Utah; new facility will employ more than 800 associates

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced plans to open a new fulfillment center in West Jordan, Utah creating more than 800 full-time jobs starting at $15 an hour with comprehensive benefits starting on day one. Amazon currently employs more than 2,000 full-time associates throughout the State of Utah.

“We’re excited to open a new, state-of-the-art fulfillment center in West Jordan and to continue innovating in a state committed to providing great opportunities for jobs and customer experience. Utah has a talented workforce, and we are very excited to grow employment beyond the more than 2,000 associates already serving customers in the state,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment.

“We are pleased that Amazon has chosen Utah again for such a strategic part of Amazon’s business by setting up another fulfillment center in West Jordan. As the ‘Crossroads of the West,’ Utah is the perfect place for companies in the distribution, fulfillment, and logistics industries to enjoy great success. This is another example of the strength of Utah’s economy and the high quality of life we enjoy,” said Governor Gary R. Herbert.

“In Utah we have a workforce that is honest, hardworking, and productive. We hear from companies all the time that their Utah operations are their most efficient and productive because of the workforce that we have in our state. We are proud to welcome Amazon yet again and are excited to work with you,” added Gov. Herbert.

Amazon employees at the more than one million-square-foot fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship large customer items, such as sports equipment, patio furniture, fishing rods, pet food, kayaks, bicycles, and larger household goods. All associates will go through hours of safety training and have access to continuing education opportunities through Amazon’s upskilling programs such as Career Choice. In this program, the company will pre-pay up to 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon. Since the program’s launch, over 25,000 employees have pursued degrees in game design and visual communications, nursing, IT programming and radiology, to name a few.

On top of Amazon’s $15 minimum wage, the company offers full-time employees comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting on day one. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility with their growing families.

“West Jordan is thrilled to welcome a new Amazon fulfillment center. Amazon’s decision to invest here reflects confidence in the City’s business environment and excellent workforce,” said Jim Riding, Mayor of West Jordan. “This project, with approximately 800 new jobs, will provide our residents with even greater opportunity to work close to home. To the folks at Amazon, thank you for selecting the City of West Jordan for this new facility. We are proud to partner with you and are encouraged by the additional growth this project will bring.”

Amazon’s fulfillment network supports hundreds of thousands of businesses of all sizes worldwide through its Fulfillment By Amazon offering, and many of those local organizations are based right here in Utah. There are more than 26,500 authors, small and medium-sized businesses, and developers in Utah growing their companies and reaching new customers on Amazon products and services. According to a report released last year, Utah has more small- and medium-sized businesses per capita selling their products on Amazon than any other state in the nation.

The project is being developed by Seefried Industrial Properties.

About Amazon

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190819005617/en/